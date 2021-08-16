Hasura, Inc.: HASURA CLOUD TERMS OF SERVICE

The Hasura Cloud Terms of Service (the “Terms” or the “Agreement”) is a legally binding agreement between Hasura, Inc. (“Hasura,” “we,” “our,” or “us”) and you (“you”, “your”, or “User”). By accessing or using Hasura Platform or Hasura Services on cloud (“Hasura Cloud Platform/Services”) via Hasura’s website at https://hasura.io/ (the “Website”), you agree to follow and be bound by these Terms. These terms will be governed by this Agreement, our Privacy Policy
, our Website Terms of Use
, and if applicable, Service Order and any related documents and constitutes your acceptance of this Agreement and to all the terms and conditions stated under this Agreement and the other agreements referenced in the paragraph. Capitalized terms not defined herein shall have the same meaning ascribed to them under our Privacy Policy
or Website Terms of Use
.
If you are unsure as to the terms of this Agreement, please do not proceed further and contact us at [email protected]
.
PLEASE READ THESE TERMS CAREFULLY TO ENSURE THAT YOU UNDERSTAND EACH PROVISION. THESE TERMS CONTAIN A BINDING AND MANDATORY CUSTOMER ARBITRATION AND CLASS ACTION/JURY TRIAL WAIVER PROVISION THAT REQUIRES THE USE OF ARBITRATION ON AN INDIVIDUAL BASIS TO RESOLVE DISPUTES, RATHER THAN JURY TRIALS OR CLASS ACTIONS AND LIMITS THE REMEDIES AVAILABLE TO YOU IN THE EVENT OF CERTAIN DISPUTES.
IN ORDER TO ACCESS OR USE HASURA CLOUD PLATFORM/SERVICES, YOU MUST BE LEGALLY CAPABLE OF ENTERING INTO A BINDING CONTRACT UNDER THE LAWS OF THE COUNTRY AND/OR STATE TO WHICH YOU ARE SUBJECT TO. IF YOU ARE ENTERING INTO THIS AGREEMENT ON BEHALF OF A COMPANY OR OTHER LEGAL ENTITY, YOU REPRESENT THAT YOU HAVE THE AUTHORITY TO BIND SUCH ENTITY AND ITS AFFILIATES TO THESE TERMS AND CONDITIONS, IN WHICH CASE THE TERMS “YOU” OR “YOUR” SHALL REFER TO SUCH ENTITY AND ITS AFFILIATES.
BY ACCEPTING THIS AGREEMENT, EITHER BY CHECKING A BOX INDICATING YOUR ACCEPTANCE OR BY ACCESSING AND USING THE HASURA CLOUD PLATFORM/SERVICES, YOU AGREE THAT (A) YOU HAVE READ AND UNDERSTOOD THE AGREEMENT; (B) REPRESENT THAT YOU ARE AT LEAST 18 (EIGHTEEN) YEARS OLD; (C) YOU CAN FORM A BINDING CONTRACT; AND (D) YOU ACCEPT THIS AGREEMENT AND AGREE THAT YOU ARE LEGALLY BOUND BY THESE TERMS AS WELL AS OUR PRIVACY POLICY
AND WEBSITE TERMS OF USE
REFERENCED HEREIN. IF YOU DO NOT HAVE SUCH AUTHORITY, OR IF YOU DO NOT AGREE WITH THESE TERMS, YOU MUST NOT ACCEPT THIS AGREEMENT AND MAY NOT USE OR ACCESS THE HASURA CLOUD PLATFORM/SERVICES.