ClickHouse Native Data Connector
The ClickhHouse Native Data Connector allows for connecting to a ClickHouse instance giving you an instant GraphQL API on top of your Clickhouse data.
About
Version
Released
September 15, 2023
Last Updated
October 26, 2023
Github Repo
Creator
Hasura, Inc
Overview
The Clickhouse Native Data Connector allows for connecting to a Clickhouse instance giving you an instant GraphQL API on top of your Clickhouse data. This uses the Rust Data Connector SDK from the Data connector Hub and implements the Data Connector Spec.
In order to use this connector you will need to:
- Create a Clickhouse account
- Log in to A Hasura CLI Session
- Create a Pre-Shared Token for service authentication between the Hasura V3 Engine and your connector
Features
TODO
Deployment
The following steps will allow you to deploy the connector and use it in a Hasura V3 project:
- Create a Hasura V3 Project (or use an existing project)
- Ensure that you have a metadata definition
- Create a configuration for the Clickhouse Connector referencing your credentials:
clickhouse.connector.configuration.jsonYou have 2 options for the config:
- The easiest option is to is to run the connector locally in config mode:
cargo run -- configuration serve --port 5000 curl -X POST -d '{"connection": {"username": "your_username", "password": "your_password", "url": "your_clickhouse_url"}, "tables": []}' http://localhost:5000 > clickhouse.connector.configuration.json
- The other option is to manually write your config that follows this pattern:
{ "connection": { "username": "your_username", "password": "your_password", "url": "your_clickhouse_url" }, "tables": [ { "name": "TableName", "schema": "SchemaName", "alias": "TableAlias", "primary_key": { "name": "TableId", "columns": ["TableId"] }, "columns": [ { "name": "TableId", "alias": "TableId", "data_type": "Int32" }, ] } ] }
- Run the following command to deploy the connector
- Ensure you are logged in to Hasura CLI
hasura3 cloud login --pat 'YOUR-HASURA-TOKEN'
- Deploy the connector
hasura3 connector create clickhouse:v1 \ --github-repo-url https://github.com/hasura/clickhouse_ndc/tree/main \ --config-file ./clickhouse.connector.configuration.json
- Ensure that your deployed connector is referenced from your metadata with the service token
- Edit your metadata using the LSP support to import the defined schema, functions, procedures
- Deploy or update your Hasura cloud project
hasura3 cloud build create --project-id my-project-id \ --metadata-file metadata.json my-build-id
- View in your cloud console, access via the graphql API