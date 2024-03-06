All Connectors
(CockroachDB) PostgreSQL Native Data Connector
Connect to a PostgreSQL database and expose them to Hasura v3 Project
About
Version
Released
March 6, 2024
Last Updated
March 6, 2024
Github Repo
Creator
Hasura, Inc
Overview
ndc-postgres provides a Hasura Data Connector to the PostgreSQL database,
which can expose and run GraphQL queries via the Hasura v3 Project.
The connector implements the NDC Specification, but does not currently support column relationship arguments in queries, or functions.
Visit the Hasura v3 Documentation for more information.
The connector supports the CockroachDB PostgreSQL-compatible database.
Deployment
The connector is hosted by Hasura and can be used from the Hasura v3 Console.
Usage
Follow the Quick Start Guide To use the PostgreSQL data connector from the Hasura v3 Console.
Troubleshooting
Please submit a Github issue if you encounter any problems!