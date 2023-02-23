View Recording
What you will learn
First look at MySQL integration
Instant GraphQL on MySQL is here! Get a first look at the alpha release of our MySQL connector and find out how you can get involved by trying out the early version.
First look at Oracle integration
We have started work on integrating with Oracle to offer instant APIs on your Oracle database. Join us for a demo and learn how you can get involved in our private alpha.
OpenTelemetry traces integration
We’ll demo how you can export traces and monitor your Hasura projects using OpenTelemetry-compliant APM tools, including how to use that data to diagnose and troubleshoot issues.
One-Click Deploy to Hasura Cloud
You can now deploy your Hasura projects to Hasura Cloud with one click. And share your backends with other users easily! We’ll demo the recently-launched feature and the spotlight apps on Hasura Hub that you can get started with.
Hasura Pod42 - a help bot powered by chatGPT and Hasura for our Discord
Learn how we built this chatGPT-powered help bot to answer questions on Discord and how you can build & deploy a help bot for your data and use cases too! Stick around to the end for a mind-blowing power feature.
New Pricing AMA
We recently launched new pricing. In this AMA, Hasura CEO and Co-founder Tanmai Gopal will address any of your questions about our recent pricing updates.