Hasura, Inc. Data Processing Addendum

Schedule 4

Schedule 1 – UK Addendum to the EU Standard Contractual Clauses

If and to the extent that the Agreement involves a Restricted Transfer from the UK, then the Parties agree that the UK Addendum shall apply as set out in this Schedule 4.

Part 1: Tables

Table 1: Parties

The Parties Exporter (who sends the Restricted Transfer) Importer (who receives the Restricted Transfer) Parties' details The entity identified as “Customer” in the DPA The entity identified as “Customer” in the DPA Signature (if required for the purposes of Section 2) The parties’ signature and date on the DPA constitutes their signature and date on this UK Addendum. The parties’ signature and date on the DPA constitutes their signature and date on this UK Addendum.

Table 2: Selected SCCs, Modules and Selected Clauses

Addendum EU SCCs The version of the Approved EU SCCs which this Addendum is appended to, including the Appendix Information.

Table 3: Appendix Information

"Appendix Information" means the information which must be provided for the selected modules as set out in the Appendix of the Approved EU SCCs (other than the Parties), and which for this Addendum is set out in: Annex 1A: List of Parties: As set out in Schedule 1, Annex I. Annex 1B: Description of Transfer: As set out in Schedule 1, Annex I. Annex II: Technical and organizational measures including technical and organizational measures to ensure the security of the data: As set out in Schedule 1, Annex II. Annex III: List of Sub processors (Modules 2 and 3 only): As set out in Schedule 1, Annex III.

Table 4: Ending this Addendum when the Approved Addendum changes

Ending this Addendum when the Approved Addendum changes Which Parties may end this Addendum as set out in Section 19:

Importer Importer Importer Importer Importer Importer

Part 2: Mandatory Clauses

Mandatory Clauses Part 2: Mandatory Clauses of the Approved Addendum, being the template Addendum B.1.0 issued by the ICO and laid before Parliament in accordance with section 119A of the Data Protection Act 2018 on 2 February 2022, as it is revised under Section ‎‎18 of those Mandatory Clauses.

Transfer Risk Assessment

The Exporter has completed a transfer risk assessment (TRA). It has relied on the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology’s Analysis of the UK Extension to the EU-US data privacy framework published in September 2023 (the DSIT analysis). The Exporter is satisfied that the DSIT analysis concludes that US laws and practices provide adequate protections for people whose personal information is transferred to the US for risks to people’s rights: (i) arising in the US from third parties that are not bound by this IDTA accessing the transferred personal information in particular, government and public bodies; and (ii) arising from difficulties enforcing the IDTA. The Exporter considers that it is reasonable and proportionate for it to rely on the DSIT analysis, given the scope of this assessment is as required under Article 45 UK GDPR, and the enactment of adequacy regulations under Section 17A DPA 2018 by the Secretary of State and Parliament, on the basis of that assessment. The Exporter will review this TRA if a new or amended version of the DSIT analysis is published, or the DSIT analysis is withdrawn.