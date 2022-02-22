IconThe days of DIY APIs are done – get on the GraphQL edge. Register Now
This page contains two agreements.

The first one is our Cloud Terms of Service for purchase via Resellers, which is applicable in case you have purchased Hasura Cloud through an authorized Reseller.

The second one is our Master Product Licensing and Support Services Agreement for purchase via Resellers, which is applicable in case you have purchased Hasura EE through an authorized Reseller.

Please click on the appropriate heading below to read the corresponding version.
Hasura, Inc.: CLOUD TERMS OF SERVICE (for purchase via Resellers)
This agreement applies if you purchase Hasura Cloud from an authorized reseller.
Hasura, Inc.: MASTER PRODUCT LICENSING AND SUPPORT SERVICES AGREEMENT (for purchase via Resellers)
This agreement applies if you purchase Hasura EE from an authorized Reseller

Hasura, Inc.: HASURA CLOUD TERMS OF SERVICE (for purchase via Resellers)

Last Updated on 17th October, 2022
The Hasura Cloud Terms of Service (the “Terms” or the “Agreement”) is a legally binding agreement between Hasura, Inc. (“Hasura,” “we,” “our,” or “us”) and you (“you”, “your”, or “User”). We may sell Hasura Platform and Hasura Services through authorized reseller partners (each a “Reseller”). If you purchase Hasura Platform and Hasura Services from a Reseller, this Agreement is a legally binding agreement between Reseller and you (“you”, “your”, or “User”). In the event that the Reseller’s right to sublicense Hasura Platform and Hasura Services to you is terminated or revoked by Hasura, your rights under this Agreement will continue as if this Agreement was entered between you and Hasura, for the remainder term of the applicable Reseller Order Form, provided that you are not in breach of or violated any of the terms and conditions of this Agreement at such time.

By accessing or using Hasura Platform or Hasura Services on cloud (“Hasura Cloud Platform/Services”) via Hasura’s website at https://hasura.io/ (the “Website”), you agree to follow and be bound by these Terms.

These terms will be governed by this Agreement, our Privacy Policy, our Website Terms of Use, and if applicable, our Service Order or the Reseller Order Form, as applicable and any related documents and constitutes your acceptance of this Agreement and to all the terms and conditions stated under this Agreement and the other agreements referenced in the paragraph. The foregoing clause also applies to Users who have purchased Hasura Cloud Platform/Services from a Reseller, except otherwise set forth in these Terms or an applicable Reseller Order Form that you signed with Reseller, including but not limited to different terms for termination, payment, Reseller’s Privacy Policy or Reseller’s Website Terms of Use, as applicable. Capitalized terms not defined herein shall have the same meaning ascribed to them under our Privacy Policy or Website Terms of Use.

If you are unsure as to the terms of this Agreement, please do not proceed further and contact us at [email protected].

PLEASE READ THESE TERMS CAREFULLY TO ENSURE THAT YOU UNDERSTAND EACH PROVISION. THESE TERMS CONTAIN A BINDING AND MANDATORY CUSTOMER ARBITRATION AND CLASS ACTION/JURY TRIAL WAIVER PROVISION THAT REQUIRES THE USE OF ARBITRATION ON AN INDIVIDUAL BASIS TO RESOLVE DISPUTES, RATHER THAN JURY TRIALS OR CLASS ACTIONS AND LIMITS THE REMEDIES AVAILABLE TO YOU IN THE EVENT OF CERTAIN DISPUTES.

IN ORDER TO ACCESS OR USE HASURA CLOUD PLATFORM/SERVICES, YOU MUST BE LEGALLY CAPABLE OF ENTERING INTO A BINDING CONTRACT UNDER THE LAWS OF THE COUNTRY AND/OR STATE TO WHICH YOU ARE SUBJECT TO. IF YOU ARE ENTERING INTO THIS AGREEMENT ON BEHALF OF A COMPANY OR OTHER LEGAL ENTITY, YOU REPRESENT THAT YOU HAVE THE AUTHORITY TO BIND SUCH ENTITY AND ITS AFFILIATES TO THESE TERMS AND CONDITIONS, IN WHICH CASE THE TERMS “YOU” OR “YOUR” SHALL REFER TO SUCH ENTITY AND ITS AFFILIATES.

BY ACCEPTING THIS AGREEMENT, EITHER BY CHECKING A BOX INDICATING YOUR ACCEPTANCE OR BY ACCESSING AND USING THE HASURA CLOUD PLATFORM/SERVICES, YOU AGREE THAT (A) YOU HAVE READ AND UNDERSTOOD THE AGREEMENT; (B) REPRESENT THAT YOU ARE AT LEAST 18 (EIGHTEEN) YEARS OLD; (C) YOU CAN FORM A BINDING CONTRACT; AND (D) YOU ACCEPT THIS AGREEMENT AND AGREE THAT YOU ARE LEGALLY BOUND BY THESE TERMS AS WELL AS OUR PRIVACY POLICY AND WEBSITE TERMS OF USE REFERENCED HEREIN. IF YOU DO NOT HAVE SUCH AUTHORITY, OR IF YOU DO NOT AGREE WITH THESE TERMS, YOU MUST NOT ACCEPT THIS AGREEMENT AND MAY NOT USE OR ACCESS THE HASURA CLOUD PLATFORM/SERVICES.

  • Definitions
    1. “Account” means the specific User account created by you with Hasura to access and use Hasura Cloud Platform/Services.
    2. “Database” means any information including any software code, data files, written text, graphics, message, audio file, video file, or such information stored or arranged in any format whatsoever that are uploaded or entered into any Project in your Account or that which is created on Heroku Platform using your Heroku Account.
    3. “End User” means the persons and/or entities to whom you provide a specific service, functionality or deliverable based on your use of the Hasura Cloud Services.
    4. “Fees” shall mean such fees as applicable for your access and use of the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services provided in more detail under Section 9.
    5. “Hasura Cloud Platform/Services” means a cloud-based computing platform and the services that Hasura renders on this platform that includes the Hasura GraphQL Engine and Hasura Pro.
    6. “Hasura GraphQL Engine”means a GraphQL server that gives you instant, real-time GraphQL APIs over a database, with webhook triggers on database events, remote schemas for business logic, and an authorization engine.
    7. “Hasura Hosting Server” means the servers on which Hasura Cloud Platform is hosted and the servers on which Projects created on the Hasura Cloud Platform will be hosted.
    8. “Hasura Pro” means add-on services for the Hasura GraphQL Engine that provides additional functionality such as team management, analytics, rate-limiting, allow-listing workflows, read-replica support, regression testing, etc.
    9. “Heroku Platform” is a platform as a service (PaaS) that enables Users to build, run, and operate applications entirely in the cloud.
    10. “Heroku Account” means the specific User account created by you on Heroku Platform to create a Database using Heroku Platform’s terms and conditions.
    11. “Marks” means a party’s corporate or trade name, trademark(s), wordmark(s), logo(s), domain names or other identification of such party.
    12. “User Hosting Server” means the server on which you store your hardware and software resources including the Database. If you create a Database on the Heroku Platform, User Hosting Server shall be the Heroku Platform.
    13. “Project” means the project created by you through your Account for accessing and using Hasura Cloud Platform/Services.
    14. “Service Order” refers to a standard form that details the rates, terms, Services and Subscription Plan selected by you on mutually agreed terms between us. Each Service Order shall constitute an agreement separate and distinct from these Terms, and from any other Service Order. In the event of any conflict between these Terms and the Service Order, the terms set out under the Service Order shall take precedence.
    15. “Subscription Plan” means the subscription plan for a Project which are set out here or under the relevant Service Order or Reseller Order Form (as the case may be).
    16. “Reseller Order Form” means the standard form that details the rates, terms, Services and Subscription Plan selected by you on mutually agreed terms between you and the Reseller. Each Reseller Order Form shall constitute an agreement separate and distinct from these Terms, and from any other Reseller Order Form. In the event of any conflict between these Terms and the Reseller Order Form, except as otherwise set forth in these Terms, these Terms shall take precedence.
    17. “Use”, “Using” or “Used” means to directly or indirectly activate the processing capabilities of the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services.
    18. “User” means any person that uses the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services.
    19. “User API” means a set of software code that you have developed that connects with and performs actions in conjunction with the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services.
  • Account Set-Up
    1. If you wish to access and use the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services, then you will be asked to create an Account.
    2. In order to create an Account, you will be required to provide us with your e-mail address, GitHub Id and/or Google Id for the purpose of user registration, identification, and account verification.
    3. This information will be collected, stored, and processed in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
    4. You must provide accurate and complete registration information at the time of Account set up. You are responsible for the security of your passwords and for any use of your Account. If you become aware of any unauthorized use of your password or of your Account, you agree to notify Hasura immediately by sending an email to [email protected].
  • Project Creation
    1. After you establish your Account, you will be required to create a separate Project or Projects based on the different Subscription Plans available to you.
    2. Hasura or Reseller, as applicable will set up and deploy an instance of the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services on the Hasura Hosting Server connected to your Database which may be either the Database you create on the Heroku Platform or some other Database that you already have.
    3. You agree to provide Hasura or Reseller, as applicable with the necessary permits and access rights to your Database whether your own Database or the one you create on the Heroku Platform to avail access and to use Hasura Cloud Platform/Services.
  • Hasura Cloud Platform/Services Access and License Grant
    1. Hasura Cloud Platform/Services Access: Subject to the terms of this Agreement, Hasura or Reseller, as applicable grant you a revocable, non-exclusive, non-transferable, non-sublicensable access to use Hasura Cloud Platform/Services. Except for this limited grant of access, Hasura and Reseller do not grant you any other right to the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services.
    2. Hasura Cloud Platform/Services may contain third party materials that are subject to separate licensing terms. By using the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services, you agree to be bound by those separate licensing terms. It is your responsibility to familiarize yourself with the terms governing the access and use of such third-party materials. A list of such licenses can be obtained by emailing [email protected]. Further, Hasura Cloud Platform/Services may contain links to third party websites including the Heroku Platform. The presence of these links should not be considered as an endorsement of any such content. If you chose to access these hyperlinks, you do so at your own risk and any Database created on such a third-party platform shall be created following such third party’s terms and conditions.
    3. Open source software components found on the Hasura Cloud Platform that are released under open source license(s) constitute separate agreement(s). To the limited extent that the licenses governing any such open source components expressly supersede the terms herein, such open source licenses govern your agreement with Hasura for the use of such components. The list of licenses governing the open source components used or included on the Hasura Cloud Platform can be obtained by emailing [email protected].
  • Restrictions
    1. Hasura and Reseller have granted the limited access and use of Hasura Cloud Platform/Services to you and they do not sell them. As between Hasura and you, or as between Reseller and you, Hasura owns all right, title, and interest in and to such Hasura Cloud Platform/Services, and any intellectual property rights associated with it. You shall not:
      1. Use the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services for any illegal purpose or in a manner that it violates any law or rights of any other person.
      2. Use the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services to “mine” bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies.
      3. Permit Use of the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services in a manner not authorized by this Agreement.
      4. Disassemble, decompile, unlock, reverse engineer, or decode the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services in any manner or create any derivative works based on and using the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services.
      5. Re-sell grant any rights under this Agreement to any third party or lease, time-share, lend or rent Hasura Cloud Platform/Services.
      6. Copy any features, functions, or user interfaces of the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services.
      7. Introduce any malicious code, virus, malware, or any other material that disrupts, slows down, or causes the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services to malfunction.
      8. Use trial/ evaluation versions of Hasura Cloud Platform/Services (if applicable) in a production environment other than for internal evaluation purposes.
      9. Use Hasura Cloud Platform/Services to host, display, upload, modify, publish, transmit, update or share any information that (A) belongs to any other person and to which you do not have any right to; (B) is grossly harmful, harassing, blasphemous defamatory, obscene, pornographic, paedophilic, libellous, invasive of another's privacy, hateful, or racially, ethnically objectionable, disparaging, relating or encouraging money laundering or gambling, or otherwise unlawful in any manner whatever; (C) harms minors in any manner (D) infringes any patent, trademark, copyright or other proprietary rights; (E) violates any law which is in force (F) deceives or misleads the addressee about the origin of such messages or communicates any information which is grossly offensive or menacing in nature (G) impersonates another person (H) threatens the unity, integrity, defence, security or sovereignty of India, friendly relations with foreign states, or public order or causes incitement to the commission of any cognizable offence or prevents investigation of any offence or is insulting any other nation.
  • Hasura Cloud Platform/Services
    1. As part of the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services, you will be able to access and use a layer of computing infrastructure that helps in the setting up and building of software and web-based applications. The specific details of these services can be found in the product description which is available here. You acknowledge that Hasura or Reseller is in no manner responsible for any disruptions or delay caused to Hasura Cloud Platform/Services due to use of any User API. You are solely responsible for ensuring that your User APIs perform as desired by you when used in conjunction with the Hasura Platform/Services and Hasura or Reseller is not responsible in any manner if your User APIs do not achieve the desired results or function in a desired manner.
    2. 6.2. Your use of Hasura Cloud Platform/Services is dependent on your access of Hasura Cloud Platform/Services (including the underlying open source software components as set out in these Terms), and other Database that are stored on the Hasura Hosting Servers or User Hosting Servers. Hasura takes no responsibility towards any defect, discrepancy, down time, bug, error or other inaccuracy in rendering of the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services that is not directly, proximately and solely attributable to the improper functioning of the Hasura Cloud Platform /Services when properly set up and used in a Hasura defined and approved computing environment. In particular, you acknowledge that the Hasura Hosting Server and User Hosting Server are governed by terms set out by the respective third party that owns and/or manages the Hasura Hosting Server and User Hosting Server and that Hasura has no control over the functionalities, speed, uptime or accuracy of the Hosting Server. We shall not be responsible for rectifying any problems and issues (a) relating to your use of the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services; or (b) with the functioning of the software application that you have developed on the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services, and which are attributable or related to (a) the improper functioning of the Hosting Server; or (b) any bug, error, discrepancy or down-time in the open source software components Hasura uses. You further agree and acknowledge that Hasura will not be responsible for any bug, error, discrepancy, down-time or inaccuracy caused to the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services on account of your use of the User API or any Database.
  • Proprietary Rights and Non-Exclusivity
    1. You acknowledge and agree that Hasura (or its licensors as the case may be) own all legal right, title and interest in Hasura Cloud Platform/Services including but not limited to any concepts, inventions, systems, platforms, interfaces, tools, utilities, user interface, algorithms, logic, formulae, scripts, work flows, processes, software, methodologies, databases know-how, trade secrets and other technology and information including any and all intellectual property rights that exist therein, whether registered or not, and wherever in the world they may exist.
    2. Hasura collects and maintains a record of the usage of the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services by you and/or the End Users to store, analyse and use any data relating to their use of the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services. To this end, Hasura shall record the number, type, frequency or other information regarding type and manner of your/the End Users’ use of the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services. You acknowledge and agree that this right of Hasura is a legitimate one and is necessary for Hasura to properly compute various technical and commercial parameters and you will obtain the necessary consents from End Users in order for Hasura to collect, store, use and analyse this data. In the event such collection, storage, usage or analysis of such data is regulated by applicable law and/or other specific agreements, you agree that you will enter into the requisite agreements with Hasura in order to facilitate this process. You agree that Hasura retains all legal rights, title, and interest in this information as well as in any record, report or analysis generated by Hasura from such information under this Section. You further agree that Hasura may use the aggregated, non-personalized data relating to use of the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services by all its End Users for improving the efficiency of the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services or for any other purpose that it deems fit. For the avoidance of doubt, Hasura will not access your Database as part of its monitoring of your/the End Users use and/or the functioning of the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services. You can find a list of the types of information collected by Hasura in the Hasura Privacy Policy which can be accessed here.
    3. This Agreement is a non-exclusive arrangement. There is no prohibition or restriction on Hasura to provide the same or substantially similar rights as set out in this Agreement to any other person.
  • Database and User APIs
    1. You own all rights and title in the Database and the User APIs that you create. Therefore, you are solely responsible for the Database and User API that are generated, accessed, or stored in any Project in your Account. Your responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
      1. ensuring protection of intellectual property rights residing in such Database and User API.
      2. ensuring that your Database or User API does not violate any law or regulation, or any right (including intellectual property right) of any person.
    2. ensuring that any Personal Data of your End User is collected, stored, or processed in accordance with the applicable laws and only shared with Hasura upon written consent of the End User and Hasura, or if required by law. By storing, accessing or using the Database on or through the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services you give Hasura a worldwide, royalty-free, non-exclusive license to reproduce, adapt, modify, translate, publish, publicly perform, publicly display and distribute such Database for the sole purpose of enabling Hasura to render Hasura Cloud Platform/Services.
    3. The storage functionality for Database and User APIs is provided to you on an “as-is where-is basis” and Hasura does not take any responsibility for the security of such Database or any User API which are stored on the Hosting Servers.
    4. If Hasura receives a take-down notice for any Database shared or uploaded by you, it shall take reasonable steps to determine the basis for such notice. If Hasura concludes that it is legally obligated to comply with such request or that it is appropriate for Hasura to comply with such request, it may, in its sole and absolute discretion, remove such Database and provide written intimation to you of it. You will not be entitled to challenge Hasura’s determination in this regard and Hasura will not have any liability to you as result of taking down the Database in accordance with this Section. The same principle also applies if Hasura receives any injunction order from a competent authority or court that requires that the use of any User API cease either temporarily or permanently. Hasura reserves right to take any action, including terminating your access to Hasura Cloud Platform/Services if you upload or share Database that violates a third-party’s intellectual property rights.
  • Fees
    This Section 9 shall not apply to you if you purchase Hasura Platform and Hasura Services from a Reseller and the applicable terms of the Reseller Order Form shall govern.
    1. You will be liable to pay fees (“Fees”) corresponding to the Subscription Plan opted by you. If there is a Service Order in effect, the Fees will be charged in accordance with the terms set out under the relevant Service Order. If there is no Service Order in effect, the Fees will be charged monthly for the previous month’s usage as set out here.
    2. All Fees are non-refundable.
    3. Non-Payment: If you fail to pay the Fees in a timely manner, Hasura reserves its right to terminate this relationship and you will not have any access and use of Hasura Cloud Platform/Services.
  • Termination
    This Section 10 shall not apply to you if you purchase Hasura Platform and Hasura Services from a Reseller and the applicable terms of the Reseller Order Form shall govern, unless the Reseller’s right to sublicense the Hasura Platform and Hasura Services to you is terminated or revoked by Hasura, in which case this Section shall be applicable between you and Hasura, for the remainder of your term under the Reseller Order Form.
    1. Termination for Cause: If you breach your obligations under this Agreement or the relevant Service Order or Reseller Order Form, Hasura reserves the right to terminate this Agreement along with relevant Service Order (s) or Reseller Order Form (s) and your access to your Account.
    2. Termination for Convenience: Either party may terminate this Agreement. You may terminate this Agreement by sending Hasura an email at [email protected] and Hasura may also terminate this Agreement by sending you an email notification to your email ID provided to us during Account setup. You may port your Projects before the termination. Notwithstanding the foregoing, each Service Order or Reseller Order Form is only terminable in accordance with the terms agreed under the relevant Service Order or Reseller Order Form.
    3. Consequences of Termination:
      1. Your Account and your access to your Account will be terminated.
      2. You will have to pay any outstanding dues.
  • Limited License to User's Marks for Marketing
    This Section 11 shall not apply to you if you purchase Hasura Platform and Hasura Services from a Reseller and the applicable terms of the Reseller Order Form shall govern, unless the Reseller’s right to sublicense the Hasura Platform and Hasura Services to you is terminated or revoked by Hasura, in which case this Section shall be applicable between you and Hasura, for the remainder of your term under the Reseller Order Form
    1. The User hereby grants Hasura a royalty-free, non-exclusive, non-transferable, non-sublicensable, revocable, limited term right to use the User's Marks for the purpose of our marketing and sales promotion activities and only as specifically and authorized by and subject to any restrictions stated in this Agreement. During the term of this Agreement, we may include the User's name in any of our customer lists, for the purpose of identifying the User as a customer of Hasura. We will not use any of the User's Marks in any manner that the User deems to be an explicit or implicit endorsement of Hasura, or which is likely to cause confusion as to the User's relationship to Hasura. The User and Hasura acknowledge that the provisions of this paragraph do not convey any right, title or ownership interest in the User's Marks to Hasura.
  • Copyright Infringement/DMCA Notice
    1. If you believe that any content on the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services violate your copyright, and wish to have the allegedly infringing material removed, the following information in the form of a written notification (pursuant to 17 U.S.C. § 512(c) (“DMCA Takedown Notice”) must be provided to our designated Copyright Agent. It is our policy to terminate the accounts of repeat infringers.
      1. Your physical or electronic signature;
      2. Identification of the copyrighted work(s) that you claim to have been infringed;
      3. Identification of the material on our services that you claim is infringing and that you request us to remove;
      4. Sufficient information to permit us to locate such material;
      5. Your address, telephone number, and e-mail address;
      6. A statement that you have a good faith belief that use of the objectionable material is not authorized by the copyright owner, its agent, or under the law; and
      7. A statement that the information in the notification is accurate, and under penalty of perjury, that you are either the owner of the copyright that has allegedly been infringed or that you are authorized to act on behalf of the copyright owner.
    2. You can contact Hasura’s Copyright Agent to receive DMCA Takedown Notices at [email protected] and/or by writing to us at HASURA, INC. Attn: Hasura, Inc.; 576 Folsom St., Floor 3, San Francisco, CA - 94105. You acknowledge that for us to be authorized to take down any content, your DMCA takedown notice must comply with all the requirements of this Section. Please note that, pursuant to 17 U.S.C. § 512(f), any misrepresentation of material fact (falsities) in a written notification automatically subjects the complaining party to liability for any damages, costs and attorney's fees incurred by us in connection with the written notification and allegation of copyright infringement.
  • Additional Features
    From time to time we may release additional features of the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services. Usage of these features may be subject to payment of fees and other additional terms as prescribed by Hasura, or Reseller, as applicable. To use such additional features on the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services, you are required to abide by such additional terms and pay fees, as applicable. In the event of any conflict between these Terms and the additional terms, these Terms will take precedence. Additional terms, if any, can be found here in the section titled Hasura Cloud Platform/Services.
  • Disclaimers
    1. YOU EXPRESSLY UNDERSTAND AND AGREE THAT YOUR USE OF THE HASURA CLOUD PLATFORM/SERVICES IS AT YOUR SOLE RISK AND THAT THE HASURA CLOUD PLATFORM/SERVICES ARE PROVIDED “AS IS” AND “AS AVAILABLE” WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO ANY WARRANTY FOR MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. HASURA DOES NOT WARRANT THAT THE HASURA CLOUD PLATFORM/SERVICES WILL MEET YOUR REQUIREMENTS OR THAT ITS OPERATION WILL BE SECURE, ERROR FREE, OR UNINTERRUPTED.
    2. YOU HAVE CHOSEN TO USE THE HASURA CLOUD PLATFORM/SERVICES ON YOUR OWN VOLITION AND HASURA BEARS NO RESPONSIBILITY AS TO THE QUALITY AND PERFORMANCE OF HASURA CLOUD PLATFORM/SERVICES. HASURA WILL NOT UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCE BE RESPONSIBLE FOR LOSS OF ANY DATA WHETHER FROM YOUR COMPUTER OR THE HOSTING SERVER, DUE TO USE OF THE HASURA SERVICES.
    3. HASURA HAS NO CONTROL OVER THE DATABASE UPLOADED OR GENERATED BY YOU IN YOUR USE OF THE HASURA CLOUD PLATFORM/SERVICES. HASURA UNDERTAKES NO RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY LOSS THAT YOU OR ANY OTHER PERSON MAY SUFFER DUE TO ANY DATABASE UPLOADED OR GENERATED BY YOUR USE OF THE HASURA CLOUD PLATFORM/SERVICES. HASURA HAS NO CONTROL OVER THE USE THAT ANY THIRD-PARTY MAY PUT TO ANY DATABASE THAT IS SHARED BY YOU ON THE HASURA CLOUD PLATFORM/SERVICES.
  • Indemnity
    1. To the maximum extent permitted by law, You agree to defend, indemnify and hold harmless Hasura and its directors, officers, employees and agents from and against any and all claims, actions, suits or proceedings, as well as any and all losses, liabilities, damages, costs and expenses (including reasonable attorneys’ fees) arising out of or accruing from (i) Your use of the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services in violation of this Agreement or any applicable laws or regulations, and (ii) any third party claims arising out of or relating to Your Use of the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services.
    2. YOU EXPRESSLY UNDERSTAND AND AGREE THAT HASURA ITS REPRESENTATIVES, AND LICENSORS SHALL NOT BE LIABLE TO YOU UNDER ANY THEORY OF LIABILITY FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL CONSEQUENTIAL OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES THAT MAY BE INCURRED BY YOU BY USE OF THE HASURA CLOUD PLATFORM/SERVICES, INCLUDING ANY LOSS OF DATA, WHETHER OR NOT HASURA OR ITS REPRESENTATIVES HAVE BEEN ADVISED OF OR SHOULD HAVE BEEN AWARE OF THE POSSIBILITY OF ANY SUCH LOSSES ARISING.
  • Limitation of Liability
    To the maximum extent permitted by law, Hasura shall not be liable for any indirect, incidental, special, consequential, special or exemplary damages, or damages for loss of profits, including fees not received as a result of malfunction of the platform, whether directly or indirectly, or any loss of data, use, good-will, or other intangible losses based on contract, tort, strict liability or otherwise. In no event, Hasura’s total liability for all claims related to Hasura Cloud Platform/Services or this agreement shall exceed the aggregate of any and all amounts paid to Reseller by you in the six (6) months prior to the event giving rise to the claim and such liability shall not be greater than one hundred dollars ($100.00).
  • Governing Law, Arbitration, and Jurisdiction
    All matters relating to your access to or use of the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services shall be governed by U.S. federal law or the laws of the State of Delaware.

    Any dispute, claim or controversy arising out of or relating to these Terms including the determination of the scope or applicability of these Terms to arbitrate, shall be determined by arbitration in the State of Delaware before one arbitrator. The arbitration shall be administered by the American Arbitration Association (“AAA”) under the Commercial Arbitration Rules and Supplementary Procedures for Consumer Related Disputes then in effect for the AAA, except as provided herein. Judgment on the Award may be entered in any court having jurisdiction. ANY ARBITRATION UNDER THESE TERMS SHALL TAKE PLACE ON AN INDIVIDUAL BASIS. THE PARTIES AGREE THAT THEY ARE WAIVING THEIR RIGHT TO PARTICIPATE IN CLASS ACTION. This clause shall not preclude parties from seeking provisional remedies in aid of arbitration from a court of appropriate jurisdiction.

    You may not access, download, use, or export the information, software, products, or services contained on this website in violation of U.S. export laws or regulations, or in violation of any applicable local laws or regulations.
  • Modifications
    Hasura reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to change or modify this Agreement at any time. In the event, we modify this Agreement, such modifications shall be binding on you only upon your acceptance of the modified Agreement. We will inform you about the modifications via email or by any comparable means. We will also post the modified version on this page. Your continued use of the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services shall constitute your consent to such changes. Hasura may change, modify, suspend, or discontinue any aspect of the Hasura Cloud Platform/Services at any time without notice or liability.
  • No Assignment
    This Agreement is only for your benefit only. You shall have no right to assign this Agreement or any benefits or obligation hereunder to any other party or legal entity. Any attempted assignment shall be void.
  • Force Majeure
    Neither you nor we shall be obliged to perform any of its obligations herein if either you or we are prevented from doing so by a situation of force majeure. “Force majeure” events shall include events beyond the reasonable control of either you or us including acts of God, acts of government, acts of nature, epidemics, strikes, or riots.
  • Severability
    In the event any provisions of these Terms are found to be contrary to any law or regulation of an administrative or governmental agency or body, such provision will be modified and interpreted to accomplish the objectives of such provision to the greatest extent possible under applicable law, and the remaining provisions will continue in full force and effect. In the event such a provision cannot be modified and becomes invalidated or unenforceable, its invalidation or unenforceability will not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision of these Terms.
  • Contact Us
    If you have any questions concerning this Terms of Service, please do not hesitate to contact Hasura at [email protected] or the Reseller’s support email provided on the Reseller Order Form, as applicable.

    PLEASE NOTE: IF YOU ACCESS HASURA CLOUD PLATFORM/SERVICES, YOU HAVE AGREED TO AND ACCEPTED THE PRACTICES DESCRIBED IN THIS TERMS OF SERVICE, PRIVACY POLICY, AND WEBSITE TERMS OF USE. IF YOU DO NOT AGREE WITH THESE TERMS, OUR PRIVACY POLICY, WEBSITE TERMS OF USE, YOU MUST NOT ACCESS HASURA CLOUD PLATFORM/SERVICES.

Hasura, Inc.: MASTER PRODUCT LICENSING AND SUPPORT SERVICES AGREEMENT (for purchase via Resellers)

Last updated on 17th October, 2022
THIS Master Product Licensing and Support Services Agreement (the “Master Agreement”) is a legally binding agreement between you (the “Sublicensee,” “you,” or “your”) and us, on behalf of ourselves and our Affiliates ( “Sublicensor”, “Reseller” “we,” “us,” “our”). We are authorized by Hasura, Inc., on behalf of itself and its Affiliates (“Hasura,” or “Licensor”) who has developed a product (“Licensed Product”), commonly known as “Hasura Enterprise Edition” which is more fully described in Exhibit A to resell and sublicense the Licensed Product to you. Sublicensor agrees to grant to Sublicensee the rights and licenses to use and allow its Customers and Registered Users to use the Licensed Product. Licensor or Sublicensor, as applicable, agree to offer certain support, maintenance, consulting and related services (collectively “Support Services”) which are more fully described in the Order Form in conjunction with the Licensed Product. You acknowledge and agree that your use of the Hasura Enterprise Edition and the Support Services under the license granted herein will be governed by this Agreement, the applicable Order Form (defined below), and any related terms. In the event that our right to sublicense the Licensed Product to you is terminated or revoked by Hasura, your rights under this Agreement will continue as if this Agreement was entered between you and Hasura, for the remainder term of the applicable Order Form, provided that you are not in breach of or violated any of the terms and conditions of this Agreement at such time. Licensee, Sublicensee, Sublicensor and Licensor shall hereinafter sometimes be referred to collectively as the “Parties” and individually as a “Party.”

  • DEFINITIONS
    1. “Acceptance” shall mean that the Licensed Product meets the Specifications associated thereof and performs in accordance with the Documentation.
    2. “Affiliate” means an entity which directly or indirectly controls, or is under common control with, or is controlled by, Licensee, Sublicensee, Sublicensor or Licensor. As used in this definition, “control” (including, with its correlative meanings, “controlled by” or “under common control with”) means possession, directly or indirectly, of the power to direct or cause the direction of management or policies (whether through ownership of securities or partnership or other ownership interests, by contract or otherwise).
    3. “Confidential Information” means any information disclosed by one Party to the other Party, which, (i) if in written, graphic, machine readable or other tangible form is marked “Confidential” or “Proprietary” or which, if disclosed orally or by demonstration, is identified at the time of disclosure as confidential and reduced to a writing marked “Confidential” and delivered to the Receiving Party (as defined below) within thirty (30) days of such disclosure; or (ii) by the nature of the circumstances surrounding the disclosure, ought in good faith to be treated as confidential. Notwithstanding any failure to so identify them, all technology or proprietary information underlying the Licensed Product and Support Services shall be deemed Confidential Information of Licensor, the existence of this Master Agreement shall be deemed Confidential Information of Licensee or Sublicensee, and any business, financial, marketing, operational, sales, technical and similar data shall be deemed the Confidential Information of the applicable Party whether or not such data is marked confidential.
    4. “Customer” means a customer of Sublicensee who uses the Licensed Product in connection with Sublicensee’s products and services.
    5. “Derivative Works” means derivatives of the Licensed Product created by Sublicensee, which does not change the Licensed Product but, is created by incorporating/adapting/implementing and/or configuring the Licensed Product. As between the Parties, Derivative Works created by Sublicensee, any of its Affiliates and any of their employees, directors, or officers and/or any of their agents or contractors, shall be owned by Sublicensee.
    6. “Disabling Devices” means any uncorrected known vulnerability that may cause software or any data generated by the Licensed Product to be erased, become inoperable or inaccessible, or that may otherwise cause such software to become temporarily or permanently incapable of performing in accordance with this Master Agreement, including, without limitation any disabling device that is triggered after use or copying of such software or a component thereof a certain number of times, or after the lapse of a period of time, or in the absence of a hardware device or after the occurrence or lapse of any other triggering factor or event or due to external input, including across a computer network.
    7. “Documentation” means user guides and other manuals and materials relating to the Licensed Product, or Services, whether distributed in print, magnetic, electronic, or video format.
    8. “Intellectual Property Rights” shall mean all proprietary rights, including all patents, trademarks, copyrights, know-how, trade secrets, mask works, including all applications and registrations thereto, and any other similar protected rights in any country.
    9. “Licensed Product” means Hasura Enterprise Edition including all Upgrades, and versions, which is more fully described in Exhibit A, and related Documentation and other deliverables that are: (i) provided by Sublicensor, or (ii) identified in the attached Exhibit A “Description of the Licensed Product”. The definition of Licensed Product also includes any revisions, enhancements, modifications, corrections, improvements, and/or replacements thereto that are offered by Sublicensor to Sublicensee respectively pursuant to the terms and conditions set forth in this Master Agreement.
    10. “Licensee” has the meaning set forth in the introductory clause.
    11. “Licensor” means Hasura, Inc.
    12. “Malicious Technology” means any software, electronic, mechanical, or other means, device, or function (e.g., key, node, lock, time-out, “back door,” “trapdoor,” “booby trap,” “drop dead device,” “data scrambling device,” “Trojan Horse”) that would allow a third party to: (i) monitor or gain unauthorized access to any Licensee or Customer system; or (ii) use any electronic self-help mechanism.
    13. “Order Form” means the form which describes, among other things, the quantity of Licensed Product and Support Services purchased, Sublicense Fee, Support Services Fee, response time for Support Services, consulting service hours, and any special terms and conditions to be provided by the Sublicensor to the Sublicensee under this Master Agreement.
    14. “Parties” mean both Licensor, Sublicensee, Sublicensor and Licensee.
    15. “Party” means either Licensor, Sublicensee, Sublicensor or Licensee.
    16. “Personnel” means any entity or person (including, without limitation, any employee, contractor or agent) that performs work or services of any kind for Licensor. This includes any persons or entities that perform work or services of any kind for Licensor’s subcontractors.
    17. “Registered User” means a person who has registered to use Licensee’s or Sublicensee’s Product and Services that are used in conjunction with the Licensed Product.
    18. “SLA” or “Service Level Agreement” means the performance levels support criteria that Licensor must meet with respect to its provision of the Licensed Product and Support Services, as more fully set out in Exhibit B and under the applicable Hasura Order.
    19. “Specification(s)” means the functional, performance, operational, compatibility, and other specifications or characteristics of the Licensed Product described in applicable Documentation and support materials and such other specifications or characteristics of the Licensed Product that may be agreed to by the Parties.
    20. “Sublicensee” has the meaning set forth in the introductory clause.
    21. “Sublicensee’s Products and Services” means the products, solutions, systems, software, and services that Sublicensee sells or otherwise provides to its Customers and Registered Users.
    22. “Sublicensor” has the meaning set forth in the introductory clause.
    23. “Support Services” means the maintenance, support and related services offered by Licensor as more fully identified in the Order Form or as otherwise agreed by the Parties.
    24. “Territory” means the entire world.
    25. “Updates” means bug-fixes, security patches etc.
    26. “Upgrades” means a new version or release of Licensed Product and Documentation containing additional features and functionality compared to the previous release.
    27. “Usage Data” means record of the usage of the Licensed Product by Sublicensee and/or Sublicensee’s Customers and Registered Users to enable the functioning of the Add-On Services more fully described under Exhibit A, including the number, type, frequency or other information regarding type and manner of the use of the Licensed Product.
  • LICENSE GRANT
    1. License Grant. Subject to the terms and conditions of this Master Agreement and the applicable Order Form, Sublicensor grant to Sublicensee, a paid-up, royalty-free, non-assignable, except as set forth herein, non-sublicensable, except as set forth herein, rights and licenses (collectively the “Sublicense”) to Sublicensee to:
      1. incorporate, adapt, implement, configure Licensed Product into Sublicensee Products and Services for the sale of Sublicensee Products and Services to Sublicensee Customers and/or Registered Users
      2. sell, resell, license, or sublicense the software generated by the Licensed Product to Sublicensee’s Customers or Registered Users as part of Sublicensee’s Products and Services sold by Sublicensee to its Customers and Registered Users
      3. use and have used Licensed Product and Documentation for development, testing, training and demonstration purposes, in connection with Sublicensee’s Products and Services
      4. use Licensed Product and Documentation for the purpose of providing Sublicensee’s Products and Services to Customers and Registered Users
      5. merge, incorporate, reproduce, translate, include, modify, adapt, bundle or make extracts of the Documentation into any other support material for use of the Licensed Product in connection with the sale of Sublicensee’s Products and Services to Customers and Registered Users
    2. Exclusivity/Non-exclusivity. Sublicensor hereby grants the Sublicense to Sublicensee, for use of the Licensed Product and any Derivative Works (Article 2.6). Sublicensor hereby grants a non-exclusive Sublicense to Sublicensee for use of the Licensed Product.
    3. Territory. Sublicensor grants the above Sublicense to the Licensed Product to Sublicensee for use throughout the world.
    4. Same functionality. Any software programs/product developed by Licensor having essentially the same functionality as Licensed Product shall be deemed Licensed Product in accordance with this Master Agreement, notwithstanding any naming differences and applies to Sublicensee’s use of the Licensed Product.
    5. Reverse Engineering. Sublicensee shall not engage in, attempt to engage in, nor permit third parties to un-assemble, disassemble, decompile or reverse engineer (collectively “Reverse Engineer”) any Licensed Programs.
    6. Derivative Works. Unless otherwise agreed to in writing between the Parties, Derivative Works created with the use of the Licensed Product shall be owned by Sublicensee and Sublicensee shall have the license to integrate such Derivative Works into its products. The use of the Licensed Product by the Sublicensee shall be restricted to the scope described under the applicable Order Form signed between the Sublicensor and Sublicensee, as applicable.
    7. Updates and Upgrades. Upon notification from Licensor, Sublicensor shall notify Sublicensee of any Updates at least seven (7) calendar days prior to making any Updates (“Update Period”). Upgrades shall be offered to Sublicensee at a price decided between the Parties at the time of purchase of the Upgrade. However, Updates shall be offered free of cost. Upgrades and Updates will be made to the Licensed Product, by the Sublicensor , only upon receiving the consent of the Sublicensee, and will also depend on Sublicensee providing information and access necessary for applying the upgrade or update.
    8. Data Collection. Licensor shall receive Usage Data for enabling the functioning of the Licensed Product upon its installation on Sublicensee’s servers. Sublicensee consents on its behalf and on behalf of its Customers and Registered Users, Licensor’s collection, use and analysis of this Usage Data. Sublicensee represents and warrants that it has the necessary consents from its Customers and Registered Users for the Licensor to collect, store, use and analyse this Usage Data. Sublicensee agrees that Licensor retains all legal rights, title and interest in this Usage Data and the related database as well as in any record, report or analysis generated by Licensor from such Usage Data. Sublicensee further agrees that Licensor may use Usage Data relating to use of the Licensed Product by all of Sublicensee’s Customers and Registered Users for improving the efficiency, quality, and improvements of the Licensed Product or for any other lawful purpose that it deems fit. Sublicensee agrees that it will include a consent provision in its agreements with its Customers and Registered Users.
  • OWNERSHIP OF INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY
    Licensor shall retain on behalf of itself any Intellectual Property Rights in the Licensed Product. Any software developed by the Sublicensee using the Licensed Product, Derivative Works therewith, will be considered the Intellectual Property of the Sublicensee.
  • CONFIDENTIALITY
    1. Confidential Information (“CI”).
      1. Definition of CI. Each Party will use the means that it uses to protect its own Confidential Information, but not less than reasonable means, to prevent the disclosure and to protect the Confidential Information of the other Party. Each Party will use Confidential Information received from the other Party only in connection with the purposes of this Master Agreement.
      2. Disclosure of CI. A Party may disclose Confidential Information which belongs to such Party or is (i) already known by the recipient Party without an obligation of confidentiality, (ii) publicly known or becomes publicly known through no unauthorized act of the recipient Party, (iii) rightfully received from a third party without an obligation of confidentiality, (iv) independently developed by the recipient Party without use of the other Party’s Confidential Information, or (v) approved by the other Party for disclosure. Confidential Information may be disclosed by the recipient Party to its employees, subcontractors and agents who have a need to know and who are subject to a confidentiality agreement that contains terms and conditions at least as restrictive as those set forth in this Article 4.1 and would govern such employees, subcontractors, or agents use or possession of the Confidential Information. Further, the recipient Party shall not be restricted from disclosing Confidential Information as required pursuant to law, regulation or judicial or governmental order, provided that any such disclosure shall be limited to the extent of the legal requirement and the recipient Party shall promptly notify the disclosing Party and cooperate with the disclosing Party, at the disclosing Party’s expense, so that the disclosing Party may intervene and object to such disclosure or seek a protective order or other appropriate protection for its Confidential Information.
      3. Return of CI. Upon the written request of the disclosing Party, the recipient Party will, at the recipient Party’s option, either return all copies of the disclosing Party’s Confidential Information to the disclosing Party or certify in writing that all copies of such information have been destroyed. Notwithstanding such requirement, either Party may retain one archival copy of the Confidential Information. Either Party may return the other Party’s Confidential Information, or any part thereof, at any time. Licensee and Sublicensee may disclose Licensor’s or Sublicensor’s Confidential Information, as applicable to Customers and Affiliates under similar conditions of confidentiality.
  • LICENSOR’S WARRANTY
    1. Warranty of Rights and Title. Licensor represents and warrants that it has sufficient, right, title and interest in and to the Licensed Product to grant the right to sublicense the Licensed Product to Sublicensor for sublicensing under the terms and conditions set forth in this Master Agreement.
    2. Specifications and Documentation. Licensor warrants that the Licensed Product will perform in accordance with the Specifications and Documentation and meet any other requirements that have been agreed upon in writing.
    3. Upgrades. To the extent that Licensor provides any Upgrades, new versions or revisions of the Licensed Product, Licensor warrants that such Upgrades and new versions or revisions will not have a material adverse effect on the overall performance or the functioning of the Licensed Product.
    4. Disabling Device and Malicious Technology. Licensor warrants that the Licensed Product does not and will not contain any Disabling Device or Malicious Technology.
    5. Services Warranties. Licensor warrants to Sublicensee that any Services performed under this Master Agreement, if applicable will be performed in a first-class, professional manner, in compliance with the applicable specifications and with the care, skill and diligence, and in accordance with the highest standards, currently recognized in Licensor’s profession or industry. Licensor also warrants that all products and materials used in the performance of such Services will be free of all liens, or encumbrances.
    6. Disclaimer of Other Warranties. EXCEPT FOR THE EXPRESS, LIMITED WARRANTY PROVIDED IN THIS ARTICLE 5, LICENSOR MAKES NO WARRANTIES, EXPRESS, IMPLIED, STATUTORY, OR OTHERWISE, WITH RESPECT TO THE LICENSED PRODUCT. LICENSOR SPECIFICALLY DISCLAIMS ALL OTHER WARRANTIES, EXPRESS AND IMPLIED, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT, THOSE ARISING FROM A COURSE OF DEALING OR USAGE OR TRADE, AND OF UNINTERRUPTED OR ERROR-FREE SERVICE, AND ALL SUCH WARRANTIES ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW. EXCEPT AS EXPRESSLY PROVIDED HEREIN AND IN ANY SO, THE LICENSED PRODUCT IS PROVIDED ON AN “AS IS”, “AS AVAILABLE” BASIS.
  • INDEMNIFICATION
    1. General Indemnification.
      LICENSOR AGREES TO DEFEND, INDEMNIFY, AND HOLD HARMLESS SUBLICENSEE, ITS AFFILIATES, REGISTERED USERS AND CUSTOMERS AND THEIR RESPECTIVE DIRECTORS, OFFICERS, EMPLOYEES, AND AGENTS, FROM AND AGAINST ANY AND ALL ACTUAL OR ALLEGED THIRD PARTY CLAIMS, ACTIONS, DAMAGES, OR OTHER LIABILITIES (INCLUDING REASONABLE ATTORNEYS’ FEES, COURT COSTS AND OTHER COSTS OF DEFENSE) CAUSED BY OR ARISING FROM, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, ANY ACT, OMISSION, ERROR, OR BREACH OF CONTRACT BY LICENSOR OR ITS SUBCONTRACTORS OF ALL TIERS OR THEIR RESPECTIVE DIRECTORS, OFFICERS, EMPLOYEES, OR AGENTS.
    2. Infringement Indemnification.
      LICENSOR SHALL INDEMNIFY AND HOLD SUBLICENSEE, ITS AFFILIATES, REGISTERED USERS, AND CUSTOMERS AND THEIR RESPECTIVE SUCCESSORS, OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AND AGENTS HARMLESS FROM AND AGAINST ANY AND ALL ACTIONS, CLAIMS, LOSSES, DAMAGES, LIABILITIES, AWARDS, COSTS, AND EXPENSES (INCLUDING LEGAL FEES) WHICH ARE BASED ON A CLAIM THAT (I) THE PRODUCT AND ITS SALE OR SUBLICENSE, AND USE HEREUNDER; AND/OR (II) THE PERFORMANCE OF SERVICES AND ANY ITEMS PROVIDED OR UTILIZED BY LICENSOR IN THE PERFORMANCE OF THE SERVICES VIOLATES OR INFRINGES UPON ANY COPYRIGHT, PATENT, TRADE SECRET, OR OTHER PROPRIETARY OR INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHT OF ANY THIRD PARTY OR CONTRIBUTES TO SUCH VIOLATION OR INFRINGEMENT (“INFRINGEMENT”). IN THE EVENT AN INJUNCTION IS SOUGHT OR OBTAINED AGAINST USE OF THE PRODUCT OR IN SUBLICENSEE’S OPINION IS LIKELY TO BE SOUGHT OR OBTAINED, LICENSOR SHALL, AT ITS OPTION AND EXPENSE, EITHER (A) PROCURE FOR OR SUBLICENSEE AND ITS APPLICABLE AFFILIATES AND APPLICABLE CUSTOMERS THE RIGHT TO CONTINUE TO USE THE INFRINGING PRODUCT AS SET FORTH IN THIS MASTER AGREEMENT, OR (B) REPLACE OR MODIFY THE INFRINGING WORK PRODUCT OR PRODUCT TO MAKE ITS USE NON-INFRINGING WHILE BEING CAPABLE OF PERFORMING THE SAME FUNCTION WITHOUT DEGRADATION OF PERFORMANCE.
    3. Indemnification Procedures.
      LICENSOR WILL: (I) NOTIFY SUBLICENSEE RESPECTIVELY , WITHIN A REASONABLE TIME, OF ANY AND ALL INFRINGEMENTS (AS DEFINED IN ARTICLE 6.3) AND INCIDENTS, DAMAGES, CLAIMS OR ACTIONS THAT ARISE OUT OF OR RESULT FROM PERFORMANCE UNDER THIS MASTER AGREEMENT; (II) CONTROL THE DEFENSE AND SETTLEMENT OF ANY SUCH CLAIM RECEIVED BY LICENSOR OR TENDERED TO LICENSOR BY SUBLICENSOR (III) NOT SETTLE OR COMPROMISE ANY SUCH CLAIM THAT IMPOSES ANY LIABILITY OR OBLIGATION ON SUBLICENEE, WITHOUT SUBLICENSEE’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT. SUBLICENEE WILL: (I) INFORM, WITHIN A REASONABLE TIME, OF ANY SUCH CLAIM FOR WHICH SUBLICENSEE IS SEEKING INDEMNIFICATION; (II) PROVIDE LICENSOR WITH REASONABLE ASSISTANCE IN THE DEFENSE OF ANY SUCH CLAIM; AND (III) HAVE THE RIGHT TO PARTICIPATE IN THE DEFENSE OF ANY SUCH CLAIM AT SUBLICENSEE’S EXPENSE AND THROUGH COUNSEL OF SUBLICENSEE’S CHOOSING;
    4. Survival. The terms and conditions set forth in this Article 6 shall survive expiration or termination of this Master Agreement.
  • SUPPORT SERVICES
    Licensor or Sublicensor, as applicable shall provide the Support Services as long as it receives the Support Services Fee from the Sublicensee on time during the Term of this Master Agreement. Unless otherwise agreed in writing by the Parties, Support Services shall be upon the terms and conditions stated in Exhibit B, if Hasura is providing Support Services, and under the applicable Order Form, if Sublicensor is responsible for providing Support Services.
  • LIMITATION OF LIABILITY
    1. Maximum Aggregate Liability.
      EXCEPT FOR FRAUD, WILFUL MISCONDUCT, BREACH OF ARTICLE 4 (“CONFIDENTIALITY”), LICENSOR’S OBLIGATIONS UNDER ARTICLE 6, (“INDEMNIFICATION”), BODILY INJURY (INCLUDING DEATH), OR TANGIBLE PROPERTY DAMAGE, THE MAXIMUM LIABILITY OF EITHER PARTY FOR ANY CLAIMS ARISING IN CONNECTION WITH THIS MASTER AGREEMENT SHALL NOT EXCEED THE AMOUNT PAID OR PAYABLE BY SUBLICENSEE TO THE SIBLICENSOR UNDER THIS MASTER AGREEMENT DURING THE TWELVE (12) MONTHS PRIOR TO THE DATE OF THE EVENT GIVING RISE TO ANY SUCH LIABILITY. SUBLICENSEE ACKNOWLEDGES THAT THE AMOUNTS PAYABLE HEREUNDER ARE BASED IN PART ON THESE LIMITATIONS. THE PARTIES AGREE THAT THESE LIMITATIONS SHALL APPLY NOTWITHSTANDING ANY FAILURE OF ESSENTIAL PURPOSE OF ANY LIMITED REMEDY.
    2. Survival. The terms and conditions set forth in this Article 8 shall survive expiration or termination of this Master Agreement.
  • DISPUTE RESOLUTION
    PLEASE READ THE FOLLOWING SECTION CAREFULLY BECAUSE IT REQUIRES YOU TO ARBITRATE CERTAIN DISPUTES AND CLAIMS WITH LICENSOR AND LIMITS THE MANNER IN WHICH YOU CAN SEEK RELIEF FROM US.
    1. Negotiation. In the event a dispute arises between Sublicensee and Licensor regarding the application or interpretation of any provision of this Master Agreement, the aggrieved Party shall promptly notify the other party to this Master Agreement of the dispute. If the Parties fail to resolve the dispute within ten (10) business days after receipt of such notice, each Party shall, within five (5) business days thereafter, escalate such dispute to a member of its senior management team.
    2. Mediation. If a settlement is not achieved within ten (10) business days after a meeting between senior management representatives, then the Parties agree to attempt to resolve the dispute through mediation by submitting the dispute to mediation in accordance with the then current rules for mediation promulgated by the American Arbitration Association (“AAA”), including the Optional Rules for Emergency Measures of Protections which provide for injunctive relief and measures for the protection or conservation of property and disposition of perishable goods. The mediation proceedings shall be held in San Francisco, California. And each Party shall bear its own expenses and an equal share of the expenses of the mediator and the fees of AAA. Such mediation will be held within thirty (30) business days of submission to AAA.
    3. Binding Arbitration. If the dispute is not resolved by mediation, then the Parties agree to resolve the dispute by binding arbitration before one arbitrator administered in accordance with the Commercial Arbitration Rules of the AAA including the Optional Rules for Emergency Measures of Protections, which provide for injunctive relief and measures for the protection or conservation of property and disposition of perishable goods. Arbitration shall be held in San Francisco, California or such other place as the Parties may agree and shall include an award of attorneys’ fees (and the amount of such fees) to the prevailing Party. The Parties shall agree on the selection of the arbitrator. Discovery shall be limited to one set of interrogatories, one set of requests for admissions, and one set of requests for production of documents. In allowing discovery, the arbitrator shall be governed by the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure then in effect in defining the scope and direction of such discovery and the admissibility of evidence. The arbitrator shall be required to make written findings of fact and render written opinions of law. Subject to the limitations set forth in Article 8 above, any award of damages pursuant to such arbitration shall be included in a written decision signed by the arbitrator which shall state the reasons upon which the award was based, including all the elements involved in the calculation of any award of damages. The arbitrator’s award shall be final and binding, and judgment thereon may be entered in any court having jurisdiction over the Party against which enforcement is sought; provided that any such award rendered by the arbitrator shall be strictly in conformance to and in accordance with the terms and conditions of this Master Agreement including, without limitation, the limitation of liability provisions contained herein. Other than those matters involving injunctive relief as a remedy or any action necessary to enforce the award of the arbitrator, the Parties agree that the provisions of this Article 9.3 are a complete defense to any suit, action or other proceedings instituted in any court or before any administrative tribunal with respect to any dispute or controversy arising under or relating to this Master Agreement. Nothing in this Article 9.3 shall prevent either Party from exercising its rights to terminate this Master Agreement as specified herein. The Parties undertake and agree that all arbitral proceedings conducted under this Article 9.3 shall be kept confidential, and all information, documentation, and materials in whatever form disclosed in the course of such arbitral proceeding shall be used solely for the purpose of those proceedings.
    4. Opt-Out Right. YOU HAVE THE RIGHT TO OPT OUT OF BINDING ARBITRATION WITHIN THIRTY (30) DAYS OF THE DATE YOU FIRST ACCEPTED THE TERMS OF THIS SECTION BY WRITING IN ORDER TO BE EFFECTIVE TO: HASURA, INC. RE: OPT-OUT, 650 CALIFORNIA STREET FLOOR 7, SAN FRANCISCO CALIFORNIA 94108, THE OPT OUT NOTICE MUST INCLUDE YOUR FULL NAME AND CLEARLY INDICATE YOUR INTENT TO OPT OUT OF BINDING ARBITRATION. BY OPTING OUT OF BINDING ARBITRATION, YOU ARE AGREEING TO RESOLVE DISPUTES IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 12.10.
    5. Survival. The provisions of this Article 9 shall survive the expiration or termination of this Master Agreement for any reason.
  • FORCE MAJEURE
    In the event that either Party is unable to perform any of its obligations under this Master Agreement, or to enjoy any of its benefits, because of an event wholly beyond its control, including without limitation an electronic incident, fire, natural disaster, and an action or decree of a governmental body, to the extent that such events, or the results or consequences thereof, could not reasonably have been foreseen, prevented, avoided, or mitigated by such Party through the use of technology or practices common and prevalent in the industry (each, a “Force Majeure Event”), the Party who has been so affected shall immediately give written notice to the other Party and use reasonable efforts to resume performance. Upon receipt of such notice, performance of the affected obligations under this Master Agreement, to the extent affected by the Force Majeure Event, shall be temporarily suspended for the duration of the Force Majeure Event. If the period of nonperformance exceeds thirty (30) days from the receipt of such notice, the Party whose ability to perform has not been so affected may, by giving written notice, terminate this Master Agreement. A delay in delivery due to a Force Majeure Event shall automatically extend the delivery date for a period equal to the duration of such Force Majeure Event. Any warranty period affected by a Force Majeure Event shall likewise be extended for a period equal to the duration of such Force Majeure Event.
  • MARKETING
    1. Licensor may include Sublicensee’s name and logos on its website and in its promotional materials in connection with the Support Services, if applicable provided under this Master Agreement.
    2. Except as otherwise stated herein, Licensor will be liable for all marketing expenses incurred hereunder by it.
  • MISCELLANEOUS
    1. Assignment. This Master Agreement may not be assigned, delegated, or subcontracted by either Party without the prior written consent of the other Party provided, however, that a change of control of a Party shall not be deemed an assignment hereunder and the succeeding entity agrees to be bound by the terms and conditions set forth herein. Any assignment not in compliance with this Article shall be void.
    2. Notices. Any notices pursuant to this Master Agreement shall be provided to you through via the email address or physical address you provide to Licensor during the delivery of the license. Notices to Licensor shall be in writing and be sent to the following address:
      Attn: Chief Executive Officer
      Hasura, Inc.
      650 California Street, Floor 7,
      San Francisco, CA – 94108, USA
      [email protected]

      Notices to Sublicensor shall be in writing and sent to the address provided on the Order Form.

      Such notices or other communications shall be deemed to have been duly given (i) upon receipt if sent to either Party by personal delivery, facsimile transmission or FedEx or other similar express delivery service, (ii) upon receipt if sent to Licensor by electronic mail, or (iii) on the fifth calendar day after the day of sending if sent by certified mail (return receipt requested). A Party may change such notice at any time upon a written communication to the other Party.
    3. Modifications. The terms and conditions of this Master Agreement, including the provisions of the attached appendices, may be modified or amended by mutually agreed contract amendments. Each amendment shall be in writing and shall identify the provisions to be changed and the changes to be made. Any acknowledgment form or other like document of, Sublicensee, Sublicensor or Licensor containing terms and conditions of sale or purchase shall not have the effect of modifying the terms and conditions of this Master Agreement, and the delivery of the Licensed Product and performance of Services by Licensor or Sublicensor shall be deemed to be only upon the terms and conditions of this Master Agreement, unless both Parties provide written consent to such modified terms.
    4. Entire Agreement. This Master Agreement, together with the exhibits referenced herein, and the applicable Order Form is a multi-unit integrated agreement and hereto constitute a single integrated transaction and the entire understanding between the Parties with respect to the subject matter hereof, and supersede all proposals, oral or written, all previous negotiations, and all other communications between the Parties with respect to the subject matter hereof. The Parties agree that the transactions and obligations contemplated thereby are closely intertwined. No modifications, alterations or waivers of any provisions herein contained will be binding on the Parties hereto unless evidenced in writing signed by duly authorized representatives of both Parties.
    5. Severability. The determination that a provision of this Master Agreement is invalid or unenforceable shall not invalidate or render unenforceable the entire Master Agreement. Instead this Master Agreement shall be construed as if it did not contain the invalid or unenforceable provision and the rights and obligations of the Parties shall be construed and enforced accordingly.
    6. Survival. Expiration or termination of this Master Agreement for any reason shall not release either Party from any liability or obligation set forth in this Master Agreement which (i) the Parties have expressly agreed will survive any such expiration or termination, or (ii) remain to be performed or by their nature would be intended to be applicable following such expiration or termination.
    7. Relationship of Parties. The relationships between Licensee and Licensor, and Sublicensor and Sublicensee are that of independent contractor. This Master Agreement does not create any employer employee, agency, joint venture, or partnership relationship between Licensee and Licensor or Sublicensor and Sublicensee, their subcontractors or their respective employees. Licensor or Sublicensor shall exercise control over the means and manner of the performance of Services under this Master Agreement. No employee, agent, or assistant of Licensor or Sublicensor, or other person acting on Licensor’s or Sublicensor’s behalf, shall be considered an employee of Licensee or Sublicensee entitled to any employment fringe benefits of Licensee Sublicensee, as applicable.
    8. Waiver. Any waiver of this Master Agreement or of any covenant, condition, or agreement to be performed by a Party under this Master Agreement shall (i) only be valid if the waiver is in writing and signed by an authorized representative of the Party against which such waiver is sought to be forced, and (ii) apply only to the specific covenant, condition or agreement to be performed, the specific instance or specific breach thereof and not to any other instance or breach thereof or subsequent instance or breach.
    9. Cumulative Remedies. Except as specifically identified as a Party’s sole remedy, any rights of cancellation, termination, liquidated damages or other remedies set forth in this Master Agreement, are cumulative and are not exclusive of any other remedies to which the injured Party may be entitled. Neither Party shall retain the benefit of inconsistent remedies.
    10. Governing Law. This Master Agreement will be governed in accordance with the laws of the State of Delaware, without regard to its conflict of law provisions. Each of the Parties to this Master Agreement consents to the exclusive jurisdiction and venue of the state and federal courts located in San Francisco County, California for any actions not subject to Dispute Resolution provisions as set forth in Article 9. The rights and obligations of the Parties under this Agreement shall not be governed by the provisions of the 1980 United Nations Convention on purchase orders for the international sale of goods.

EXHIBIT A.: DESCRIPTION OF LICENSED PRODUCT

Hasura Enterprise Edition is an enterprise version of the Hasura GraphQL Engine that includes:
  • A GraphQL server that gives you instant, real-time GraphQL APIs over a database, with webhook triggers on database events, remote schemas for business logic, and an authorization engine
  • Add-on services that provide additional functionality such as team management, analytics, rate-limiting, allow-listing workflows, read-replica support, regression testing, etc. The exact list of features available will depend on the version used and/or the installation process selected.
More details can be found at https://www.hasura.io

EXHIBIT B.: SUPPORT SERVICES DESCRIPTION AND SLA

If Hasura is providing Support Services, this Exhibit B shall apply. If Sublicensor is responsible for providing Support Services and SLA, the applicable Order Form signed with Sublicensor and terms therein related to support and consulting services shall control.

  • Description of SLA based support:
    1. SLA based support is only applicable for queries related to
      1. Functionality and features offered by Hasura Enterprise Edition.
      2. Development of applications using Hasura Enterprise Edition.
      3. Operational problems encountered while running Hasura Enterprise Edition in Production.
      Licensor will provide Licensee with ticketed email support via a ticketing system such as Zendesk. Licensor will use commercially reasonable efforts to maintain the availability of the Services to the Licensee subject to Section 2 below.
    2. Hasura Support. Hasura Support is email support via a ticketing system such as Zendesk for submitting cases and tracking case status (known as “Hasura Support”). Hasura Support cases are handled based on case priority levels as described under the applicable Hasura Order attached to this Agreement. When submitting a case, Licensee selects the priority for initial response in their initial message. When the case is received, Hasura Support may change the priority if the issue does not conform to the criteria for the selected priority and will provide Licensee with notice (electronic or otherwise) of such change. If Licensor in its sole judgment determines that there is a defect in Hasura Enterprise Edition, it may at its sole option repair such a defect in the version of Hasura Enterprise Edition that Licensee is currently using or instruct Licensee to install a newer version of it with that defect repaired. Licensor reserves the right to provide Licensee with a workaround in lieu of fixing a defect should Licensor in its sole judgment determine that it is more effective to do so. Licensor will respond to Hasura Support requests and will provide workarounds or fixes in accordance with the response times set out under the applicable Hasura Order attached to this Agreement.
    3. Licensee’s Obligation to Assist. Should Licensee report a purported defect in Hasura Enterprise Edition to the Licensor, the Licensor may require Licensee to provide Licensor with the following information: (a) a general description of the operating environment, (b) a list of all hardware components, operating systems and networks, (c) a reproducible test case, and (d) any log files, trace and systems files. Licensee’s failure to provide this information may prevent the Licensor from identifying and fixing that purported defect.
    4. Software Upgrades and Software End of Life Policy. Licensor will help Licensee update from their current version to the latest version as and when a new version is released, provided Licensee consents to the update and provides necessary information and access. Licensor will support the last four (4) releases of Hasura Enterprise Edition that have been made available to Licensee.
    5. Changes in Hasura Support and Hasura Enterprise Edition. Licensee acknowledges that the Licensor has the right to discontinue the manufacture and development of any version of Hasura Enterprise Edition and Hasura support for any version of Hasura Enterprise Edition, including, without limitation, the distribution of older versions of Hasura Enterprise Edition, at any time in its sole discretion, provided that Licensor agrees not to discontinue Hasura Support for last four releases of Hasura Enterprise Edition during the current Term of this Agreement, subject to the termination provisions herein. Licensor reserves the right to alter Support Services from time to time, using reasonable discretion but in no event shall such alterations result in (i) diminished support from the level of Support Services set forth herein; (ii) materially diminished obligations for the Licensor; (iii) materially diminishes Licensee’s rights; or (iv) higher License Fee and Support Services Fee during the then-current Term. Hasura shall provide Licensee with thirty (30) days prior written notice (delivered electronically or otherwise) of any permitted material changes to the Support Services contemplated herein.
    6. Conditions for Providing Support Services. Licensor’s obligation to provide Support Services is conditioned upon the following: (a) Licensee makes reasonable efforts to solve the problem after consulting with the Licensor; and (b) Licensee provides Licensor with sufficient information and resources to correct the problem.
    7. Exclusions from Support Services. Licensor is not obligated to provide Support Services in the following situations: (a) the problem is caused by Licensee or one of its Registered User’s negligence, hardware; (b) the problem is caused by third party software, not licensed through the Licensor, or systems; (c) the problem is caused by Licensee’s or one of its Registered User’s desktop or browser software; or (d) Licensee has not paid License Fee and Support Services Fee under the applicable Hasura Order when due.
  • Response Times & Availability.
    1. Licensee Reporting. For service problems with the production instance, Licensee shall report any service problem using the ticketing system, within a reasonable amount of time upon becoming aware or receiving notice of such system downtime, error, bug, or defect.
    2. Exclusions. Licensor shall have no liability for lack of response/availability due to (i) user errors or (ii) misuse by Licensee or Registered Users.
  • Description of Consulting Services.
    1. Licensee can request for consulting hours by raising a ticket for the same. Consulting hours will be scheduled within 3 business days of request.
    2. Exclusions: consulting services are purely advisory in nature, and Licensor takes no responsibility for the execution or final implementation or results thereof.

