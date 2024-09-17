Webinar: Learn how to unlock true data mesh and domain ownership

/

/

Contact Us
hasura-header-illustration
Frictionless data access with Hasura’s GraphQL-powered MongoDB connector

Frictionless data access with Hasura’s GraphQL-powered MongoDB connector

WHEN
Sep 17, 2024
TIME
9:00 am PT
WHERE
Virtual Event

It was bound to happen - the world of frontend engineering, recently abuzz with new technologies like React, collided head on with the principles of microservices to give rise to the idea of Micro Frontends architecture around 2016. The motivation for this new paradigm was the same as that of microservices i.e. scaling software development so that many engineering teams can work simultaneously on a large and complex product, with an emphasis on the frontend. It is surprising that React emerged from the same company as GraphQL?

Who better to dissect the effect of this architecture and GraphQL on federated data access architectures than Praveen Durairaju, our resident fullstack engineering expert, in a Q/A with veteran backend engineer, David Ventimiglia!

Praveen Durairaju
Praveen Durairaju
Staff Developer Advocate, Hasura
David Ventimiglia
David Ventimiglia
Senior Engineer, Hasura
The Brief
What you will learn
  • What is Micro frontend architecture and how does it relate to microservices architecture
  • How GraphQL support Micro frontend architecture with federated data access
  • Evaluating the need for micro frontend architecture
  • Best practices and gotchas
Who should attend
  • Engineering teams in mid to large organizations who want to adopt microservices architecture.
  • Teams looking to decompose their monolithic application into micro applications that have independent development cycles.
  • Architects who are designing comprehensive data strategies for federated access like data mesh, common data platforms, etc.
  • Teams interested in constructing a federated data access API layer.
Register
Let’s connect
Check out similar events
2024 Edition

The GraphQL Handbook

A GraphQL Handbook for developers and architects to help plan your GraphQL adoption journey.
The GraphQL Handbook

Build the most impactful data platform with Hasura DDN today.