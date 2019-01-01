REAL ESTATE

Cherre uses Hasura GraphQL to quickly deploy customized APIs for our clients. Their team offers technical support and eliminates the need for an “API team”, allowing us to focus on data quality. Their quick integration with Kubernetes, Voyager, BigQuery and Postgres made choosing Hasura an obvious solution for our team.

Ben Hizak

CO-FOUNDER, CHERRE

Cherre is an award winning real estate startup based out of New York.