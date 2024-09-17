It was bound to happen - the world of frontend engineering, recently abuzz with new technologies like React, collided head on with the principles of microservices to give rise to the idea of Micro Frontends architecture around 2016. The motivation for this new paradigm was the same as that of microservices i.e. scaling software development so that many engineering teams can work simultaneously on a large and complex product, with an emphasis on the frontend. It is surprising that React emerged from the same company as GraphQL?

Who better to dissect the effect of this architecture and GraphQL on federated data access architectures than Praveen Durairaju, our resident fullstack engineering expert, in a Q/A with veteran backend engineer, David Ventimiglia!