Last Updated on 23rd January, 2025

As part of our commitment to providing exceptional service and support to our customers, we are pleased to outline our support policy for customers using Hasura version 2.x, following the general availability release of Hasura DDN (powered by Hasura v3 engine).

Hasura v2 is a critical piece in many customers’ technology stacks, with some even building their core business around it. We are deeply grateful for your trust and support.

We understand that upgrading from Hasura v2 to Hasura DDN may not be possible or desired for some users, and we are dedicated to offering a seamless experience for both sets of users.

Long-Term Support Releases

A new LTS release for the Hasura v2 series will be launched each year, with each LTS release supported for two years from its launch date.

LTS releases will include bug fixes and security patches and will receive ongoing updates for critical issues via patch releases (e.g., 2.46.x) until their end-of-life (EOL) date.

LTS releases will not include new or extended features introduced in Hasura DDN.

Hasura v2.x will remain under active support for the duration of its LTS cycle. LTS Version Release Date EOL Date v2.11 Sep-01-2022 Sept-01-2024 v2.36 Dec-12-2023 Dec-12-2025 v2.45 Dec-2-2025 Jan-1-2027 To support our large existing community of Hasura v2 users, we will continue to provide long-term support (LTS) releases for Hasura v2.

Note about the final LTS release in the Hasura v2 series:

When we announce the final LTS release in the Hasura v2 series, we will clearly inform Hasura customers and community that it marks the conclusion of the v2.x series. This final LTS release will include an extended EOL date of three years from its release, giving Hasura v2 customers sufficient time to transition to Hasura DDN.

Customer Support

Troubleshooting assistance.

Answers to general inquiries.

Guidance related to the 2.x release. For detailed support information, please refer to our support policy at Hasura will continue to provide support for Hasura v2.x users, including:For detailed support information, please refer to our support policy at hasura.io/support

Upgrade path to Hasura DDN

Comprehensive resources and documentation (see Migration Guide)

We encourage customers to begin planning their upgrade to Hasura DDN, which offers a range of new features and improvements. While the upgrade from v2.x to DDN may involve some level of effort, we are committed to supporting your migration journey with:

