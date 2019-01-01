The long days of do-it-yourself bespoke writing of GraphQL resolvers or wrangling a proliferation of APIs across a large enterprise are over. Welcome to Data + API Days, where you’ll spend one day learning how Hasura is giving developers and architects like you the simplest, fastest, and most secure way to build APIs and unlock data.
Expand your knowledge of how Hasura radically simplifies and accelerates building APIs.
Connect with local data professionals to talk shop, share ideas, and swap best practices.
Meet the team behind Hasura, ask your most burning queries, and give feedback.
Hear from current users and gain peer-level insider insights on real-world applications.
Be the first to know about all the latest Hasura product features and developments.
Meet Architects and Engineers from Global Brands
Featured speakers
Tanmai Gopal
CEO & Co-Founder of Hasura
Jesse Martin
Developer Advocate, Hasura
Rahul Agarwal
Senior Product Manager, Hasura
David Meleney
Senior Product Manager, Hasura
Zach Goldberg
CTO, Equi
Adam Nazar
CTO, RxVantage
Dikshant Adhikari
Product Manager, Cockroach Labs
Shashiraj Jeripotula
Senior Partner Solutions Architect, Amazon Web Services
Richard Michaud
Director, Solution Engineering, Yugabyte
Rahul Shekhar Pandey
Infrastructure Modernization Customer Engineer, Google
Agenda
8AM - 9AM
Registration, Networking, and Breakfast
9AM - 12PM
Workshop: Getting Started with Hasura
12PM - 1PM
Registration, Lunch, and Networking
1PM - 1:45PM
Data APIs: A Stable Delivery Interface for a Chaotic Data-First World
1:45PM - 2:15PM
Hear from a Hasura Customer
2:15PM - 2:45PM
Activate Your Snowflake Data with GraphQL APIs
2:45PM - 3:15PM
Afternoon Break
3:15PM - 4:00PM
Building Secure APIs: A Deep Dive of Authorization Best Practices