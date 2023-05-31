Virtual Data + API Days

The Agenda

11:00 AM - 11:45 AM SGT Data APIs: A Stable Delivery Interface for a Chaotic Data-First World Enterprise data continues to explode. It’s also siloed across many more tools than before. How does a modern, data-first organization enable their engineers to easily get the data they need to build data-rich apps and services? How can they enable this access in a way that doesn’t create security or compliance risks? Data APIs are key to solving this problem, and in this keynote we’ll cover strategies for designing your data APIs in a fast, flexible, and secure way to unlock the full potential of your data investments.

11:45 AM - 12:15 PM SGT Building Secure APIs and Unlocking Developer Productivity for Healthcare SaaS Adam Nazar, CTO, RxVantage, joins us for a live Q&A on the motivation behind migrating their existing custom, backend to Hasura. We’ll cover the challenges they faced building an Auth system to comply with a highly regulated industry, the challenges they faced, and how they used Hasura to simplify, improve security, and scale their system. We will also zoom out and find out how they use different Hasura features to move faster than ever.

12:15 PM - 12:45 PM SGT Activate Your Snowflake Data with GraphQL APIs Snowflake is a leading platform for centralizing enterprise data. In this session, we'll cover how organizations can activate their data through data APIs, enabling their developers to get Snowflake data into more apps and services in a secure way. We’ll also share challenges with current approaches to building custom data APIs on Snowflake, and how Hasura is addressing those challenges with the new GraphQL Data Connector for Snowflake.

12:45 PM - 1:00 PM SGT Solving Painful Tradeoffs with Distributed Database Solutions with Yugabyte Your data management architecture is a critical component for your modern API first cloud scale applications, so why choose a solution that forces you to make painful tradeoffs for your application and your business?

1:00 PM - 1:30 PM SGT Building Secure APIs: A Deep Dive of Authorization Best Practices APIs allow organizations to share data more freely and foster a data-driven culture. With the API surface area growing, it is critical that data access and authorization is a core tenet when architecting your APIs. In this session, we’ll cover the emerging methods and products for integrating a robust authorization layer into your APIs, without reducing developer velocity.

1:30 PM - 1:45 PM SGT Hasura on AWS In this lightning talk, learn about how Hasura and AWS together provide an unparalleled development experience.

1:45 PM - 2:00 PM SGT GCP + Hasura Stronger Together Join us for an engaging session that explores the synergy between Hasura and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). In this session, we will delve into how Hasura, a powerful GraphQL engine, seamlessly integrates with GCP's robust suite of services, including BigQuery, CloudSQL, and more. Discover how this dynamic duo enables developers to unlock the full potential of their GCP infrastructure, accelerate development cycles, and build modern, scalable applications with ease.