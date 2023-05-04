The Agenda

8 AM - 9 AM Registration, Networking, and Breakfast Check in, grab some breakfast, talk with your peers, and chat with our local Hasura experts. For workshop attendees only.

9 AM - 12 PM Workshop: Build it Faster with Hasura In this three-hour workshop, you will set up a powerful, scalable, real-time GraphQL backend complete with queries, mutations, and subscriptions. Also learn how Hasura helps you integrate custom business logic (in any programming language), both as custom GraphQL APIs that you write yourself, and as event triggers that run asynchronously and are triggered by database events.

12 PM - 12:30 PM Registration, Lunch, and Networking Enjoy lunch with your peers. If you are only attending afternoon sessions, checking in at this time ensures you get in some solid networking before sessions begin.

12:30 PM - 1 PM API patterns and architectures: When and how to use RESTful and GraphQL APIs Learn about the similarities between REST and GraphQL and find out how GraphQL helps Back-End Development and Operations Team.

1 PM - 1:45 PM Data APIs: A Stable Delivery Interface for a Chaotic Data-First World Enterprise data continues to explode. It’s also siloed across many more tools than before. How does a modern, data-first organization enable their engineers to easily get the data they need to build data-rich apps and services? How can they enable this access in a way that doesn’t create security or compliance risks? Data APIs are key to solving this problem, and in this keynote we’ll cover strategies for designing your data APIs in a fast, flexible, and secure way to unlock the full potential of your data investments.

1:45 PM - 2:15 PM Building a Secure & High performance fintech API Join Zach Goldberg (CTO, Equi) to learn how a growing startup company built a dynamic, flexible and fast moving API powering a model-driven-design that met compliance needs in a regulated fintech space.

2:15 PM - 2:30 PM Solving Painful Tradeoffs with Distributed Database Solutions with Yugabyte Get the inside scoop on how one of your peers is using Hasura to reform their application development process and the positive results they are experiencing.

Afternoon Break

2:45 PM - 3:15 PM Activate Your Snowflake Data with GraphQL APIs Snowflake is a leading platform for centralizing enterprise data. In this session, we'll cover how organizations can activate their data through data APIs, enabling their developers to get Snowflake data into more apps and services in a secure way. We’ll also share challenges with current approaches to building custom data APIs on Snowflake, and how Hasura is addressing those challenges with the new GraphQL Data Connector for Snowflake.

3:15 PM - 3:30 PM Hasura on AWS In this Lightning talk, learn about how Hasura and AWS together provide an unparalleled development experience.

3:30 PM - 4:00 PM Building Secure APIs: A Deep Dive of Authorization Best Practices APIs allow organizations to share data more freely and foster a data-driven culture. With the API surface area growing, it is critical that data access and authorization is a core tenet when architecting your APIs. In this session, we’ll cover the emerging methods and products for integrating a robust authorization layer into your APIs, without reducing developer velocity.

4:00 PM - 5:00 PM API Trends to Watch in 2023 and Beyond - The Experts Weigh In Join our expert panel to explore the latest API trends, including GraphQL, event-driven APIs, and API security. Gain insights on identifying emerging opportunities and best practices for implementation, management, design, testing, and deployment. Whether you're a seasoned API professional or just starting out, this session provides valuable insights to help you stay ahead of the curve.