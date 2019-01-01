Enterprise-grade GraphQL Authorization

Learn how to connect your auth systems to Hasura and how to implement any kind of authorization: rules, roles, tags, hierarchies, attribute based systems!
What you will learn
Basics of authorization with GraphQL: Enterprise use-cases call for authorization models that generate a subset of our GraphQL schema which is subsequently made available depending on the regulations we enforce
Deep dive into the various methods of developing authorization models
Demos on how to integrate Hasura to your auth systems and explore different ways to implement permission systems in Hasura: ABAC, RBAC, AWS & GCP IBM & more!
While the concept of authorization remains fairly similar across our architectural choices, whether REST or GraphQL, this 2 hour long workshop from our first user conference, will help you master the nuts and bolts of GraphQL Authorization with Hasura.