How do I use Hasura if I already have an existing application or API?

Hasura is designed for incremental adoption without having to rip-and-replace or entirely rebuild your stack. You can incrementally migrate your application to Hasura. Use Hasura to first build any new features for your application using your existing data as well as a high performance read layer for any read heavy use-cases as this takes no time to set up. You can also use any business logic in your existing applications by delegating to them via Hasura Actions. This will give you the time to migrate over any legacy code or rewrite existing microservices with Hasura.