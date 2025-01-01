Hasura Logo

The Universal Data Access Layer for Financial Services

Data is the lifeblood of the modern financial services industry. Maximize the impact of your data investments with Hasura DDN.
Bank of America
Bank BRI
Bloom Credit
Healthcare.com
Keytrade Bank
ngs Super
Polymer
RA Capital
R+V
Skyward
Stich
SUL America
x15 Ventures
Accelerate innovation with Hasura

Transform your data landscape with a unified access layer that drives immediate impact.

Speed time to market: Instantly generate APIs, cutting launch times for new financial products and services. Say goodbye to data access bottlenecks that delay trading, risk, and digital banking initiatives.

Reduce compliance risk: Ensure consistent data governance and access controls across systems. Automated security policies and clear data lineage minimize compliance violations and speed up issue resolution.

Boost operational efficiency: Slash development costs and time by eliminating redundant data integration work, providing a single source of truth across all systems and teams. Focus on building, not managing data across domains.

Innovation illus
data-loom-loop-book

Breaking the Data Doom Loop

Break free from costly data management investments – learn why traditional methods fail and how to improve them.

Core Features

Hasura’s differentiated metadata-driven approach to data access combined with a powerful federated engine tackles critical data management challenges faced by financial services enterprises

hasura-ddn-illus

Metadata-driven instant API

Connect Hasura to your domain and generate a powerful, standardized API in minutes. Add business logic as needed.

Diverse data source support

Unify all your data – core systems, legacy infrastructure, business apps, and APIs – behind a single endpoint. Centralize access without moving data.

Fine-grained permissions

Implement role-based and attribute-based access controls down to the field level – integrating smoothly with existing authentication systems.

Federated governance

Domain teams develop and deploy independently – with an automated validation engine that prevents conflicts and breaking changes.

Composable cross-domain access

Dynamically aggregate data across multiple domains via a composable API in your preferred protocol (GraphQL, REST, etc.).

Data sovereignty

Comply with global financial regulations (GDPR, CCPA, GLBA, etc.) – using configurable metadata, data residency controls, and jurisdiction-based access.

Automated data validation

Ensure real-time data quality with passive monitoring and active constraint checking at the point of access.

Real-time processing

Native support for live data subscriptions – powering time-sensitive applications like trading, fraud detection, and real-time monitoring.

hasura-streamline-data-access-illus

Streamline data access – for every use case

With Hasura, data access bottlenecks will never be the blocker on innovation.

Core banking modernization

Risk & compliance management

Customer 360

Payment systems

Regulatory reporting

