From GraphQL to PromptQL: A New Chapter Begins
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Enterprise-grade GraphQL Authorization

Learn how to connect your auth systems to Hasura and how to implement any kind of authorization: rules, roles, tags, hierarchies, attribute based systems!
What you will learn
  • Tick
    Basics of authorization with GraphQL: Enterprise use-cases call for authorization models that generate a subset of our GraphQL schema which is subsequently made available depending on the regulations we enforce
  • Tick
    Deep dive into the various methods of developing authorization models
  • Tick
    Demos on how to integrate Hasura to your auth systems and explore different ways to implement permission systems in Hasura: ABAC, RBAC, AWS & GCP IBM & more!
  • While the concept of authorization remains fairly similar across our architectural choices, whether REST or GraphQL, this 2 hour long workshop from our first user conference, will help you master the nuts and bolts of GraphQL Authorization with Hasura.

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Presented by
Tanmai Gopal
Tanmai Gopal
Founder & CEO at Hasura
Tirumarai Selvan
Tirumarai Selvan
Product Manager at Hasura

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  • ArrowBuild apps and APIs 10x faster
  • ArrowBuilt-in authorization and caching
  • Arrow8x more performant than hand-rolled APIs
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