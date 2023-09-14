Streamline federated data access

Simplify access, without complicating operations
Discover: Search, find, and fetch the data you need via an intuitive portal and query explorer.
Compose: Easily join, filter, and sort the data you need across multiple sources.
query {
authors(where: { articles: { rating: { _gt: 4 } } }) {
id
name
articles(where: { rating: { _gt: 4 } }) {
id
title
rating
}
}
}
Deliver a federated query layer with minimal effort
Connectors
Bring data from any backends – RDBMS, NoSQL, warehouse, lakehouse, APIs, and even functions – into your federated API with a simple “connect.”
High performance
With a unique query compiler model and powerful routing engine, Hasura generates the most efficient federated query plan that optimizes performance – at the individual domain, orchestration, and infrastructure layer.
Granular authorization
Define access control rules down to the row and column level, either in Hasura directly or read from your standardized authorization stack. Open up access, while maintaining governance.
Federated governance
Domain teams have full control of how their data fits into the supergraph, while still adhering to centrally defined security and compliance policies. Metadata model enables better governance, standardization, and automation.