Create REST APIs on Snowflake in 2 minutes
Build high-quality GraphQL APIs on Snowflake, instantly
GraphQL queries on Snowflake
Leverage the full power of GraphQL API to interact with your Snowflake database for all your OLAP read use cases.
Query exactly what you want from your Snowflake database.
Relationships and nesting
The GraphQL API on Snowflake DB handles relationships between models, and queries can be nested to any depth if required.
Pagination
Easily manage large datasets with built-in pagination capabilities. Cursor-based, Relay-style, and offset-based pagination is supported natively.
Filtering
Filter query results on Snowflake DB rows using advanced WHERE clauses and Boolean / logical operators like _and / _or, etc.
Sorting
Sort data based on multiple fields in Snowflake table columns and specify the sort direction (ascending or descending), making it easy to present your data.
Aggregation
Perform various aggregations to get summary about your Snowflake data directly within your GraphQL queries. Leverage aggregate functions in Snowflake like count, sum, min, max, avg, etc.
User-defined functions (coming soon)
Perform GraphQL queries on Snowflake’s user-defined functions (UDF).
query fetchAccountsAndCustomer {
accounts(where: { account_id: { _eq: "AZ2376" } }) {
id
account_id
name
customer {
id
first_name
last_name
zip_code
}
}
}
GraphQL mutations on Snowflake
Perform robust data manipulation operations on your Snowflake database with GraphQL mutations. Insert, update, or delete data in Snowflake via Hasura’s native queries. [Coming soon]
mutation {
insert_artist(id: 100, name: "New Artist") {
ArtistId
Name
}
}
High-performance GraphQL APIs, at scale
Hasura takes a domain-driven approach to GraphQL, where a GraphQL query is compiled to a query on a domain model (a database query or existing APIs) resulting in superior API performance.
Hasura leverages the goodness of Snowflake to create efficient GraphQL queries.
Compile vs. resolve
Hasura avoids the GraphQL N+1 query problem by compiling a query instead of resolving. This compiler-based approach allows Hasura to form a single database query for a GraphQL query of any depth and avoids the N+1 problem in GraphQL.
Predicate pushdown database query on Snowflake
Hasura filters data at the source with a predicate pushdown of queries to Snowflake. Hasura can push down a majority of queries like Permissions, Relationships and joins, Arguments and filtering.
Hasura’s GraphQL APIs are faster than handwritten subgraphs on top of Snowflake database
Learn more about how Hasura does high-performance domain-driven APIs.
Add caching to existing Snowflake GraphQL APIs for faster response times
Get up to 10x faster API performance on Snowflake with end-to-end caching, scaling vertically and horizontally.
Hasura has metadata about the data models across data sources, and the authorization rules at the application level, which helps provide end-to-end caching.
Production-ready APIs on Snowflake database, from day one
Observability
Monitor for known issues by debugging and analyzing metrics from your Hasura instance.
API security
Secure your Snowflake GraphQL APIs with tools including allow list, multiple JWT secrets, API rate limits, and more.
Authorization
Make granular read and write access control easy to configure on your Snowflake database with a built-in authorization engine.
Frequently Asked Questions
Can’t find the answer you are looking for? Reach out to our team, and we can help you select the Hasura plan that’s right for you.
Contact Us
If you have any more questions about pricing, we’re here to help.
Does Snowflake offer a GraphQL API?
Can I use GraphQL with existing Snowflake database on Data Cloud?
How can I secure my GraphQL API for Snowflake database?
Can I combine and join data from Snowflake DB and other sources in a single GraphQL query?
How does Hasura optimize GraphQL performance for Snowflake?
Contact Us
If you have any more questions about pricing, we’re here to help.