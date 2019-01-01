“Hasura is one of the most powerful, innovative new technologies of our time. It radically transforms and streamlines development of a flexible, versatile API layer, which can be employed for use with any type of application development. Despite being a new technology, its reliability and robust feature set enabled us to use it as a cornerstone technology for one of our key commercial applications. It not only accelerated our go-to-market timeline, but was also a joy to work with. Kudos to the visionary Hasura team!”
Daniel Schofield
SOFTWARE ENGINEER, SOFTBANK ROBOTICS
BANKING
BBVA, one of Spain’s largest banks, uses Hasura for a cybersecurity project. Roberto Martinez, IT Project Manager at BBVA, says Hasura “reduced development time from 2 months to about 3 weeks”.
Cherre uses Hasura GraphQL to quickly deploy customized APIs for our clients. Their team offers technical support and eliminates the need for an “API team”, allowing us to focus on data quality. Their quick integration with Kubernetes, Voyager, BigQuery and Postgres made choosing Hasura an obvious solution for our team.
Ben Hizak
CO-FOUNDER, CHERRE
Cherre is an award winning real estate startup based out of New York.
FINTECH
The Hasura team sat down with Pamela Gotti, Senior Software Engineer at Credimi and her team to find out how they evaluated GraphQL tools, why a very important consideration for the team was community and support, and how they decided on Hasura.
Credimi is a venture backed fintech startup based out of Milan, Italy.
Crayon was looking for rapid application development capability for quickly building micro services that demonstrate the power of our recommendation engine. We are happy to have stumbled upon Hasura GraphQL Engine which comes loaded with advanced features to power your application. While the applications we built were production grade in terms of scalability and security, we were also able to save the precious time of our engineers by letting them focus on our core product!
Prasanna Jagannathan
HEAD OF ENGINEERING, CRAYON DATA
DESIGN & DEVELOPMENT
“Our new architecture with Hasura as data access layer has been operational for last 2 months and we haven’t had a single ‘WTF’ moment”. Gaurav Himshwet, who leads a digital product studio based out of Talinn, Estonia, writes about using Hasura as a data access layer in serverless architecture.
Delicious Simplicity, an LA based boutique design & development company used Hasura, Gatsby & the JAMstack to build out a blazing fast static site.
DESIGN & DEVELOPMENT STUDIO
“Hasura was integral to the success of this project. It allowed our team to setup a complete static site with authentication and real-time functionality. Not to mention the support and communication we received from Hasura throughout the process was flat-out incredible!”
Mojo Nichols and Ryan Johnson write about open data design at the U.S. Department of the Interior, and migrating to the JAMstack.
GOVERNMENT AGENCY
“Hasura provides a robust API for any schema, provided it can be migrated to a Postgres database. In addition, this model allows us to have one GraphQL schema that can serve and cache multiple data sources. It becomes the source of truth for all of our data queries.”
Mojo Nichols
CONTRACT DEVELOPER, OFFICE OF NATURAL RESOURCES REVENUE
Ryan Johnson
CONTENT STRATEGIST, OFFICE OF NATURAL RESOURCES REVENUE
I just tried @HasuraHQ for the first time and my mind is genuinely blown I built a fully deployed GraphQL setup that would have taken me hours normally in like 30 seconds. It’s incredible how fast the developer ecosystem evolves.
@HasuraHQ makes SO MUCH SENSE. I came for PostGreSQL, then stayed for absolutely everything I think of and is already there: support for views with updatable columns, batch queries, nested mutations, dead simple authorization
It’s so nice! GraphQL subscriptions? Out-of-the-box. Schema stitching? Yeah, totally (hot tip: use this to connect to a GraphQL Server running on Zeit Now if you need to run business logic). Webhooks fired off on CRUD events? Yerp. Batteries are definitely included 🔋