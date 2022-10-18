Observability for all of your APIs

As your app grows and becomes more complex, it’s increasingly difficult to understand how it is used and performs. This is where observability comes in. Observability gauges a system’s internal conditions by looking at its outputs, such as metrics or logs. Observability means you can:
Gain insights into the functionality and health of your systems, collect data, visualize them, and set up alerts for potential problems.
Having distributed tracing provides end-to-end visibility into actual requests and code, helping you improve your application’s performance.
Audit, debug, and analyze logs from all your services, apps, and platforms at scale.
Because Hasura can act as a central gateway for your application stack, we take observability seriously.
Find high-latency queries from the dashboard.
Optimize your database through explain/analyze.
Compare query performance over time.
Check and filter response with “errors” object.
Debug in dev mode to pinpoint issues.
Perform regression testing to prevent errors from going into production.
Enable higher logging level for debugging.
“Hasura's observability tools and techniques are a critical part of our popular live digital events platform, allowing us to monitor the health and performance of our GraphQL API that supports a peak traffic of 100K concurrent GraphQL subscriptions.”
Concurrent GraphQL subscriptions
Track number of websocket connections open.
Visualize average execution time of subscription workers.
Monitor open and closed states of a websocket connection.
Diagnose and troubleshoot applications issues in production with distributed tracing.
Collect and analyze your traces in the observability tool of your choice via OpenTelemetry.
Trace the life cycle and execution time of a request via flame graphs in your Observability tool with APM.
Export metrics, operations log, and tracing of your Hasura project to the following external services.
Get up to 10x faster API performance with end-to-end caching, scaling vertically and horizontally.
Run Hasura and connect your databases for a unified, production-ready GraphQL API in an instant.
Secure your APIs with tools including allow list, multiple JWT secrets, API rate limits and more.
