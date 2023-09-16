All Connectors
PostgreSQL Native Data Connector
Connect to a PostgreSQL database and expose them to Hasura v3 Project
About
Released
September 16, 2023
Last Updated
September 17, 2023
Creator
Hasura, Inc
Overview
ndc-postgres provides a Hasura Data Connector to the PostgreSQL database,
which can expose and run GraphQL queries via the Hasura v3 Project.
The connector implements the NDC Specification, but does not currently support mutations, column relationship arguments in queries, functions or procedures.
Visit the Hasura v3 Documentation for more information.
Deployment
The connector is hosted by Hasura and can be used from the Hasura v3 Console.
Usage
Follow the Quick Start Guide To use the PostgreSQL data connector from the Hasura v3 Console.