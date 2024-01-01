Announcing PromptQL: Build AI apps with Agentic Data Access
hasura-header-illustration

Hasura at API:World

Santa Clara, CA, November 5-6th

A new kind of API for your AI! See how Hasura can help you build intelligent next-gen AI apps with real-time data. Come for a sneak peek at our brand new offering. Stick around for some premium swag and indulge in a few tasty treats we’ve got lined up just for you!
hasura-illustration

Why Hasura in the Age of AI

Are you tasked with building an AI application? Most teams we talk to want to maximize their AI potential but struggle with accessing their data. At Hasura, we’re all about making data access easy. We create tools that help developers quickly and efficiently access and operate their data. We’re excited to launch an open source agentic RAG AI at the GitHub Universe to provide LLM access to structure & unstructured private data. Imagine talking to your data the same way you would ChatGPT and creating instant and secure queries. Want to see a sneak peak? Grab time below.

Book some time to see Hasura in action!

Who to Meet

Hasura

Rahul Agarwal

Product Manager

Rahul Agarwal
Hasura

Adam Malone

Director, Worldwide
Solutions Engineering

Adam Malone
Hasura

Yiorgo Letsos

Enterprise Account
Executive

Yiorgo Letsos

Join us for brunch

