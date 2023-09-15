Overview

The Clickhouse Native Data Connector allows for connecting to a Clickhouse instance giving you an instant GraphQL API on top of your Clickhouse data. This uses the Rust Data Connector SDK from the Data connector Hub and implements the Data Connector Spec.

Clickhouse Connector information in the Hasura Connectors directory

TODO: Docs Link

In order to use this connector you will need to:

Create a Clickhouse account

Log in to A Hasura CLI Session

Create a Pre-Shared Token for service authentication between the Hasura V3 Engine and your connector

Features

TODO

Deployment

The following steps will allow you to deploy the connector and use it in a Hasura V3 project: