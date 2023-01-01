Hasura on AWS

UNLOCK DATA TEAMS
The API Platform for enterprise data access
Developers love Hasura because it takes little time to go from data to an API. Architects rely on Hasura because it enables high-performance and secure GraphQL and REST APIs from a single platform. Engineering leaders appreciate Hasura because it empowers developers to deliver rich applications and user experiences in a fraction of the time of traditional approaches.
Eliminate the need for a secondary permissions layer entirely with Hasura’s built-in authorization engine. Expose APIs to internal and external developers with authorization rules enforceable at any level.
Combine multiple data sources into a single API endpoint. Reduce transactions and increase performance by sending multiple queries across unlimited data sources to return a single, optimized response to data consumers.
Secure APIs beyond authentication and authorization. Prevent malicious requests, API scraping, and excessive data exposure, and stay secure with Hasura Cloud.
No more wasted development cycles optimizing queries for bespoke data sources. Customize your most high-value queries as needed, and cache redundant queries, to minimize database latency.
COALESCE SEAMLESSLY
Integrate with core data, security, and application services on AWS
Build new applications or add additional features to existing applications fast.
Migrate and modernize existing applications within a short timeframe.
Replace direct database access with a unified, federated core data service.