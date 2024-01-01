Hasura at API:World

Why Hasura in the Age of AI

Are you tasked with building an AI application? Most teams we talk to want to maximize their AI potential but struggle with accessing their data. At Hasura, we’re all about making data access easy. We create tools that help developers quickly and efficiently access and operate their data. We’re excited to launch an open source agentic RAG AI at the GitHub Universe to provide LLM access to structure & unstructured private data. Imagine talking to your data the same way you would ChatGPT and creating instant and secure queries. Want to see a sneak peak? Grab time below.