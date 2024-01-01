The Brief
What you will learn
A supergraph is an architecture and operating model to build and scale multiple data domains as a single graph of composable entities and operations.
Supergraphs are a compelling architectural solution to the data access pains (and resulting time-to-market delays) caused by the accelerating data and microservice sprawl in the modern enterprise.
In this interactive discussion, Hasura Field CTO, Sandip Devarkonda will lead a discussion on:
- Why enterprises need a data supergraph
- Core principles of a supergraph architecture
- How to bring supergraph into your enterprise
- Preview: Hasura’s new supergraph platform
When you should consider a supergraph:
- Microservices proliferation leads to a complex landscape of APIs with different conventions
- Building and maintaining multiple APIs is expensive and time-consuming
- Data integration and orchestration becomes a major challenge as the number of microservices grows
- You’re working with or moving towards GraphQL to help you unify your data access
