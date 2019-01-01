Scaling Hasura from 10 to 1M reqs/s

Scale a fully loaded GraphQL application built with Hasura (complete with auth & custom business logic) without any downtime.
What you will learn
Learn how Hasura cloud lets you scale your applications automatically without having to think about the number of instances, cores, memory, thresholds etc. You can keep increasing your number of concurrent users and the number of API calls and Hasura Cloud will figure out the optimizations automagically.
Demo of our advanced monitoring and tracing features that help you understand database query performance and give you insight into what to do on a real-time basis.