Hasura, Inc.: MASTER SOFTWARE AND SERVICES LICENSE AGREEMENT

Last Updated on 23rd July, 2024

This Master Software and Services License Agreement (the “Terms” or the “Agreement”) is a legally binding agreement between Hasura, Inc. (“Hasura” or “Licensor”) and the Licensee indicated on the applicable Order (the “Licensee”).



PLEASE READ THESE TERMS CAREFULLY TO ENSURE THAT YOU UNDERSTAND EACH PROVISION. THESE TERMS CONTAIN A BINDING AND MANDATORY CUSTOMER ARBITRATION PROVISION THAT REQUIRES THE USE OF ARBITRATION ON AN INDIVIDUAL BASIS TO RESOLVE DISPUTES, RATHER THAN JURY TRIALS OR CLASS ACTIONS AND LIMITS THE REMEDIES AVAILABLE TO YOU IN THE EVENT OF CERTAIN DISPUTES.



This Agreement describes the legal framework under which Licensee may license Licensed Software and Support from Licensor. Licensor and Licensee are sometimes referred to herein individually as a “Party” and collectively as the “Parties”. All references in this Agreement to the “sale” or “purchase” (or other similar terms) of any Subscription or Licensed Software shall mean the sale or purchase of a license to the Licensed Software.

“Active Model(s)” means a "Model" or a "Command" object present in the Hasura metadata which object is accessed by the Customer 1000 or more times in a calendar month.

“Availability Zone(s) or “AZ(s)” means a separate partition or location within one or more data centers (where Hasura date plane is running, either for a Cloud Edition or Self-Hosted Edition) within a Region, where each Availability Zone has its own independent power, cooling, and network infrastructure.

“Business Contact Information” means information that identifies, relates to, describes, is reasonably capable of being associated with, or could reasonably be linked, directly or indirectly, with a particular employee, agent, subcontractor, or device of the other party that is Processed in connection with the Agreement for purposes of (i) maintaining a business relationship with the other party, including as part of support or customer success or other such ancillary services, (ii) complying with obligations under the Agreement, (iii) enforcing, or defending its rights under the Agreement, (iv) internal risk management and administration, (v) complying with law and regulation, or (vi) if applicable, providing access to systems and authenticating that access (e.g., login credentials for a client portal), solely to facilitate the provision or receipt of the Hasura product and/or services provided under this Agreement.

“Cloud Edition” means a Subscription where both the control plane and the data plane are hosted by Licensor or its outsourced provider.

“Customer” means a customer of Licensee who uses the Licensed Software in connection with Licensee’s Products and Services.

“Delivery” or “Delivered” means the availability of the Licensed Software by Licensor to the Licensee via electronic or other means, without regard to when Licensee installs or uses such Licensed Software.

“Documentation” means the instruction manuals, user guides, and other information made available from time to time by Licensor to Licensee (in either printed or electronic form) in connection with Licensee’s purchase of a Subscription.

“Intellectual Property Rights” means all or any of the following: (a) patents, patent disclosures, and inventions (whether patentable or not); (b) trademarks, service marks, trade dress, trade names, logos, corporate names, and domain names, together with all of the goodwill associated therewith; (c) copyrights and copyrightable works (including computer programs), mask works, and rights in data and databases; (d) trade secrets, know-how, and other confidential information; and (e) all other intellectual property rights, in each case whether registered or unregistered and including all applications for, and renewals or extensions of, such rights, and all similar or equivalent rights or forms of protection provided by applicable law in any jurisdiction throughout the world.

“Licensed Software” means the software (including Updates) and corresponding Documentation licensed by Licensee pursuant to Licensee’s purchase of a Subscription pursuant to this Agreement.

“Licensee Data” means, other than Usage Data, information, data and other content, in any form or medium, provided by or on behalf of Licensee, stored by Licensee or at Licensee’s direction as part of Cloud Edition Subscription or Self-Hosted Edition, including, without limitation, the Personal Information of Licensee and/or its Customers.

“Licensee’s Products and Services” means the products, solutions, systems, software and services that Licensee sells or otherwise provides to its Customers.

“Licensor Cloud Platform/Services” means a cloud-based computing platform (including computing, storage, networking, and other hardware and software infrastructure) and the services that Licensor provides on this platform in connection with Licensee’s purchase of a Cloud Edition Subscription.

“Licensor Proprietary Software” means components included in the Licensed Software on which Licensor claims the copyright to the source code and which is not provided under an Open-Source Software License.

"Model(s)" means: (a) a Tracked Table (a database table on top of which Hasura provides an API); (b) a Tracked View (a database view, on top of which Hasura provides an API); (c) a Tracked Collection (a collection of documents in a databases on top of which Hasura provides an API); (d) a Logical Model (a Hasura GraphQL representation of database data); and/or (e) a REST API endpoint made available via a Hasura Action (an overview of Hasura Actions is available here ).

“Open-Source Software License” means any license that provides open-source software, including, but not limited to the MIT license, the Apache license, the BSD license, the GPL license or other similar licenses.

“Order” means any document agreed to between the parties which sets forth the Subscription purchased by Licensee and any relevant pricing and any other terms and conditions which apply to the purchase of the applicable Subscription. Multiple Orders may be entered into under this Agreement. Orders may be submitted by Licensee and accepted by Licensor online.

“Personal Information” means information provided to Licensor by Licensee or that Licensor creates, collects, or otherwise Processes on behalf of Licensee, that identifies, related to, describes, is reasonably capable of being associated with, or could reasonably by linked, directly, or indirectly, with a particular individual, household, or device, and encompasses all information defined as “Personal Information”, “Personal Data”, or other similar concept under any applicable law, regulation, or standard.

“Process” and its cognates means any operation or set of operations which is performed on information whether by automated means, such as collection, recording, organization, structuring, storage, adaptation or alteration, retrieval, consultation, use, disclosure by transmission, dissemination or otherwise making available, alignment or combination, restriction, erasure or destruction.

“Professional Services” means the professional services purchased by the Customer as set forth in the applicable Order.

“Region” means a Licensor-designated, distinct location within the Licensor’s or its outsourced provider’s infrastructure (or within the Licensee’s infrastructure in the case of a Self-Hosted Edition) designed to provide redundancy and isolation for customer resources. A Region may consist of one or more Availability Zones.

“Self-Hosted Edition” means a Subscription where the control plane is hosted by Licensor, or its outsourced provider and the data plane is hosted by Licensee on its own premises or on the premises of a third-party with which Licensee contracts directly.

“Specifications” means the functional, performance, operational, compatibility, and other specifications or characteristics of the Licensed Software described in applicable Documentation.

“Subscription” means licenses to the Licensed Software and Support, if any.

"Support" shall mean the support services, if any, provided by Licensor to Licensee in connection with Licensee's purchase of a Subscription. The Support (including additional terms and conditions) provided in connection with each type of Subscription offered by Licensor can be found at http://hasura.io/support

“Update” means such bug fixes, security patches or other modifications to the Licensed Software, as may be made available from time to time by Licensor to Licensee.

“Usage Data” means any technical performance and/or usage data relating to the provision, use and performance of various aspects of the Licensed Software or the Licensor Cloud Platform/Services that is generated as a result of Licensee’s use of the Licensed Software and/or the Licensor Cloud Platform/Services and collected by Licensor, including, but not limited to, information on various metrics related to the interactions, behaviors, and patterns of users, including but not limited to frequency of use, session duration, feature usage, performance, clicks, downloads, API logs and error logs. Usage Data shall not include any Personal Information of Licensee, or any Customer and such Personal Information shall be deemed to be Licensee Data.