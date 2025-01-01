From RAG to Riches: Building Enterprise AI Your Users Will Actually Use

The promise of AI assistants in business is compelling - whether you're looking to enhance your internal operations with intelligent data analysis or embed AI capabilities directly into your software products. Yet most organizations struggle to realize this promise. Early adopters have learned a harsh lesson: users quickly abandon AI tools that provide inconsistent or unexplainable answers, making the path to successful AI adoption very challenging.

In this webinar, we team up with TechCrunch for an illuminating session where we'll explore how PromptQL is transforming the way enterprises can build and deploy AI assistants that users actually trust.

We'll showcase:

Why current approaches to enterprise AI often fail to meet real-world business needs

A breakthrough framework for building AI assistants that can seamlessly access and analyze data across your entire organization

How to ensure AI responses are consistent, explainable, and trustworthy every time

The key principles behind building AI systems that maintain user trust and drive sustained adoption

Strategies for both internal enterprise tools and customer-facing AI experiences

Through practical demonstrations, we'll explore how PromptQL tackles the fundamental challenges that have held back enterprise AI adoption. You'll see how next-generation AI assistants can confidently handle complex queries while maintaining enterprise-grade security and governance, whether they're serving your employees or your customers. Perfect for business leaders, technology decision-makers, and anyone interested in understanding how to successfully implement AI in enterprise environments. No technical background required - we'll focus on practical insights and the path to building AI assistants that deliver real business value.