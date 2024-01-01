Hasura at API:World
Santa Clara, CA, November 5-6th
A new kind of API for your AI! See how Hasura can help you build intelligent next-gen AI apps with real-time data. Come for a sneak peek at our brand new solution, PromptQL. Stick around for some premium swag and indulge in a few tasty treats we’ve got lined up just for you!
Why Hasura in the Age of AI
Are you tasked with building an AI application? Most teams we talk to want to maximize their AI potential but struggle with accessing their data. At Hasura, we’re all about making data access easy. We create tools that help developers quickly and efficiently access and operate their data. We’re excited to launch an open source agentic RAG AI at the GitHub Universe to provide LLM access to structure & unstructured private data. Imagine talking to your data the same way you would ChatGPT and creating instant and secure queries. Want to see a sneak peak? Grab time below.
Book some time to see Hasura in action!
Who to Meet
Rajoshi Gosh
Co-Founder
Anushrut Gupta
Senior Product Manager,
Generative AI
5 Ways to Engage with Hasura at API: World
- 1. Stop by our booth #514 - meet the team, see our next-gen platform Hasura Data Delivery Network in action, and collect one of our always-popular, hardly-available Hasura Plushies (in case you forget to bring a gift home for your little one).
- 2. Visit our VIP Lounge and Meeting space - located near the API World Expo Innovation Stage. There you can see a demo of our new PromptQL solution, spend time with our executive team or just get off your feet and enjoy some food and beverage.
- 3. Join us for our API:World Kick-off Brunch at Hilton Santa Clara, directly across the street from the scenic Levi Stadium.
- 4. Don’t miss our main stage session - Supergraph: putting the domain back in your API first architecture.
- 5. Join our Hack-a-thon - We are giving away $2,000 in prizes to whoever can build the most compelling AI assistant using Hasura AI SDK. See the challenges here.
