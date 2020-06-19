Architecting domain-driven GraphQL apps

Join Tanmai and Tiru for a workshop from our series of Hasura Con’20 workshops to learn how to set up a reference architecture for your team to build complex cloud-native GraphQL apps with Hasura and integrate your favourite frontend, backend, CI/CD tooling for maximum feature velocity.

The intent of this workshop is to help you explore Hasura’s feature set including Remote Schemas & Joins, Scheduled Triggers, and Actions to architect complex use-cases that involve external databases, 3rd party SaaS APIs & microservices.

At the end of this workshop, you will be able to adopt GraphQL in your microservices architecture the right way using Hasura.

Workshop Conducted on: 19 June 2020

Duration: 3 hours