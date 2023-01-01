Watch HasuraCon2023 replays now!

/

/

Contact Sales

APIdays Paris

Give us a visit, get a demo and more!

Learn how you can instantly deploy APIs to build a unified data access layer–book a demo with our team to learn more! Plus, pick up some cool new swag we’re rolling out :)
APIdays Paris

A few more resources you might enjoy

Experience Instant API power with Hasura

Go from data to API in mere minutes with a Hasura GraphQL Engine.

Apidays NewYork 2023 - Schema-first vs Code-first vs Model-first GraphQL

The GraphQL schema specification is declarative, but the way we implement GraphQL servers is not. What would a truly declarative approach look like? Join us as we discuss.

Fast track your modernization with the right API strategy

Faster API development equals a massive reduction in cost, complexity, and time to market.

GraphQL federation done right

The most declarative way to compose, operate, and evolve a federated GraphQL API – aka the supergraph – at enterprise scale.

Email
Subscribe to stay up-to-date on all things Hasura. One newsletter, once a month.
Loading...
v3-pattern
Accelerate development and data access with radically reduced complexity.