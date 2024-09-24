Hasura and data catalogs: Better together
Sep 24, 2024
9:00 am PT
Virtual Event
Two threads that weave a data mesh together are a self-serve data access platform and federated data governance. Combining Hasura with a data catalog is a great strategy for bringing these threads together.
Join us for an informative webinar on bringing Hasura and data catalogs together to significantly enhance a data mesh architecture. During this session you’ll discover how “better together” results in unified data access and management along with enhanced data discovery and more.
Ken Stott
Data Management Consultant
Praveen Durairaju
Staff Developer Advocate, Hasura
David Ventimiglia
Senior Engineer, Hasura
The Brief
What you will learn
- The principles of data mesh: domain ownership, data as a product, self-serve data platform, and federated computational governance.
- How Hasura and data catalogs complement each other and how together they adhere to data mesh principles.
- How Hasura and data catalogs are all you need to build a first-class data mesh.
Who should attend
- Engineering teams currently using Apollo’s GraphQL Federation seeking to accelerate their GraphQL journey.
- Developers who are eager to build and federate subgraphs efficiently.
- Architects who are designing comprehensive GraphQL and federation strategies.
- Teams interested in constructing a Federated Data access API layer.
