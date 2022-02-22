IconThe days of DIY APIs are done – get on the GraphQL edge. Register Now
Hasura at Snowflake Summit

A few more resources you might enjoy

Connect with Hasura

Stop by our booth, grab some swag, and enter the raffle!

Watch Webinar

Learn how to build instant GraphQL APIs on Snowflake with Hasura.

Learn more

new-tab-icon

Watch Webinar

Combining Snowflake and PostgreSQL to build low-latency apps on historical data insights.

Learn more

new-tab-icon

Read Blog

Learn how to instantly create a unified GraphQL API that runs read-only queries across all your Snowflake data.

Learn more

Icon

Read Blog

Data APIs – both GraphQL and REST – are emerging as a tool to power frictionless and high-quality integrations between applications/services and data in enterprise data warehouses.

Learn more

Icon

Get Started

Get a GraphQL API on your Snowflake Data in two mintues.

Learn more

Icon
Subscribe IlluSubscribe Illu

Monthly product updates in your inbox. No spam.

Loading...