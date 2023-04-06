The Agenda

8 AM - 9 AM Registration, Networking, and Breakfast Check in, grab some breakfast, talk with your peers, and chat with our local Hasura experts. For workshop attendees only.

9 AM - 12 PM Workshop: Build it Faster, with Hasura - the Advanced 3-hour Crash Course In this three-hour workshop, you will set up a powerful, scalable, real-time GraphQL backend complete with queries, mutations, and subscriptions. Also learn how Hasura helps you integrate custom business logic (in any programming language), both as custom GraphQL APIs that you write yourself, and as event triggers that run asynchronously and are triggered by database events.

12 PM - 12:30 PM Registration, Lunch, and Networking Enjoy a seasonal, farm-to-table, culinary experience from the up and coming chefs at Convene kitchen. If you are just coming for afternoon sessions, check in now and get in some networking before sessions begin.

12:30 PM - 1 PM Building Resilient Applications with Hasura and CockroachDB In today's fast-paced world, applications need to be highly available and scalable to meet the demands of users. Join us for a lunch and learn session as we explore how to build resilient applications using Hasura and CockroachDB. We will discuss the benefits of using Hasura to instantly generate a GraphQL API for your databases, and how CockroachDB provides distributed SQL for high availability and strong consistency. We'll showcase real-world use cases and explore failure scenarios, demonstrating how CockroachDB's distributed architecture automatically handles failures to ensure high availability. Attendees will leave with a strong understanding of the benefits of using CockroachDB over traditional relational databases, and how to build highly resilient and scalable applications using Hasura and CockroachDB.

1 PM - 1:45 PM Data APIs: A Stable Delivery Interface for a Chaotic Data-First World Enterprise data continues to explode. It’s also siloed across many more tools than before. How does a modern, data-first organization enable their engineers to easily get the data they need to build data-rich apps and services? How can they enable this access in a way that doesn’t create security or compliance risks? Data APIs are key to solving this problem, and in this keynote we’ll cover strategies for designing your data APIs in a fast, flexible, and secure way to unlock the full potential of your data investments.

1:45 PM - 2:15 PM Building Secure APIs and Unlocking Developer Productivity for Healthcare SaaS Adam Nazar, CTO, RxVantage joins us for a live Q&A on the motivation behind migrating their existing custom, backend to Hasura. We’ll cover the challenges they faced building an Auth system to comply with a highly regulated industry, the challenges they faced, and how they used Hasura to simplify, improve security, and scale their system. We will also zoom out and find out how they use different Hasura features to move faster than ever.

2:15 PM - 2:45 PM Activate Your Snowflake Data with GraphQL APIs Snowflake is a leading platform for centralizing enterprise data. In this session, we'll cover how organizations can activate their data through data APIs, enabling their developers to get Snowflake data into more apps and services in a secure way. We’ll also share challenges with current approaches to building custom data APIs on Snowflake, and how Hasura is addressing those challenges with the new GraphQL Data Connector for Snowflake.

Afternoon Break

3:15 PM - 3:30 PM API Patterns and Architectures: RESTful vs. GraphQL APIs In this talk, we'll delve into the various patterns for building internet-facing APIs and consider the differences between REST APIs and GraphQL APIs. Learn how and when to use each, their pros and cons, and the core principles to follow when picking the right patterns for your next workload.

3:30 PM - 4:00 PM Building Secure APIs: A Deep Dive of Authorization Best Practices APIs allow organizations to share data more freely and foster a data-driven culture. With the API surface area growing, it is critical that data access and authorization is a core tenet when architecting your APIs. In this session, we’ll cover the emerging methods and products for integrating a robust authorization layer into your APIs, without reducing developer velocity.

4:00 PM - 4:15 PM Solving Painful Tradeoffs with Distributed Database Solutions with Yugabyte Your data management architecture is a critical component for your modern API first cloud scale applications, so why choose a solution that forces you to make painful tradeoffs for your application and your business?

4:15 PM - 5:00 PM API Trends to Watch in 2023 and Beyond - The Experts Weigh In Join our expert panel to explore the latest API trends, including GraphQL, event-driven APIs, and API security. Gain insights on identifying emerging opportunities and best practices for implementation, management, design, testing, and deployment. Whether you're a seasoned API professional or just starting out, this session provides valuable insights to help you stay ahead of the curve.