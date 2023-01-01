Get, set, scale
Deployment Options
Hasura Cloud is the best way to get started and scale, unless circumstances drive the need for self-hosting.
Hasura Cloud
Hasura Cloud is a re-engineered version of the popular open source Hasura GraphQL Engine that gives you scalable, highly available, globally distributed, secure APIs over your data sources.
With Hasura Cloud, you get a powerful suite of features that take care of all the performance, security, and reliability requirements of your production-ready API layer.
The Hasura Cloud Advantage
Scales up or down on demand with no need for manual configuration or maintenance.
Eliminate downtime in real time with options for automatic backups and disaster recovery.
Deploy faster with a user-friendly interface, automatic updates, and hassle-free management of resources.
Hasura Cloud is your workhorse, removing layers of manual maintenance, resulting in significant cost savings.
Hasura Cloud Features
Connect to your Snowflake, SQL Server, BIgQuery, Oracle, or MySQL databases to create APIs in minutes.
Secure your APIs with tools including allow list, multiple JWT secrets, API rate limits and more.
Get up to 10x faster API performance with end-to-end caching, scaling vertically and horizontally.