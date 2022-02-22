8 AM - 9 AM Registration, Networking, and Breakfast Check in, grab some breakfast, talk with your peers, and chat with our local Hasura experts. For workshop attendees only.

9 AM - 12 PM Workshop: Getting Started with Hasura In this three-hour workshop, you will set up a Powerful, Scalable Realtime GraphQL Backend complete with Queries, Mutations, and Subscriptions. You will also learn how Hasura helps you integrate custom business logic (in any programming language), both as custom GraphQL APIs that you write yourself, and as Event Triggers that run asynchronously and are triggered by database events.

12 PM - 1 PM Registration, Lunch, and Networking Enjoy lunch with your peers. If you are just coming for afternoon sessions, check in now and get in some networking before sessions begin.

1 PM - 1:45 PM Data APIs: A Stable Delivery Interface for a Chaotic Data-First World Enterprise data continues to explode. It’s also siloed across many more tools than before. How does a modern, data-first organization enable their engineers to easily get the data they need to build data-rich apps and services? How can they enable this access in a way that doesn’t create security or compliance risks? Data APIs are key to solving this problem, and in this keynote we’ll cover strategies for designing your data APIs in a fast, flexible, and secure way to unlock the full potential of your data investments.

1:45 PM - 2:15 PM Hear from a Hasura Customer Get the inside scoop on how one of your peers is using Hasura to reform their application development process and the positive results they are experiencing.

2:15 PM - 2:45 PM Activate Your Snowflake Data with GraphQL APIs Snowflake is a leading platform for centralizing enterprise data. In this session, we'll cover how organizations can activate their data through data APIs, enabling their developers to get Snowflake data into more apps and services in a secure way. We’ll also share challenges with current approaches to building custom data APIs on Snowflake, and how Hasura is addressing those challenges with the new GraphQL Data Connector for Snowflake.

Afternoon Break

3:15 PM - 4:00 PM Building Secure APIs: A Deep Dive of Authorization Best Practices APIs allow organizations to share data more freely and foster a data-driven culture. With the API surface area growing, it is critical that data access and authorization is a core tenet when architecting your APIs. In this session, we’ll cover the emerging methods and products for integrating a robust authorization layer into your APIs, without reducing developer velocity.

4:00 PM - 4:45 PM Expert Panel and Q&A Have all your questions answered in a live environment by our lineup of speakers.

4:45 PM - 5:00 PM Closing Remarks Find out if you are the raffle winner!