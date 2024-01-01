Why upgrade to Hasura DDN

Metadata-driven data access platform
Metadata was always a crucial element of the Hasura platform. With Hasura DDN, it becomes the focal point with a complete overhaul of the metadata specification, Hasura engine, and connector framework, aimed at making Hasura the default data access layer for AI and next-gen apps.
Learn more:
Smooth cross-team collaboration
Hasura DDN introduces modular metadata with multi-team, multi-repo CI/CD, and team-based access controls, enabling teams to collaboratively build a federated API (supergraph) while independently iterating, deploying, and managing their own sections (subgraphs).
By contrast, Hasura v2 had a monolithic metadata structure, which made it hard for multiple teams to collaborate on a single API while maintaining governance and separation of concerns.
Hasura DDN Advantage: Teams can now collaborate across domains more effectively, with enhanced speed, autonomy, and governance, overcoming the limitations of a monolithic setup.
Learn more:
Faster and more reliable CI/CD loops
Hasura DDN introduces several CI/CD features such as a brand new CLI, immutable builds, preview APIs, instant publish and rollback, build-time validation, zero cold starts and more, which radically improves developer experience, faster build-and-test loops compared to Hasura v2.
Hasura DDN Advantage: Hasura DDN enables faster iteration, with the ability to push multiple deploys per day, increasing productivity and improving DORA metrics, a significant upgrade from the basic CI/CD in v2.
Learn more:
• DDN CLI
Add business logic more easily
Hasura DDN makes it much simpler to add custom business logic to your API using new lambda connectors, available in TypeScript, Python, and more. This allows you to embed and run business logic directly within Hasura.
In contrast, Hasura v2 required external hosting and management for custom logic, which added operational complexity.
Hasura DDN Advantage: Hasura DDN slashes the complexity and operational overhead of integrating business logic into your API, offering a significant improvement over Hasura v2.
Learn more:
Connect all your data
Hasura DDN introduces new connectors for previously unsupported sources like Elasticsearch, along with an open, reimagined connector ecosystem and SDK that make it easier for developers to build and integrate new connectors.
Hasura DDN Advantage: Teams can now quickly connect to any data source and extend their data access layer, without relying on Hasura for new connector support.
Learn more: