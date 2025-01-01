The Universal Data Access Layer for Financial Services

Accelerate innovation with Hasura
Transform your data landscape with a unified access layer that drives immediate impact.
Speed time to market: Instantly generate APIs, cutting launch times for new financial products and services. Say goodbye to data access bottlenecks that delay trading, risk, and digital banking initiatives.
Reduce compliance risk: Ensure consistent data governance and access controls across systems. Automated security policies and clear data lineage minimize compliance violations and speed up issue resolution.
Boost operational efficiency: Slash development costs and time by eliminating redundant data integration work, providing a single source of truth across all systems and teams. Focus on building, not managing data across domains.
Metadata-driven instant API
Connect Hasura to your domain and generate a powerful, standardized API in minutes. Add business logic as needed.
Diverse data source support
Unify all your data – core systems, legacy infrastructure, business apps, and APIs – behind a single endpoint. Centralize access without moving data.
Fine-grained permissions
Implement role-based and attribute-based access controls down to the field level – integrating smoothly with existing authentication systems.
Federated governance
Domain teams develop and deploy independently – with an automated validation engine that prevents conflicts and breaking changes.
Composable cross-domain access
Dynamically aggregate data across multiple domains via a composable API in your preferred protocol (GraphQL, REST, etc.).
Data sovereignty
Comply with global financial regulations (GDPR, CCPA, GLBA, etc.) – using configurable metadata, data residency controls, and jurisdiction-based access.
Automated data validation
Ensure real-time data quality with passive monitoring and active constraint checking at the point of access.
Real-time processing
Native support for live data subscriptions – powering time-sensitive applications like trading, fraud detection, and real-time monitoring.
Streamline data access – for every use case
With Hasura, data access bottlenecks will never be the blocker on innovation.
Core banking modernization
Risk & compliance management
Customer 360
Payment systems
Regulatory reporting