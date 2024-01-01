Hasura DDN Launch Month! New features drop twice a week. Learn more

/

/

Contact Us
hasura-header-illustration

Hasura Data API Platform

With Hasura, the days of do-it-yourself APIs are done and gone. Ship production-ready data APIs 10x faster.
Connect with us
Hasura-Advantage
DATA API PLATFORM

The Hasura Advantage

“Life without Hasura would be painful.”

That’s a statement we hear a lot, and really, it just gets to the core of Hasura’s capabilities: Hasura is your workhorse, stripping away the pains and complexity of planning, creating, coding, maintaining, monitoring, securing, and scaling APIs from scratch.

 

The end result? Applications and architecture development is automated and up to 10X faster, allowing your team to ship quickly and radically shift focus to where it’s needed most.

Powerful & Fast

Speed time to market across use cases

Data and APIs are key to the success of the modern enterprise. The job of actually building production APIs to serve data is no longer tedious and time-consuming, as Hasura speeds up production across several strategic initiatives.

New application development

By automating the API creation process, new app development is no longer hindered by a lengthy API backlog, reducing development time and allowing teams to focus on building other features.

Tech modernization

APIs are a key to tech modernization initiatives – from decomposing monoliths and cloud migration to frontend refactors. With instant APIs, the burden of a backlog is released and tech modernization accelerates.

Enterprise data federation

APIs are central in platform engineering initiatives aimed at solving enterprise data access challenges and breaking down data silos via a centralized data platform or federated data access layer.

Data mesh and data fabric

As transactional and analytical data worlds collide, APIs are a convenient way to implement data products in the emerging data mesh paradigm. This allows teams to access and use data from across the enterprise.

How Hasura makes your life easier

Instant unified API

Simply connect your databases to Hasura for a unified, production-ready instant API.

Low-code authorization

Define authorization rules right within Hasura for a faster, low-code way to control data access.

Scalable performance

Create APIs fast – Hasura is scalable and performant across large data sets and multiple databases.

Built-in security features

Authenticate users, detect and prevent threats, secure data in transit, and stay compliant with built-in security features.

Real-time insights

Get real-time insights into the performance and behavior of your APIs and database to optimize performance.

Peter Downs
Peter Downs
Director of Engineering, Pipe
“Basically, we’re seeing that it takes only about a tenth of the time to develop a new page in our application or a new component based on having adopted Hasura.”
Pipe
Pipe saw their development time drop by 90% with Hasura for new feature development
Karthik Srinivasan
Karthik Srinivasan
Sol. Architect, Philips Healthcare
“Achieving this timeframe in a highly regulated environment like healthcare is phenomenal.”
Philips
How Philips Healthcare accelerated development by 4x with Hasura
Jochen Rau
Jochen Rau
Lead Data Engineer, MachineMetrics
“Hasura’s remote schemas and joins saves us hours of work to get to that data faster without having to go to different places”
MachineMetrics
Industrial IoT platform Machine Metrics increased developer velocity by 10x using Hasura
Empower developers to effortlessly generate APIs by connecting to existing databases, GraphQL and REST APIs, eliminating the need for manual API creation while enabling rapid, scalable application development.
Instant API on 100+ data sources
Integrations

Build the most impactful data platform with Hasura DDN today.