From GraphQL to PromptQL: A New Chapter Begins
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Architecting domain-driven GraphQL apps
Setup a reference architecture for your team to build complex GraphQL apps with Hasura. Integrate your favourite frontend, backend, CI/CD tooling for maximum feature velocity.
What you will learn
Set up a reference architecture for your team to build complex cloud-native GraphQL apps with Hasura
Integrate your favourite frontend, backend, CI/CD tooling for maximum feature velocity.
Explore Hasura’s feature set including Remote Schemas & Joins, Scheduled Triggers, and Actions to architect complex use-cases that involve external databases, 3rd party SaaS APIs & microservices.
At the end of this workshop, you will be able to adopt GraphQL in your microservices architecture the right way using Hasura.
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Presented by
Tanmai Gopal
Founder & CEO at Hasura
Tirumarai Selvan
Product Manager at Hasura
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