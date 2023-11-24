Last Updated on 24th November, 2023

The Hasura, Inc. Master Software and Services License Agreement (the “Agreement”) is a legally binding agreement between Hasura, Inc. (“Hasura” or “Licensor”) and the Licensee set forth on the applicable Reseller Order Form (“Licensee”). Hasura may sell Subscriptions to the Licensed Software through authorized reseller partners (each a “Reseller”). If Licensee purchases Subscriptions to the Licensed Software from a Reseller, this Agreement is a legally binding agreement between Licensor and Licensee.



PLEASE READ THESE TERMS CAREFULLY TO ENSURE THAT YOU UNDERSTAND EACH PROVISION. THESE TERMS CONTAIN A BINDING AND MANDATORY CUSTOMER ARBITRATION PROVISION THAT REQUIRES THE USE OF ARBITRATION ON AN INDIVIDUAL BASIS TO RESOLVE DISPUTES, RATHER THAN JURY TRIALS OR CLASS ACTIONS AND LIMITS THE REMEDIES AVAILABLE TO YOU IN THE EVENT OF CERTAIN DISPUTES.



This Agreement describes the legal framework under which Licensee may license Licensed Software and Support from Licensor. Licensor and Licensee are sometimes referred to herein individually as a “Party” and collectively as the “Parties”. All references in this Agreement to the “sale” or “purchase” (or other similar terms) of any Subscription or Licensed Software shall mean the sale or purchase of a license to Licensed Software.

“Cloud Edition” means a Subscription hosted by Licensor or its outsourced provider.

“Customer” means a customer of Licensee who uses the Licensed Software in connection with Licensee’s Products and Services.

“Delivery” or “Delivered” means the availability of the Licensed Software by Licensor to the Licensee via electronic or other means, without regard to when Licensee installs or uses such Licensed Software.

“Documentation” means the instruction manuals, user guides, and other information made available from time to time by Licensor to Licensee (in either printed or electronic form) in connection with Licensee’s purchase of a Subscription.

“Licensed Software” means the software (including Updates) and corresponding Documentation licensed by Licensee pursuant to Licensee’s purchase of a Subscription pursuant to this Agreement.

“Licensee Data” means all information, content and data (including, without limitation, schema and other implementation details, telemetry, IP and Geo-location data, service usage data and any personally identifiable information) provided by or on behalf of Licensee, stored by Licensee or at Licensee’s direction as part of Cloud Edition Subscription, and/or made available, collected or otherwise distributed through use of the Licensed Software and/or the Licensor Cloud Platform/Services.

“Licensee’s Products and Services” means the products, solutions, systems, software and services that Licensee sells or otherwise provides to its Customers.

“Licensor Cloud Platform/Services” means a cloud-based computing platform (including computing, storage, networking, and other hardware and software infrastructure) and the services that Licensor provides on this platform in connection with Licensee’s purchase of a Cloud Edition Subscription.

“Licensor Proprietary Software” means components included in the Licensed Software on which Licensor claims the copyright to the source code and which is not provided under an Open-Source Software License.

“Model(s)” means: (a) a Tracked Table (a database table on top of which Hasura provides an API); (b) a Tracked View (a database view, on top of which Hasura provides an API); (c) a Tracked Collection (a collection of documents in a databases on top of which Hasura provides an API); (d) a Logical Model (a Hasura GraphQL representation of database data); and/or (e) a REST API endpoint made available via a Hasura Action (an overview of Hasura Actions is available means: (a) a Tracked Table (a database table on top of which Hasura provides an API); (b) a Tracked View (a database view, on top of which Hasura provides an API); (c) a Tracked Collection (a collection of documents in a databases on top of which Hasura provides an API); (d) a Logical Model (a Hasura GraphQL representation of database data); and/or (e) a REST API endpoint made available via a Hasura Action (an overview of Hasura Actions is available here ).

“On-Premise” means a Subscription hosted by Licensee on its own premises or on the premises of a third-party with which Licensee contracts directly.

“Open-Source Software License” means any license that provides open-source software, including, but not limited to the MIT license, the Apache license, the BSD license, the GPL license or other similar licenses.

“Reseller Order Form” means the standard form that details the Subscription(s) for the Licensed Software (either for Cloud Edition or On-Premise) purchased by the Licensee and the fees and term related to such purchase of a Subscription and other terms as mutually agreed between Licensee and Reseller.

“Specifications” means the functional, performance, operational, compatibility, and other specifications or characteristics of the Licensed Software described in applicable Documentation.

“Subscription” means licenses to the Licensed Software and Support, if any

“Support” shall mean the support services, if any, provided by Licensor to Licensee in connection with Licensee’s purchase of a Subscription. The Support (including additional terms and conditions) provided in connection with each type of Subscription offered by Licensor can be found at shall mean the support services, if any, provided by Licensor to Licensee in connection with Licensee’s purchase of a Subscription. The Support (including additional terms and conditions) provided in connection with each type of Subscription offered by Licensor can be found at http://hasura.io/support

“Update” means such bug fixes, security patches or other modifications to the Licensed Software, as may be made available from time to time by Licensor to Licensee.