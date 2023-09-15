Watch HasuraCon2023 replays now!

ClickHouse Native Data Connector
The ClickhHouse Native Data Connector allows for connecting to a ClickHouse instance giving you an instant GraphQL API on top of your Clickhouse data.
About
Version
Released
September 15, 2023
Last Updated
October 26, 2023
Github Repo
Creator
Hasura, Inc
[email protected]

Overview

The Clickhouse Native Data Connector allows for connecting to a Clickhouse instance giving you an instant GraphQL API on top of your Clickhouse data. This uses the Rust Data Connector SDK from the Data connector Hub and implements the Data Connector Spec.

In order to use this connector you will need to:

  • Create a Clickhouse account
  • Log in to A Hasura CLI Session
  • Create a Pre-Shared Token for service authentication between the Hasura V3 Engine and your connector

Features

TODO

Deployment

The following steps will allow you to deploy the connector and use it in a Hasura V3 project:

  • Create a Hasura V3 Project (or use an existing project)
  • Ensure that you have a metadata definition
  • Create a configuration for the Clickhouse Connector referencing your credentials: clickhouse.connector.configuration.json You have 2 options for the config:
    1. The easiest option is to is to run the connector locally in config mode:
    cargo run -- configuration serve --port 5000
curl -X POST -d '{"connection": {"username": "your_username", "password": "your_password", "url": "your_clickhouse_url"}, "tables": []}' http://localhost:5000 > clickhouse.connector.configuration.json
    1. The other option is to manually write your config that follows this pattern:
    {
   "connection": {
     "username": "your_username",
     "password": "your_password",
     "url": "your_clickhouse_url"
   },
   "tables": [
     {
       "name": "TableName",
       "schema": "SchemaName",
       "alias": "TableAlias",
       "primary_key": { "name": "TableId", "columns": ["TableId"] },
       "columns": [
         { "name": "TableId", "alias": "TableId", "data_type": "Int32" },
       ]
     }
   ]
 }
  • Run the following command to deploy the connector
  • Ensure you are logged in to Hasura CLI 
    hasura3 cloud login --pat 'YOUR-HASURA-TOKEN'
  • Deploy the connector 
    hasura3 connector create clickhouse:v1 \
--github-repo-url https://github.com/hasura/clickhouse_ndc/tree/main \
--config-file ./clickhouse.connector.configuration.json
  • Ensure that your deployed connector is referenced from your metadata with the service token
  • Edit your metadata using the LSP support to import the defined schema, functions, procedures
  • Deploy or update your Hasura cloud project 
    hasura3 cloud build create --project-id my-project-id \
--metadata-file metadata.json my-build-id
  • View in your cloud console, access via the graphql API
Apply to get your data connector verified by Hasura

