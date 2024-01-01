PromptQL is on ProductHunt now 🎉
Hasura at QCon San Francisco

San Francisco, CA, November 18-20th

A new kind of API for your AI! See how Hasura can help you build intelligent next-gen AI apps with real-time data. Come for a sneak peek at our brand new offering. Stick around for some premium swag and indulge in a few tasty treats we’ve got lined up just for you!
hasura-illustration

Who to Meet

Hasura

Yiorgo Letsos

Enterprise Account
Executive

Yiorgo Letsos
Hasura

Adam Malone

Director, Worldwide
Solutions Engineering

Adam Malone
Hasura

John Bland

Enterprise Account
Executive

John Bland

Book some time to see Hasura in action!

Why Hasura in the Age of AI

Are you tasked with building an AI application? Most teams we talk to want to maximize their AI potential but struggle with accessing their data. At Hasura, we’re all about making data access easy. We create tools that help developers quickly and efficiently access and operate their data. We’ve recently launched PromptQL to enable your LLMs to intelligently query and interact with your data (structured, unstructured or API) in a true agentic manner. Want to see it in action? Grab time above.

A few more resources you might enjoy

Hasura DDN

Everything you need to know about Hasura.

PromptQL

A new kind of API for you AI

Is your data AI ready?

How to optimize your data infrastructure for AI advancements.

2024 Edition

The GraphQL Handbook

A GraphQL Handbook for developers and architects to help plan your GraphQL adoption journey.
The GraphQL Handbook

