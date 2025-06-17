Last updated on 17th June, 2025

Access to the Websites It is your responsibility to ensure your computer system meets all the necessary technical specifications to enable you to access and use the Websites and is compatible with the Websites. We may, from time to time, restrict access to certain features, parts or content of the Websites to users who have registered with us (such as access to the Hasura Services). You must ensure that any registration details you provide are accurate. If you use or create a log-in ID (such as a username and password or other identifier) as part of our security procedures, you must treat such information as confidential and must not reveal it to anyone else. You are responsible for all activities that occur under your log-in ID and must notify us immediately of any unauthorized use or other security breach of which you become aware. We reserve the right to disable any log-in ID, at any time, if in our opinion you have failed to comply with any of the provisions of these terms of use or if any details you provide for the purposes of registering as a user prove to be false. We cannot guarantee the continuous, uninterrupted or error-free operability of the Websites. There may be times when certain features, parts or content of the Websites, or the entire Websites, become unavailable (whether on a scheduled or unscheduled basis) or are modified, suspended or withdrawn by us, in our sole discretion, without notice to you. You agree that we will not be liable to you or to any third party for any unavailability, modification, suspension or withdrawal of the Websites, or any features, parts or content of the Websites.

What you are allowed to do Except as necessary for your evaluation and use of the Hasura Services, you may only use the Websites for non-commercial use and only in accordance with these Website Terms. You may also submit information to us through the Website in order to communicate with us or to receive further information about our products and/or services. You may retrieve and display content from the Websites on a computer screen, print and copy individual pages and, subject to the next section, store such pages in electronic form. Additional terms may also apply to certain features, parts or content of the Websites and, where they apply, will be displayed before you access the relevant features, parts or content.

What you are not allowed to do Except to the extent expressly set out in these Website Terms, you are not allowed to: store pages of the Websites on a server or other storage device connected to a network or create an electronic database by systematically downloading and storing all of the pages of the Websites; remove or change any content of the Websites or attempt to circumvent security or interfere with the proper working of the Websites or the servers on which they are hosted; or create links to the Websites from any other website, without our prior written consent, although you may link from a website that is operated by you provided the link is not misleading or deceptive and fairly indicates its destination, you do not imply that we endorse you, your website, or any products or services you offer, and the linked website does not contain any content that is unlawful, threatening, abusive, defamatory, pornographic, obscene, vulgar, indecent, offensive or which infringes on the intellectual property rights or other rights of any third party. You must only use the Websites and anything available from the Websites for lawful purposes (complying with all applicable laws and regulations), in a responsible manner, and not in a way that might damage our name or reputation or that of any of our affiliates. All rights granted to you under these terms of use will terminate immediately in the event that you are in breach of any of them.

Your personal information Use of your personal information submitted to or via the Websites is governed by our Hasura Privacy Policy

Children Under the Age of 13 Our Websites are not intended for persons who are under 13 years of age. We do not knowingly collect information from children under 13 years of age. If we learn we have collected or received personal information from a child under 13 without verification of parental consent, we will delete that information. If you believe we might have any information from or about a child under 13, please contact us at [email protected] . If you are under the age of 13, please do not use our Websites.

Intellectual Property Rights/Feedback All intellectual property rights in any content of the Websites (including text, graphics, software, photographs and other images, videos, sound, trademarks and logos) are owned by us or our licensors. Except as expressly set out here, nothing in these Website Terms gives you any rights in respect of any intellectual property owned by us or our licensors and you acknowledge that you do not acquire any ownership rights by downloading content from the Websites. If you print off, copy or store pages from the Websites (only as permitted by these Website Terms), you must ensure that any copyright, trademark or other intellectual property right notices contained in the original content are reproduced. In addition, all comments, feedback, information, or materials submitted to us by you through or in association with the Websites shall be considered non-confidential and our property. By submitting comments, feedback, information, or materials to Hasura, you agree to a free assignment to Hasura of all worldwide rights, title, and interest in copyrights and other intellectual property rights to the comments, feedback, information or materials. Hasura shall be free to use such comments, feedback, information, or materials on an unrestricted basis.

Links to Third-Party Sites The Websites may contain hyperlinks to websites controlled by parties other than Hasura. Hasura is not responsible for and does not endorse or accept any responsibility over the content or use of these websites. Do not open an account with such third parties unless you have read, understand and agree to the privacy policy of such other third-parties.

Copyright Infringement/DMCA Notice Your physical or electronic signature; Identification of the copyrighted work(s) that you claim to have been infringed; Identification of the material on our services that you claim is infringing and that you request us to remove; Sufficient information to permit us to locate such material; Your address, telephone number, and e-mail address; A statement that you have a good faith belief that use of the objectionable material is not authorized by the copyright owner, its agent, or under the law; and A statement that the information in the notification is accurate, and under penalty of perjury, that you are either the owner of the copyright that has allegedly been infringed or that you are authorized to act on behalf of the copyright owner. Hasura’s Copyright Agent to receive DMCA Takedown Notices is Anand Rajkumar at [email protected] , or at HASURA, INC. Attn: Hasura, Inc.; 576 Folsom St., Floor 3, San Francisco, CA - 94105. You acknowledge that for us to be authorized to take down any content, your DMCA takedown notice must comply with all the requirements of this Section. Please note that, pursuant to 17 U.S.C. § 512(f), any misrepresentation of material fact (falsities) in a written notification automatically subjects the complaining party to liability for any damages, costs and attorney's fees incurred by us in connection with the written notification and allegation of copyright infringement. If you believe that any content on our Websites violates your copyright, and wish to have the allegedly infringing material removed, the following information in the form of a written notification (pursuant to 17 U.S.C. § 512(c) (“DMCA Takedown Notice”) must be provided to our designated Copyright Agent. It is our policy to terminate the accounts of repeat infringers.

Warranties and Disclaimers The information, software, products, and services contained on our Websites may be out of date or include omissions, inaccuracies or other errors. HASURA DOES NOT WARRANT THAT THE WEBSITES; INFORMATION, CONTENT, MATERIALS, PRODUCTS (INCLUDING ANY SOFTWARE) OR SERVICES INCLUDED ON OR OTHERWISE MADE AVAILABLE TO YOU THROUGH THE WEBSITES; ITS SERVERS; OR E-MAIL SENT FROM HASURA ARE FREE OF VIRUSES OR OTHER HARMFUL COMPONENTS. YOU EXPRESSLY AGREE THAT YOUR USE OF THE WEBSITES IS AT YOUR SOLE RISK. TO THE FULL EXTENT PERMISSIBLE BY APPLICABLE LAW, HASURA DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NON-INFRINGEMENT.

Limitation of Liability TO THE FULL EXTENT AS PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW, HASURA WILL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY DAMAGES OF ANY KIND ARISING FROM THE USE OF THE WEBSITES OR FROM ANY INFORMATION, CONTENT, MATERIALS, PRODUCTS (INCLUDING SOFTWARE) OR SERVICES INCLUDED ON OR OTHERWISE MADE AVAILABLE TO YOU THROUGH THE WEBSITES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, PUNITIVE, AND CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES. CERTAIN STATE LAWS DO NOT ALLOW LIMITATIONS ON IMPLIED WARRANTIES OR THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF CERTAIN DAMAGES. IF THESE LAWS APPLY TO YOU, SOME OR ALL OF THE ABOVE DISCLAIMERS, EXCLUSIONS, OR LIMITATIONS MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU, AND YOU MIGHT HAVE ADDITIONAL RIGHTS.

Governing Law, Arbitration, and Jurisdiction All matters relating to your access to, or use of, the Websites shall be governed by U.S. federal law or the laws of the State of Delaware. Any dispute, claim or controversy arising out of or relating to these Website Terms, including the determination of the scope or applicability of these Website Terms to arbitrate, shall be determined by arbitration in the State of Delaware before one arbitrator. The arbitration shall be administered by the American Arbitration Association (“AAA”) under the Commercial Arbitration Rules and Supplementary Procedures for Consumer Related Disputes then in effect for the AAA, except as provided herein. Judgment on the Award may be entered in any court having jurisdiction. ANY ARBITRATION UNDER THESE TERMS AND CONDITIONS SHALL TAKE PLACE ON AN INDIVIDUAL BASIS. THE PARTIES AGREE THAT THEY ARE WAIVING THEIR RIGHT TO PARTICIPATE IN CLASS ACTION. This clause shall not preclude parties from seeking provisional remedies in aid of arbitration from a court of appropriate jurisdiction.



You may not access, download, use, or export the information, software, products or services contained on this website in violation of U.S. export laws or regulations, or in violation of any applicable local laws or regulations.

Severability In the event any provisions of these Website Terms are found to be contrary to any law or regulation of an administrative or governmental agency or body, such provision will be modified and interpreted to accomplish the objectives of such provision to the greatest extent possible under applicable law, and the remaining provisions will continue in full force and effect. In the event such a provision cannot be modified and becomes invalidated or unenforceable, its invalidation or unenforceability will not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision of these Website Terms.