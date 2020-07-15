Scaling Hasura from 10 to 1M reqs/s

We will walk you through how Hasura cloud lets you scale your applications automatically without having to think about the number of instances, cores, memory, thresholds etc. You can keep increasing your number of concurrent users and the number of API calls and Hasura Cloud will figure out the optimizations automagically.

You’ll also get to see our advanced monitoring and tracing features that help you understand database query performance and give you insight into what to do on a realtime basis.

Join Hasura's co-founder and CEO Tanmai and our Tech Lead Shahidh, in this interactive workshop.

Workshop Conducted on: 15 July 2020

Duration: 3 hours