Hasura, Inc.: HASURA CLOUD TERMS OF SERVICE

Last Updated on 27th June, 2026

Definitions “Account” means the specific User account created by you with Hasura to access and use Hasura Cloud Platform/Services. “Business Contact Information” means contact information relating to a User's or Customer's personnel, representatives, contractors, or agents, including names, business email addresses, business telephone numbers, job titles, employer information, account credentials, billing contacts, technical contacts, and similar business contact information provided to Hasura in connection with the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services. “End User” means the persons and/or entities to whom you provide a specific service, functionality or deliverable based on your use of the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services. “Fees” shall mean such fees as applicable for your access and use of the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services, as provided in more detail under Section 8. “Operational Language Unit” or “OLU” means the discrete unit of measurement used by Hasura to measure and bill for the artificial intelligence effort expended by the PromptQL in connection with query planning and execution, wiki exploration, schema exploration, response generation, wiki learning, and any other capability offered by PromptQL. OLU consumption reflects the complexity of the prompt and the complexity of the applicable business domain. The method of calculation and all related determinations are made by Hasura in its sole discretion. “Marks” means a party’s corporate or trade name, trademark(s), wordmark(s), logo(s), domain names or other identification of such party. “Personal Information” means information provided to Hasura by a User, or that Hasura collects or otherwise processes on behalf of a User, that identifies, relates to, describes, is reasonably capable of being associated with, or could reasonably be linked, directly or indirectly, to a particular individual, household, or device, and includes any information defined as "personal information," "personal data," or a similar term under applicable law. “PromptQL” means Hasura’s proprietary interface, including API and user interface, which permits the Hasura-provided AI LLM access to User’s data. “Service Order”, “Order Form” or “Order” refers to a standard form that details the rates, terms, Services and Subscription Plan selected by you on mutually agreed terms between us. Each Service Order shall constitute an agreement separate and distinct from these Terms, and from any other Service Order. In the event of any conflict between these Terms and the Service Order, the terms set out under the Service Order shall take precedence. The term Service Order as used herein shall include Order Form or Order. “Subscription Plan” means the subscription plan for Hasura Cloud Platform/Services which are set out at https://promptql.io/pricing, here, here and here, as applicable, or under the relevant Service Order (as the case may be). “Use”, “Using” or “Used” means to directly or indirectly activate the processing capabilities of the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services. “User” means any individual or entity that accesses or uses the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services. “User Materials” means all data, information, content, text, files, records, prompts, inputs, software, applications, code, scripts, databases, and other materials provided by or on behalf of a User in connection with the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services, including any Personal Information contained therein, but excluding Business Contact Information.

Account Set-Up You must create an Account to access and use the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services. In order to create an Account, you will be required to provide us with your e-mail address, GitHub Id and/or Google Id, and/or such other information as Hasura may require for the purpose of user registration, identification, and account verification. This information will be collected, stored, and processed in accordance with our Privacy Policy. You must provide accurate and complete registration information at the time of Account set-up. You are responsible for the security of your passwords and for any use of your Account. If you become aware of any unauthorized use of your password or of your Account, you agree to notify Hasura immediately by sending an email to [email protected] .

Hasura Cloud Platform/Services Access and License Grant Hasura Cloud Platform/Services Access. Subject to the terms of this Agreement, Hasura grants you, for the term of your Subscription Plan, a revocable, non-exclusive, non-transferable, non-sublicensable access to use Hasura Cloud Platform/Services. Except for this limited grant of access, Hasura does not grant you any other right to the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services. Third Party Materials. Hasura Cloud Platform/Services may include, integrate with, or provide access to third party products, services, software, content, materials, or integrations that are subject to separate terms and conditions, licenses, or policies. If you elect to access, enable, use, or integrate with any such third party products, services, software, content, materials, or integrations, you agree to comply with and be bound by the applicable third party terms and conditions, licenses, and policies. It is your responsibility to review and familiarize yourself with such terms before using any third party products, services, software, content, materials, or integrations. Open-Source. Open source software components found on the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services that are released under open source license(s) are licensed to you under the applicable open source license. To the limited extent that the licenses governing any such open source components expressly supersede the terms herein, such open source licenses govern your agreement with Hasura for the use of such components. The list of licenses governing the open source components used or included on the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services can be obtained by emailing [email protected] . Access Subject to Subscription Status. Your right to access and use certain features of the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services may be subject to an active Subscription Plan. Hasura reserves the right to suspend or limit access to such features if your Subscription Plan is not active. Third Party Services and Infrastructure. The Hasura Cloud Platform/Services may operate on, integrate with, or depend upon infrastructure, platforms, software, hosting services, cloud providers, telecommunications providers, artificial intelligence models, application programming interfaces, and other products or services provided by third parties that are not owned or controlled by Hasura. You acknowledge and agree that Hasura does not control and is not responsible for the operation, availability, performance, security, accuracy, legality, reliability, or continued availability of any such third party products or services. Hasura shall have no responsibility or liability for any unavailability, downtime, interruption, degradation, error, delay, data loss, security incident, inaccurate output, or failure of the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services to the extent resulting from or attributable to any such third party products or services. User Materials and User Configurations. The Hasura Cloud Platform/Services may be used in conjunction with User Materials provided by or on behalf of a User. The User is solely responsible for all User Materials and for the functionality, security, legality, accuracy, integrity, compliance, and operation thereof. Hasura does not warrant and shall have no responsibility or liability for the performance, functionality, security, compliance, legality, accuracy, or results of any User Materials, or for any failures, errors, interruptions, security incidents, data loss, or service issues caused by or arising from User Materials. User Systems and Network Environment. You acknowledge that the operation and performance of the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services may depend upon your systems, networks, hosting environments, cloud environments, internet connectivity, security controls, configurations, permissions, and other technical infrastructure, including systems and environments owned or controlled by third party providers engaged by you. Hasura shall have no responsibility or liability for any unavailability, interruption, degradation, error, delay, security incident, data loss, or failure of the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services to the extent caused by or arising from your systems, environments, configurations, connectivity, access controls, permissions, technical prerequisites, or third party providers engaged by you. Suspension for Legal Compliance. Hasura may suspend, restrict, or limit access to the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services, in whole or in part, to the extent reasonably necessary to comply with applicable law, regulation, court order, governmental request, sanctions requirement, or other legal obligation, or to prevent or address a material legal, regulatory, security, or operational risk. Where reasonably practicable, Hasura shall provide notice of such suspension and shall use commercially reasonable efforts to restore access promptly after the basis for such suspension has been resolved.

Restrictions Use the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services for any illegal purpose or in a manner that it violates any law or rights of any other person. Use the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services to “mine” bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies. Permit Use of the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services in a manner not authorized by this Agreement. Disassemble, decompile, unlock, reverse engineer, or decode the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services in any manner or create any derivative works based on and using the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services. Re-sell or grant any rights under this Agreement to any third party or lease, time-share, lend or rent Hasura Cloud Platform/Services. Copy any features, functions, or user interfaces of the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services. Introduce any malicious code, virus, malware, or any other material that disrupts, slows down, or causes the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services to malfunction. Use trial/evaluation/build/alpha versions of Hasura Cloud Platform/Services (if applicable) in a production environment other than for internal evaluation purposes or for a longer period than the applicable trial/evaluation/build/alpha period indicated by Hasura. Hasura reserves the right to suspend or terminate Your use of the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services in the event that Your use of any trial/evaluation/build/alpha version of the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services exceeds usage limits which negatively impact the costs, performance or stability of the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services, as determined by Hasura in its sole discretion. Use Hasura Cloud Platform/Services to host, display, upload, modify, publish, transmit, update or share any information that (A) belongs to any other person and to which you do not have any right to; (B) is grossly harmful, harassing, blasphemous defamatory, obscene, pornographic, paedophilic, libellous, invasive of another’s privacy, hateful, or racially, ethnically objectionable, disparaging, relating or encouraging money laundering or gambling, or otherwise unlawful in any manner whatever; (C) harms minors in any manner (D) infringes any patent, trademark, copyright or other proprietary rights; (E) violates any law which is in force (F) deceives or misleads the addressee about the origin of such messages or communicates any information which is grossly offensive or menacing in nature; or (G) impersonates another person Use Hasura Cloud Platform/Services in a manner that (A) circumvents applicable usage limits or pricing mechanisms, (B) generates excessive automated requests or workloads that are not consistent with normal use, or (C) results in excessive costs or materially degrades the performance, stability, or availability of the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services. Hasura has granted the limited access and use of Hasura Cloud Platform/Services to you and it does not sell them. As between Hasura and you, Hasura owns all right, title, and interest in and to such Hasura Cloud Platform/Services, any modification, addition or derivate work thereto and any intellectual property rights associated therewith. You shall not, and shall not allow any third party to:

Proprietary Rights and Non-Exclusivity You acknowledge and agree that Hasura (or its licensors, as applicable) owns all right, title, and interest in and to the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services, including all modifications, updates, upgrades, enhancements, improvements, derivative works, extensions, configurations, customizations, and other additions thereto, and including all concepts, inventions, systems, platforms, interfaces, tools, utilities, user interfaces, algorithms, logic, formulae, scripts, workflows, processes, software, methodologies, databases, know how, trade secrets, technology, information, and other intellectual property embodied therein or related thereto, together with all intellectual property rights therein and thereto, whether registered or unregistered and wherever arising or existing throughout the world. If a User provides Hasura with any suggestions, ideas, enhancement requests, recommendations, corrections, feedback, or other input relating to the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services ("Feedback"), the User hereby assigns to Hasura all right, title, and interest in and to such Feedback and agrees that Hasura shall be free to use, disclose, reproduce, license, distribute, modify, commercialize, and otherwise exploit such Feedback without restriction or obligation of any kind. This Agreement is a non-exclusive arrangement. There is no prohibition or restriction on Hasura to provide the same or substantially similar rights as set out in this Agreement to any other person.

User Materials and Business Contact Information. Ownership of User Materials. As between Hasura and the User, the User retains all right, title, and interest in and to the User Materials. License to User Materials. The User grants Hasura a non-exclusive, worldwide, royalty-free right to host, access, use, process, store, transmit, reproduce, display, modify, and otherwise use User Materials solely as necessary to: provide, operate, maintain, support, secure, monitor, troubleshoot, and improve the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services; comply with applicable law; enforce this Agreement; and exercise Hasura's rights and perform its obligations under this Agreement. Personal Information; AI Training; Anonymized and Aggregated Data. To the extent User Materials contain Personal Information, such Personal Information shall be collected, used, disclosed, stored, retained, and otherwise processed in accordance with the Privacy Policy and any applicable data processing terms made available by Hasura. Except as expressly authorized by the User, Hasura shall not use User Materials to train, fine tune, or improve any general purpose artificial intelligence or machine learning models. Hasura may collect, create, generate, compile, aggregate, anonymize, de-identify, analyze, and otherwise use information derived from User Materials and from the use and operation of the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services, provided that such information does not identify the User, any End User, or any individual ("Anonymized and Aggregated Data"). Anonymized and Aggregated Data shall not constitute User Materials. Business Contact Information may be collected, used, disclosed, stored, retained, and otherwise processed by Hasura in accordance with the Privacy Policy, both during and after the term of this Agreement, including for account administration, customer relationship management, service communications, product updates, event invitations, customer surveys, and marketing communications regarding Hasura's products and services, in each case subject to applicable law. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary in this Agreement, Hasura may collect, use, process, store, retain, disclose, analyze, combine, commercialize, and otherwise exploit telemetry, diagnostic information, technical logs, usage information, identifiers, performance metrics, Account activity, and other operational and technical information relating to a User's or End User's access to or use of the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services ("Telemetry"), whether or not such Telemetry constitutes Personal Information. Hasura may use Telemetry for any lawful business purpose, including product development, analytics, sales, advertising, marketing, commercialization, and the operation, improvement, and enhancement of the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services and any other products, services, technologies, or business operations of Hasura. As between Hasura and the User, Hasura owns all right, title, and interest in and to Anonymized and Aggregated Data and any analyses, reports, benchmarks, metrics, learnings, insights, statistics, trends, models, or other information derived therefrom. Hasura may use Anonymized and Aggregated Data for any lawful business purpose, including operating, maintaining, securing, supporting, improving, developing, testing, benchmarking, training, marketing, commercializing, and enhancing the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services and any other products, services, technologies, models, or business operations of Hasura. Removal of User Materials. Hasura may remove, disable access to, quarantine, or restrict access to any User Materials, in whole or in part, if Hasura reasonably believes that: such action is required by applicable law, court order, governmental request, legal process, or regulatory requirement; the User Materials infringe or misappropriate the intellectual property, privacy, publicity, or other rights of any third party; the User Materials violate this Agreement; or the User Materials pose a security, operational, legal, or regulatory risk to Hasura, the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services, or any third party. Where reasonably practicable, Hasura shall provide notice of such action to the User. Hasura shall have no liability arising from any action taken in good faith under this Section. Retention and Deletion of User Materials. Following termination or expiration of this Agreement, Hasura may retain User Materials for up to thirty (30) days to permit retrieval by the User, unless a different period is specified in applicable documentation or required by applicable law. Thereafter, Hasura may delete User Materials from its production systems and backups in accordance with its standard retention and deletion practices. Notwithstanding the foregoing, Hasura may retain User Materials to the extent required by applicable law, legal process, regulatory obligation, security requirements, fraud prevention purposes, backup procedures, or legitimate recordkeeping requirements, provided that any retained User Materials remain subject to the confidentiality and privacy obligations applicable under this Agreement and the Privacy Policy. Notwithstanding the foregoing, Business Contact Information may be retained and processed by Hasura following termination or expiration of this Agreement for the purposes described in the Privacy Policy, including customer relationship management, maintenance of marketing preference and suppression records, account administration, legal compliance, and marketing communications, subject to applicable law.

User Representations and Warranties; Indemnification Representation and Warranty. The User represents and warrants that: the User owns, controls, or otherwise has all rights, permissions, licenses, authorizations, and consents necessary to provide, submit, upload, transmit, store, connect, process, and otherwise make available the User Materials in connection with the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services; the User Materials, and the use thereof by Hasura as authorized under this Agreement, do not and will not violate any applicable law or regulation or infringe, misappropriate, or otherwise violate any intellectual property, privacy, publicity, confidentiality, contractual, or other rights of any third party; to the extent User Materials contain Personal Information, the User has provided all notices and obtained all rights, permissions, consents, and other authorizations required under applicable law to permit Hasura to collect, use, process, store, disclose, transfer, and otherwise process such Personal Information as contemplated by this Agreement, the Privacy Policy, and any applicable data processing terms; and the User Materials do not contain any malicious code, malware, ransomware, spyware, viruses, or other harmful components intended to disrupt, damage, or obtain unauthorized access to any system, network, data, or service. the User has the authority to provide Business Contact Information to Hasura and to permit Hasura to process such Business Contact Information as contemplated by this Agreement and the Privacy Policy. User Indemnification. The User shall defend, indemnify, and hold harmless Hasura, its affiliates, and their respective officers, directors, employees, contractors, agents, successors, and assigns from and against any and all claims, demands, actions, proceedings, investigations, liabilities, damages, losses, judgments, settlements, fines, penalties, costs, and expenses (including reasonable attorneys' fees) arising out of or relating to: any claim, demand, action, or proceeding arising from or relating to any User Materials; any allegation that any User Materials infringe, misappropriate, or otherwise violate the intellectual property, privacy, publicity, confidentiality, contractual, or other rights of any third party; any failure by the User to obtain any rights, permissions, licenses, authorizations, notices, or consents required in connection with any User Materials or any Personal Information contained therein; any violation of applicable law relating to the collection, use, disclosure, transfer, storage, retention, processing, or other handling of User Materials or Personal Information by or on behalf of the User; the User's breach of Section 7.1; the User's use of the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services in violation of this Agreement or applicable law; or any claim by an End User or other third party arising from or relating to the User's products, services, applications, integrations, workflows, configurations, or use of the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services.

Fees Fees for Services other than PromptQL. You will be liable to pay fees corresponding to the Subscription Plan opted by you. If there is a Service Order in effect, the fees will be charged in accordance with the terms set out under the relevant Service Order. If there is no Service Order in effect, the fees will be charged monthly for the previous month’s usage as set out for the DDN plans here (or if applicable, the “Free, Standard Plans” as set out here, or the “Free”, “Professional” plans as set out here). OLU-Based Usage for PromptQL. Your use of PromptQL may result in the consumption of OLUs. You acknowledge and agree that OLUs are a usage-based metric specific to PromptQL and may be charged in accordance with the applicable Subscription Plan or Service Order, as applicable. Measurement of OLU Usage. Hasura will determine OLU usage in connection with PromptQL using its standard metering, logging, and monitoring tools. You acknowledge and agree that Hasura’s records of OLU usage shall be deemed accurate and binding for billing purposes, absent demonstrable error. Responsibility for OLU Usage. You are solely responsible for all OLU usage generated through your use of PromptQL, including through your Account, End Users, systems, applications, scripts, integrations, or any other activity associated with PromptQL, whether such usage is authorized or unauthorized, intentional or unintentional, except to the extent caused directly by a demonstrable error in PromptQL. You acknowledge that malformed, incomplete, or improperly configured prompts, queries, data, schemas, or integrations may result in increased OLU consumption, and such increased consumption shall remain your responsibility. Overage and Service Controls. PromptQL usage is provided on a prepaid basis. You must purchase and maintain sufficient credits for your use of PromptQL. OLU usage will be deducted from your available credit balance as incurred. If your available credit balance is depleted, Hasura may suspend, throttle, limit, or otherwise restrict your access to PromptQL until additional credits are purchased and applied to your account. Hasura may also implement reasonable usage controls, rate limits, or service protections to maintain system performance, security, and service stability. Subscription Status and Access. Your Subscription Plan (if applicable) governs your access to and use of certain features of the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services. If your Subscription Plan expires, is downgraded, or is otherwise not active, Hasura may suspend or limit your access to the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services or certain components until such time as you renew or upgrade your Subscription Plan. Expiration or change of your Subscription Plan does not terminate this Agreement. Non-Payment. If you fail to pay any fees in a timely manner, Hasura reserves its right to terminate this relationship and you will not have any access and use of Hasura Cloud Platform/Services. All fees, including, without limitation, prepaid fees, are non-refundable.

Termination Termination for Cause. If you breach your obligations under this Agreement, or the relevant Service Order, Hasura reserves the right to terminate this Agreement along with the relevant Service Order and your access to your Account. Termination for Convenience. Either party may terminate this Agreement. You may terminate this Agreement by sending Hasura an email at [email protected] and Hasura may also terminate this Agreement by sending you an email notification to your email ID provided to us during Account setup. You may export or retrieve your User Materials in accordance with Section 6.5 prior to termination. Notwithstanding the foregoing, each Service Order is terminable in accordance with the terms agreed under the relevant Service Order. Consequences of Termination. Your Account and your access to your Account will be terminated. You will have to pay any outstanding dues including any accrued but not yet invoiced Fees, including usage-based fees (such as OLU consumption), incurred up to the effective date of termination. Survival. Any provisions of this Agreement which by their nature should survive termination or expiration of this Agreement, including without limitation provisions relating to Fees (including any accrued but not yet invoiced Fees), OLU usage and payment obligations, restrictions, proprietary rights, data collection and use, Feedback , disclaimers, indemnity, limitation of liability, and dispute resolution, shall survive termination or expiration of this Agreement.

Limited License to User's Marks for Marketing The User hereby grants Hasura a royalty-free, non-exclusive, non-transferable, non-sublicensable, revocable, limited term right to use the User's Marks for the purpose of our marketing and sales promotion activities and only as specifically and authorized by and subject to any restrictions stated in this Agreement. During the term of this Agreement, we may also include the User's name in any of our customer lists, for the purpose of identifying the User as a customer of Hasura. We will not use any of the User's Marks in any manner that the User deems to be an explicit or implicit endorsement of Hasura, or which is likely to cause confusion as to the User's relationship to Hasura. The User and Hasura acknowledge that the provisions of this paragraph do not convey any right, title or ownership interest in the User's Marks to Hasura.

Copyright Infringement/DMCA Notice If you believe that any content on the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services violate your copyright, and wish to have the allegedly infringing material removed, the following information in the form of a written notification (pursuant to 17 U.S.C. § 512(c) (“DMCA Takedown Notice”) must be provided to our designated Copyright Agent. It is our policy to terminate the accounts of repeat infringers. Your physical or electronic signature; Identification of the copyrighted work(s) that you claim to have been infringed; Identification of the material on our services that you claim is infringing and that you request us to remove; Sufficient information to permit us to locate such material; Your address, telephone number, and e-mail address; A statement that you have a good faith belief that use of the objectionable material is not authorized by the copyright owner, its agent, or under the law; and A statement that the information in the notification is accurate, and under penalty of perjury, that you are either the owner of the copyright that has allegedly been infringed or that you are authorized to act on behalf of the copyright owner. You can contact Hasura’s Copyright Agent to receive DMCA Takedown Notices at [email protected] and/or by writing to us at HASURA, INC. Attn: Hasura, Inc.; 576 Folsom St, Floor 3, San Francisco CA 94105. You acknowledge that for us to be authorized to take down any content, your DMCA takedown notice must comply with all the requirements of this Section. Please note that, pursuant to 17 U.S.C. § 512(f), any misrepresentation of material fact (falsities) in a written notification automatically subjects the complaining party to liability for any damages, costs and attorney's fees incurred by us in connection with the written notification and allegation of copyright infringement.

Additional Features From time to time we may release additional features of the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services. Usage of these features may be subject to payment of fees and other additional terms as prescribed by Hasura. To use such additional features on the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services, you are required to abide by such additional terms and pay fees, as applicable. In the event of any conflict between these Terms and the additional terms, these Terms will take precedence. Additional terms can be found here in the section titled Hasura Cloud Platform/Services.

Disclaimers YOU EXPRESSLY UNDERSTAND AND AGREE THAT YOUR USE OF THE HASURA CLOUD PLATFORM/SERVICES IS AT YOUR SOLE RISK AND THAT THE HASURA CLOUD PLATFORM/SERVICES ARE PROVIDED “AS IS” AND “AS AVAILABLE” WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO ANY WARRANTY FOR MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. HASURA DOES NOT WARRANT THAT THE HASURA CLOUD PLATFORM/SERVICES WILL MEET YOUR REQUIREMENTS OR THAT ITS OPERATION WILL BE SECURE, ERROR FREE, OR UNINTERRUPTED. YOU HAVE CHOSEN TO USE THE HASURA CLOUD PLATFORM/SERVICES ON YOUR OWN VOLITION AND HASURA BEARS NO RESPONSIBILITY AS TO THE QUALITY AND PERFORMANCE OF HASURA CLOUD PLATFORM/SERVICES. HASURA WILL NOT UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCE BE RESPONSIBLE FOR LOSS OF ANY DATA WHETHER FROM YOUR COMPUTER OR THE HOSTING SERVER, DUE TO USE OF THE HASURA SERVICES. HASURA HAS NO CONTROL OVER USER MATERIALS, THIRD PARTY SERVICES, OR USER SYSTEMS AND ENVIRONMENTS. HASURA SHALL HAVE NO RESPONSIBILITY OR LIABILITY FOR ANY LOSS, DAMAGE, CLAIM, INTERRUPTION, SECURITY INCIDENT, DATA LOSS, ERROR, OR FAILURE ARISING FROM OR RELATING TO USER MATERIALS, THIRD PARTY SERVICES, OR USER CONTROLLED SYSTEMS, NETWORKS, CONFIGURATIONS, OR ENVIRONMENTS.

Additional Terms with Regard to Use of PromptQL No Warranty of Accuracy. The outputs generated through PromptQL are based on probabilistic models and may contain inaccuracies, errors, or incomplete information. Hasura makes no representations or warranties, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, reliability, or suitability of such outputs for any particular purpose. User Responsibility. The User assumes full responsibility for the verification, validation, and application of outputs or responses generated through PromptQL, including but not limited to database queries generated by PromptQL and the decision-making based on such outputs. Indemnification for LLM Provider Claims. The User agrees to indemnify, defend, and hold harmless Hasura from and against any claims, demands, liabilities, damages, losses, costs, or expenses (including reasonable attorneys’ fees) arising out of or related to any claim brought by the LLM provider against Hasura resulting from the User’s use of the LLM in connection with PromptQL, including but not limited to claims of unauthorized use or breach of terms with the LLM provider. Exclusion of Liability. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER PROVISION OF THE AGREEMENT TO THE CONTRARY, IN NO EVENT SHALL HASURA BE HELD LIABLE FOR ANY LOSS, DAMAGE, COST, OR EXPENSE (WHETHER DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, OR CONSEQUENTIAL) ARISING FROM THE USER’S USE OF PROMPTQL OR ITS INTERACTION WITH LLM MODELS, REGARDLESS OF WHETHER THE ISSUE ARISES FROM INACCURACIES, MISUSE, OR MISINTERPRETATION OF GENERATED OUTPUTS. Notwithstanding any provision of the Agreement to the contrary, the following shall apply to the User’s use of PromptQL. Hasura shall not be held liable for any use, application, or reliance by the User or any third party on the outputs, database API queries or other results generated through the use of PromptQL including, without limitation, its interactions with large language models (LLMs), including, without limitation, any unavailability, degradation or improper functionality of the LLM causing the same in PromptQL. The User acknowledges and agrees that:

Limitation of Liability TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW, HASURA SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES, OR DAMAGES FOR LOSS OF PROFITS, INCLUDING FEES NOT RECEIVED AS A RESULT OF MALFUNCTION OF THE PLATFORM, WHETHER DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, OR ANY LOSS OF DATA, USE, GOOD-WILL, OR OTHER INTANGIBLE LOSSES BASED ON CONTRACT, TORT, STRICT LIABILITY OR OTHERWISE. IN NO EVENT SHALL HASURA’S TOTAL LIABILITY FOR ALL CLAIMS RELATED TO HASURA CLOUD PLATFORM/SERVICES AND/OR THIS AGREEMENT EXCEED THE AGGREGATE OF ANY AND ALL AMOUNTS PAID TO HASURA BY YOU IN THE SIX (6) MONTHS PRIOR TO THE EVENT GIVING RISE TO THE CLAIM AND SUCH LIABILITY SHALL NOT BE GREATER THAN ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS ($1,000.00).

Governing Law, Arbitration, and Jurisdiction All matters relating to your access to or use of the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services shall be governed by U.S. federal law or the laws of the State of Delaware.



Any dispute, claim or controversy arising out of or relating to these Terms including the determination of the scope or applicability of these Terms to arbitrate, shall be determined by arbitration in the State of Delaware before one arbitrator. The arbitration shall be administered by the American Arbitration Association (“AAA”) under the Commercial Arbitration Rules and Supplementary Procedures for Consumer Related Disputes then in effect for the AAA, except as provided herein. Judgment on the Award may be entered in any court having jurisdiction. ANY ARBITRATION UNDER THESE TERMS SHALL TAKE PLACE ON AN INDIVIDUAL BASIS. THE PARTIES AGREE THAT THEY ARE WAIVING THEIR RIGHT TO PARTICIPATE IN CLASS ACTION. This clause shall not preclude parties from seeking provisional remedies in aid of arbitration from a court of appropriate jurisdiction.



You may not access, download, use, or export the information, software, products, or services contained on this website in violation of U.S. export laws or regulations, or in violation of any applicable local laws or regulations.

Modifications Hasura reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to change or modify this Agreement at any time. In the event, we modify this Agreement, such modifications shall be binding on you only upon your acceptance of the modified Agreement. We will inform you about the modifications via email or by any comparable means. We will also post the modified version on this page. Your continued use of the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services shall constitute your consent to such changes. Hasura may change, modify, suspend, or discontinue any aspect of the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services at any time without notice or liability.

No Assignment This Agreement is for your benefit only. You shall have no right to assign this Agreement or any benefits or obligation hereunder to any other party or legal entity. Any attempted assignment shall be void.

Force Majeure Neither you nor we shall be obliged to perform any of its obligations herein if either you or we are prevented from doing so by a situation of force majeure. “Force majeure” events shall include events beyond the reasonable control of either you or us including acts of God, acts of government, acts of nature, epidemics, strikes, or riots.