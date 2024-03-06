(Neon) PostgreSQL Native Data Connector

Overview

ndc-postgres provides a Hasura Data Connector to the PostgreSQL database, which can expose and run GraphQL queries via the Hasura v3 Project.

The connector implements the NDC Specification, but does not currently support column relationship arguments in queries, or functions.

Visit the Hasura v3 Documentation for more information.

The connector supports the Neon PostgreSQL database offering.

Deployment

The connector is hosted by Hasura and can be used from the Hasura v3 Console.

Usage

Follow the Quick Start Guide To use the PostgreSQL data connector from the Hasura v3 Console.

Troubleshooting

Please submit a Github issue if you encounter any problems!