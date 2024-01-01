Hasura at API:World
Santa Clara, CA, November 5-6th
A new kind of API for your AI! See how Hasura can help you build intelligent next-gen AI apps with real-time data. Come for a sneak peek at our brand new offering. Stick around for some premium swag and indulge in a few tasty treats we’ve got lined up just for you!
Why Hasura in the Age of AI
Are you tasked with building an AI application? Most teams we talk to want to maximize their AI potential but struggle with accessing their data. At Hasura, we’re all about making data access easy. We create tools that help developers quickly and efficiently access and operate their data. We’re excited to launch an open source agentic RAG AI at the GitHub Universe to provide LLM access to structure & unstructured private data. Imagine talking to your data the same way you would ChatGPT and creating instant and secure queries. Want to see a sneak peak? Grab time below.
Book some time to see Hasura in action!
Who to Meet
Rahul Agarwal
Product Manager
Adam Malone
Director, Worldwide
Solutions Engineering
Yiorgo Letsos
Enterprise Account
Executive
Join us for brunch
- Hilton Santa Clara
4949 Great America Parkway
Santa Clara, California 95054
7:30a - 9:30a
RSVP Here -https://form.typeform.com/to/bUbY0NZM.
