Hasura Community Call

Watch our Feb 2023 community call to see what’s on our roadmap, early feature demos and product updates from our engineering team.
WEBINAR
Feb 23, 2023
9AM PT
What you will learn
  • Tick
    First look at MySQL integration
    Instant GraphQL on MySQL is here! Get a first look at the alpha release of our MySQL connector and find out how you can get involved by trying out the early version.
  • Tick
    First look at Oracle integration
    We have started work on integrating with Oracle to offer instant APIs on your Oracle database. Join us for a demo and learn how you can get involved in our private alpha.
  • Tick
    OpenTelemetry traces integration
    We’ll demo how you can export traces and monitor your Hasura projects using OpenTelemetry-compliant APM tools, including how to use that data to diagnose and troubleshoot issues.
  • Tick
    One-Click Deploy to Hasura Cloud
    You can now deploy your Hasura projects to Hasura Cloud with one click. And share your backends with other users easily! We’ll demo the recently-launched feature and the spotlight apps on Hasura Hub that you can get started with.
  • Tick
    Hasura Pod42 - a help bot powered by chatGPT and Hasura for our Discord
    Learn how we built this chatGPT-powered help bot to answer questions on Discord and how you can build & deploy a help bot for your data and use cases too! Stick around to the end for a mind-blowing power feature.
  • Tick
    New Pricing AMA
    We recently launched new pricing. In this AMA, Hasura CEO and Co-founder Tanmai Gopal will address any of your questions about our recent pricing updates.
  • Tick
    Community Demo

Presented by
Jesse Martin
Jesse Martin
Technical Product Marketer, Hasura

