Get, set, scale

Deployment Options

Choose from our fully managed Hasura Cloud or Hasura Self-Hosted.
Hasura Cloud

Fully managed Hasura platform – the easiest way to build, operate, and scale production-ready APIs on Hasura.

Hasura Cloud is the best way to get started and scale, unless circumstances drive the need for self-hosting.

Need deployment options for self-hosted
Have strict rules on SaaS tools or lengthy security reviews

Hasura Cloud

Fully managed, secure, and scalable

Hasura Cloud is a re-engineered version of the popular open source Hasura GraphQL Engine that gives you scalable, highly available, globally distributed, secure APIs over your data sources.

With Hasura Cloud, you get a powerful suite of features that take care of all the performance, security, and reliability requirements of your production-ready API layer.

The Hasura Cloud Advantage

Focus on building your apps rather than managing infrastructure.
Scalable Performance

Scales up or down on demand with no need for manual configuration or maintenance.

Highly Available

Eliminate downtime in real time with options for automatic backups and disaster recovery.

No DevOps

Deploy faster with a user-friendly interface, automatic updates, and hassle-free management of resources.

Cost Effective

Hasura Cloud is your workhorse, removing layers of manual maintenance, resulting in significant cost savings.

Hasura Cloud Features

With Hasura Cloud, you can get the following additional features.
Performance Tuning
Improve performance with end-to-end caching and read replicas.
Observability
Easily monitor, troubleshoot, and debug your Hasura instance.
Authorization
Manage access with role-based control, API limits, and allow lists.
Compliance
Secure APIs via dedicated infra, VPC peering, and all certifications.
Jagannath Vaikuntham
Lead Quality Engineer, Nutrien
“Hasura Cloud’s seamless onboarding process reduced our initial setup and reliability costs substantially.”
Nutrien
Nutrien accelerated the development of their digital hub platform with Hasura Typography

Hasura Community Edition

Our forever-free open source option to spin up an instance and explore what’s possible with Hasura.

Hasura Enterprise Edition

The best way to self-host Hasura.

The enterprise-ready self-hosted version of Hasura comes with added security, performance, monitoring, and support features. Hasura Enterprise Edition is the way to go for building and running production-grade APIs.

Premium connectors

Connect to your Snowflake, SQL Server, BIgQuery, Oracle, or MySQL databases to create APIs in minutes.

Security

Secure your APIs with tools including allow list, multiple JWT secrets, API rate limits and more.

Performance

Get up to 10x faster API performance with end-to-end caching, scaling vertically and horizontally.

Observability

Monitor for known issues by debugging and analyzing metrics from your Hasura instance.

Supported integrations

Export metrics, operations log, and tracking of your Hasura project to supported external services.

