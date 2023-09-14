Download Now: The Supergraph Architecture Guide, 2024 Edition

Streamline federated data access

Hasura quickly and simply connects all your data sources behind a powerful GraphQL API, enabling secure data composition without movement or duplication.
Simplify access, without complicating operations

Enable standardized self-service access to data, without creating complex pipelines for CDC and ETL. Simplify architecture and operations, while still getting the freshest data into the hands of your developers and analysts.
Reduce data movement
Keep data where it is with a centralized, unified data storage as the single source of truth.
Eliminate data duplication
Avoid complex ETL processes, CDC nightmares, and extra storage costs by copying pieces to enable joins.
Streamline data consumption
Enable easy discovery and use of data regardless of its source.
Connect their data to API

Hasura generates a connected ‘data’ graph, represented as an editable and modularized YAML metadata. Domain teams can independently evolve, test, and deploy their piece of the graph. 
Consume data from a single API

Hasura compiles and executes the distributed query, layering on any authorization and caching rules, to fetch the data from upstream domains quickly and securely.
For Data Consumers

One incredible API on all your data

Get consistent and composable self-serve access to all your data – no matter where it lives – via one GraphQL API.

Discover: Search, find, and fetch the data you need via an intuitive portal and query explorer.

Compose: Easily join, filter, and sort the data you need across multiple sources. 

query { authors(where: { articles: { rating: { _gt: 4 } } }) { id name articles(where: { rating: { _gt: 4 } }) { id title rating } } }
For API Producers

Deliver a federated query layer with minimal effort

Rapidly onboard any data in minutes

Bring data from any backends – RDBMS, NoSQL, warehouse, lakehouse, APIs, and even functions – into your federated API with a simple “connect.”

High performance

No tuning necessary

With a unique query compiler model and powerful routing engine, Hasura generates the most efficient federated query plan that optimizes performance – at the individual domain, orchestration, and infrastructure layer.

Granular authorization

Declarative access control

Define access control rules down to the row and column level, either in Hasura directly or read from your standardized authorization stack. Open up access, while maintaining governance.

Federated governance

Centralized standards, distributed ownership

Domain teams have full control of how their data fits into the supergraph, while still adhering to centrally defined security and compliance policies. Metadata model enables better governance, standardization, and automation.

For Platform Teams

Built for production

Everything you need to operate in production, at any scale, is right there. 
Validation
Confidently make domain changes without breaking the federated API.
Observability
Get total visibility into the full distributed query behavior.
Edge Infra
Get reliability, scaling, and performance with a global serverless runtime.
Robust CLI
Integrate into your deployment and automation workflows with ease.
Analytics
Track consumption down to the field level to improve the API.
