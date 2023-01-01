From Monolith to Supergraph: How to Tame Microservice Complexity and Chaos

What you will learn
Microservices allow flexibility, developer autonomy and iteration speed. But in large enterprises product teams struggle with accessing and integrating data from decentralized domain API, data teams are consumed with building and operating microservices and enterprise architectures have become a tangled mess.
More and more, leading enterprises are turning to a supergraph architecture to solve data access and integration pains, and remove time-to-market delays.
This is a webinar you won’t want to miss, especially if…
- API dev cycles are slowing product teams, or
- Microservice sprawl is causing data integration pains
In this interactive discussion, Hasura co-founder and CEO, Tanmai Gopal will explore:
- Why enterprises need a data supergraph
- Core principles of a supergraph architecture
- How to bring supergraph into your enterprise
Register
What you will learn
Microservices allow flexibility, developer autonomy and iteration speed. But in large enterprises product teams struggle with accessing and integrating data from decentralized domain API, data teams are consumed with building and operating microservices and enterprise architectures have become a tangled mess.
More and more, leading enterprises are turning to a supergraph architecture to solve data access and integration pains, and remove time-to-market delays.
This is a webinar you won’t want to miss, especially if…
- API dev cycles are slowing product teams, or
- Microservice sprawl is causing data integration pains
In this interactive discussion, Hasura co-founder and CEO, Tanmai Gopal will explore:
- Why enterprises need a data supergraph
- Core principles of a supergraph architecture
- How to bring supergraph into your enterprise