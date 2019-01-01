Close
User Stories

Hasura is used and loved by developers and technologists working for some of the world’s largest enterprises and most exciting startups.
At a Fortune 500 Healthcare Company, Hasura has reduced app development time from ‘months and years to just weeks’.

Softbank logo
ROBOTICS & AUTOMATION
“Hasura is one of the most powerful, innovative new technologies of our time. It radically transforms and streamlines development of a flexible, versatile API layer, which can be employed for use with any type of application development. Despite being a new technology, its reliability and robust feature set enabled us to use it as a cornerstone technology for one of our key commercial applications. It not only accelerated our go-to-market timeline, but was also a joy to work with. Kudos to the visionary Hasura team!”
Daniel Schofield
SOFTWARE ENGINEER, SOFTBANK ROBOTICS
BBVA logo
BANKING
BBVA, one of Spain’s largest banks, uses Hasura for a cybersecurity project. Roberto Martinez, IT Project Manager at BBVA, says Hasura “reduced development time from 2 months to about 3 weeks”.
Enterprise
cherre logo
REAL ESTATE
Cherre uses Hasura GraphQL to quickly deploy customized APIs for our clients. Their team offers technical support and eliminates the need for an “API team”, allowing us to focus on data quality. Their quick integration with Kubernetes, Voyager, BigQuery and Postgres made choosing Hasura an obvious solution for our team.
Ben Hizak
CO-FOUNDER, CHERRE
Cherre is an award winning real estate startup based out of New York.
credimi logo
FINTECH
The Hasura team sat down with Pamela Gotti, Senior Software Engineer at Credimi and her team to find out how they evaluated GraphQL tools, why a very important consideration for the team was community and support, and how they decided on Hasura.
Credimi is a venture backed fintech startup based out of Milan, Italy.
crayon logo
DEVELOPER TOOLS
Crayon was looking for rapid application development capability for quickly building micro services that demonstrate the power of our recommendation engine. We are happy to have stumbled upon Hasura GraphQL Engine which comes loaded with advanced features to power your application. While the applications we built were production grade in terms of scalability and security, we were also able to save the precious time of our engineers by letting them focus on our core product!
Prasanna Jagannathan
HEAD OF ENGINEERING, CRAYON DATA
krafteer
“Our new architecture with Hasura as data access layer has been operational for last 2 months and we haven’t had a single ‘WTF’ moment”. Gaurav Himshwet, who leads a digital product studio based out of Talinn, Estonia, writes about using Hasura as a data access layer in serverless architecture.

Delicious Simplicity, an LA based boutique design & development company used Hasura, Gatsby & the JAMstack to build out a blazing fast static site.
ds logo
DESIGN & DEVELOPMENT STUDIO
“Hasura was integral to the success of this project. It allowed our team to setup a complete static site with authentication and real-time functionality. Not to mention the support and communication we received from Hasura throughout the process was flat-out incredible!”
Brian Webster
FOUNDER AT DELICIOUS SIMPLICITY
David Eads of ProPublica Illinois, a leading independent non-profit newsroom, writes about using Hasura, Gatsby & the JAMstack.
propublica logo
MEDIA
“Hasura is the glue that lets us build a static site out of a large database, and it allows us to query our Postgres database with simple JSON-esque queries using GraphQL.”
David Eads
NEWS APPLICATION DEVELOPER AT PROPUBLICA ILLINOIS
Mojo Nichols and Ryan Johnson write about open data design at the U.S. Department of the Interior, and migrating to the JAMstack.
logo
GOVERNMENT AGENCY
“Hasura provides a robust API for any schema, provided it can be migrated to a Postgres database. In addition, this model allows us to have one GraphQL schema that can serve and cache multiple data sources. It becomes the source of truth for all of our data queries.”
Mojo Nichols
CONTRACT DEVELOPER, OFFICE OF NATURAL RESOURCES REVENUE
Ryan Johnson
CONTENT STRATEGIST, OFFICE OF NATURAL RESOURCES REVENUE
Enterprise
Sketch logo
DEVELOPER TOOLS
Love these folks. Can't make https://sketch.sh in such a short amount of time without Hasura.
Khoa Nguyen
CREATOR, SKETCH.SH
Sketch.sh is one of the most popular open-source ReasonML tools.

Community Support

Our community hangs out on discord. Join us to get your questions answered, meet others in the community & get updates on all product releases & more.
5000+
DISCORD MEMBERS
Community Heart

Check out what our community has been saying about us on Twitter.
Twitter brand
Thanks for all the hard work @HasuraHQ- the developer experience you (and the community) is bringing to the table is awesome!
ProfileMarc Falk
Twitter brand
Hasura is dope. It’s a self-hosted service, though, so that’s worth considering.
ProfileJason Lengstorf
Twitter brand
The answer that I found was @HasuraHQ and it’s sooooo much more than what I was looking for!
ProfileRyan Jerue
Twitter brand
I just tried @HasuraHQ for the first time and my mind is genuinely blown headburst
I built a fully deployed GraphQL setup that would have taken me hours normally in like 30 seconds. It’s incredible how fast the developer ecosystem evolves.
ProfileAli Spittel
Twitter brand
Amplify and Prisma are good and all, but @HasuraHQ is just on another level ♥️✨ (remote joins, field-level permissions etc. Just so useful in real projects)
ProfileRichard Moore
Twitter brand
Since you’re using Postgres already, take a look at @HasuraHQ for a GraphQL API. I’m using it and loving! I don’t want to write CRUD code ever again.
ProfileVictor Ferreira
