From GraphQL to PromptQL: A New Chapter Begins
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Scaling Hasura from 10 to 1M reqs/s

Scale a fully loaded GraphQL application built with Hasura (complete with auth & custom business logic) without any downtime.
What you will learn
  • Tick
    Learn how Hasura cloud lets you scale your applications automatically without having to think about the number of instances, cores, memory, thresholds etc. You can keep increasing your number of concurrent users and the number of API calls and Hasura Cloud will figure out the optimizations automagically.
  • Tick
    Demo of our advanced monitoring and tracing features that help you understand database query performance and give you insight into what to do on a real-time basis.

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Presented by
Shahidh K Muhammed
Shahidh K Muhammed
Cloud Lead at Hasura
Tirumarai Selvan
Tirumarai Selvan
Product Manager at Hasura

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Start with GraphQL on Hasura for Free

  • ArrowBuild apps and APIs 10x faster
  • ArrowBuilt-in authorization and caching
  • Arrow8x more performant than hand-rolled APIs
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