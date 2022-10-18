Introducing Instant APIs for MySQL, MariaDB, and Oracle. Read the blog

Observability for all of your APIs

Precision insights into API availability and performance to optimize your apps, products, and services.

Get started with Hasura Cloud

right-arrow

Blog

Best practices for GraphQL observability with Hasura [Part 1]

nav-icon

Video

Improved observability for your app

nav-icon

Webinar

Best practices for API observability with Hasura

nav-icon

The ability to monitor, troubleshoot, and debug your Hasura instance is essential

As your app grows and becomes more complex, it’s increasingly difficult to understand how it is used and performs. This is where observability comes in. Observability gauges a system’s internal conditions by looking at its outputs, such as metrics or logs. Observability means you can:

bullet-point

Gain insights into the functionality and health of your systems, collect data, visualize them, and set up alerts for potential problems.

bullet-point

Having distributed tracing provides end-to-end visibility into actual requests and code, helping you improve your application’s performance.

bullet-point

Audit, debug, and analyze logs from all your services, apps, and platforms at scale.

Because Hasura can act as a central gateway for your application stack, we take observability seriously.

Monitor for slow queries

bullet-point

Find high-latency queries from the dashboard.

bullet-point

Optimize your database through explain/analyze.

bullet-point

Compare query performance over time.

Monitor for slow queries

Tracking errors

bullet-point

Check and filter response with “errors” object.

bullet-point

Debug in dev mode to pinpoint issues.

bullet-point

Perform regression testing to prevent errors from going into production.

bullet-point

Enable higher logging level for debugging.

Tracking errors
Carsten Winsnes

Carsten Winsnes

Head Of Engineering, Crowdcast

“Hasura's observability tools and techniques are a critical part of our popular live digital events platform, allowing us to monitor the health and performance of our GraphQL API that supports a peak traffic of 100K concurrent GraphQL subscriptions.”

100K

Concurrent GraphQL subscriptions

Crowdcast

Websocket monitoring

bullet-point

Track number of websocket connections open.

bullet-point

Visualize average execution time of subscription workers.

bullet-point

Monitor open and closed states of a websocket connection.

Learn more

Websocket monitoring

Distributed tracing

bullet-point

Diagnose and troubleshoot applications issues in production with distributed tracing.

bullet-point

Collect and analyze your traces in the observability tool of your choice via OpenTelemetry.

bullet-point

Trace the life cycle and execution time of a request via flame graphs in your Observability tool with APM.

Learn more

Distributed tracing

Supported integrations with external services

Export metrics, operations log, and tracing of your Hasura project to the following external services.

hasura-datadog

Learn more

right-arrow
hasura-new-relic

Learn more

right-arrow
hasura-azure

Learn more

right-arrow
hasura-prometheus

Learn more

right-arrow
hasura-open-telemetry

Learn more

right-arrow

Learn how Hasura meets other API requirements

Performance

Performance

Get up to 10x faster API performance with end-to-end caching, scaling vertically and horizontally.

Learn more

external_icon
Instant API

Instant API

Run Hasura and connect your databases for a unified, production-ready GraphQL API in an instant.

Learn more

external_icon
API Security

API Security

Secure your APIs with tools including allow list, multiple JWT secrets, API rate limits and more.

Learn more

external_icon

Explore further

Documentation

Observability

nav-icon

Webinar

Observability for your Hasura-based apps

nav-icon

Blog

Monitoring in Hasura

nav-icon

Ready to explore best practices for observability in Hasura deployments?

Start for free

right-arrow
Subscribe IlluSubscribe Illu

Monthly product updates in your inbox. No spam.

Loading...