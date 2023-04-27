Hasura, Inc.: MASTER SOFTWARE AND SERVICES LICENSE AGREEMENT

For customers with signed Hasura Orders dated on or after April 01, 2023, please refer to the Master Software and Services License Agreement below.

Last updated on 27th April, 2023

THIS Master Software and Services License Agreement (the “Terms” or the “Agreement”) is a legally binding agreement between Hasura, Inc. (“Hasura” or “Licensor”) and the Licensee indicated on the applicable Order (the “Licensee”).



PLEASE READ THESE TERMS CAREFULLY TO ENSURE THAT YOU UNDERSTAND EACH PROVISION. THESE TERMS CONTAIN A BINDING AND MANDATORY CUSTOMER ARBITRATION PROVISION THAT REQUIRES THE USE OF ARBITRATION ON AN INDIVIDUAL BASIS TO RESOLVE DISPUTES, RATHER THAN JURY TRIALS OR CLASS ACTIONS AND LIMITS THE REMEDIES AVAILABLE TO YOU IN THE EVENT OF CERTAIN DISPUTES.



This Agreement describes the legal framework under which Licensee may license Licensed Software and Support from Licensor. Licensor and Licensee are sometimes referred to herein individually as a “Party” and collectively as the “Parties”. All references in this Agreement to the “sale” or “purchase” (or other similar terms) of any Subscription or Licensed Software shall mean the sale or purchase of a license to the Licensed Software.

“Cloud Edition” means a Subscription hosted by Licensor or its outsourced provider.

“Customer” means a customer of Licensee who uses the Licensed Software in connection with Licensee’s Products and Services.

“Delivery” or “Delivered” means the availability of the Licensed Software by Licensor to the Licensee via electronic or other means, without regard to when Licensee installs or uses such Licensed Software.

“Documentation” means the instruction manuals, user guides, and other information made available from time to time by Licensor to Licensee (in either printed or electronic form) in connection with Licensee’s purchase of a Subscription.

“Licensed Software” means the software (including Updates) and corresponding Documentation licensed by Licensee pursuant to Licensee’s purchase of a Subscription pursuant to this Agreement.

“Licensee Data” means all information, content and data (including, without limitation, schema and other implementation details, telemetry, IP and Geo-location data, service usage data and any personally identifiable information) provided by or on behalf of Licensee, stored by Licensee or at Licensee’s direction as part of Cloud Edition Subscription, and/or made available, collected or otherwise distributed through use of the Licensed Software and/or the Licensor Cloud Platform/Services.

“Licensee’s Products and Services” means the products, solutions, systems, software and services that Licensee sells or otherwise provides to its Customers.

“Licensor Cloud Platform/Services” means a cloud-based computing platform (including computing, storage, networking, and other hardware and software infrastructure) and the services that Licensor provides on this platform in connection with Licensee’s purchase of a Cloud Edition Subscription.

“Licensor Proprietary Software” means components included in the Licensed Software on which Licensor claims the copyright to the source code and which is not provided under an Open-Source Software License.

“On-Premise” means a Subscription hosted by Licensee on its own premises or on the premises of a third-party with which Licensee contracts directly.

“Open-Source Software License” means any license that provides open-source software, including, but not limited to the MIT license, the Apache license, the BSD license, the GPL license or other similar licenses.

“Order” means any document agreed to between the parties which sets forth the Subscription purchased by Licensee and any relevant pricing and any other terms and conditions which apply to the purchase of the applicable Subscription. Multiple Orders may be entered into under this Agreement. Orders may be submitted by Licensee and accepted by Licensor online.

“Specifications” means the functional, performance, operational, compatibility, and other specifications or characteristics of the Licensed Software described in applicable Documentation.

“Subscription” means licenses to the Licensed Software Licensed Software and Support, if any.

“Support” shall mean the support services, if any, provided by Licensor to Licensee in connection with Licensee’s purchase of a Subscription. The Support (including additional terms and conditions) provided in connection with each type of Subscription offered by Licensor can be found at shall mean the support services, if any, provided by Licensor to Licensee in connection with Licensee’s purchase of a Subscription. The Support (including additional terms and conditions) provided in connection with each type of Subscription offered by Licensor can be found at http://hasura.io/support

“Update” means such bug fixes, security patches or other modifications to the Licensed Software, Licensed Software as may be made available from time to time by Licensor to Licensee.