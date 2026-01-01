Create REST APIs on Azure Cosmos DB for NoSQL in 2 minutes
Build high-quality GraphQL APIs on Azure Cosmos DB, instantly
GraphQL queries on Azure Cosmos DB
Leverage the full power of GraphQL API to interact with your Azure Cosmos database for all your read use cases.
Query exactly what you want from your Cosmos DB index and documents.
Relationships and nesting
The GraphQL API on Azure Cosmos handles relationships between models, and queries can be nested to any depth if required.
Pagination
Easily manage large datasets with built-in pagination capabilities. Cursor-based, Relay-style, and offset-based pagination is supported natively.
Filtering
Filter query results on Cosmos DB documents and fields using advanced WHERE clauses and Boolean / logical operators like _and / _or, etc.
Sorting
Sort data based on multiple fields in Cosmos DB documents and specify the sort direction (ascending or descending), making it easy to present your data.
Aggregation
Perform various aggregations to get summary about your Cosmos DB data directly within your GraphQL queries. Leverage aggregate functions in Azure Cosmos DB like count, sum, min, max, avg, etc.
Search
Perform similarity, nearest neighbor search using native queries.
query fetchAccountsAndCustomer {
accounts(where: { account_id: { _eq: "AZ2376" } }) {
id
account_id
name
customer {
id
first_name
last_name
zip_code
}
}
}
GraphQL mutations on Azure Cosmos DB
Perform robust data manipulation operations on your Cosmos database with GraphQL mutations. Insert, update, or delete data in Cosmos DB via Hasura’s native queries.
mutation {
insert_artist(id: 100, name: "New Artist") {
ArtistId
Name
}
}
High-performance GraphQL APIs, at scale
Hasura takes a domain-driven approach to GraphQL, where a GraphQL query is compiled to a query on a domain model (a database query or existing APIs) resulting in superior API performance.
Hasura leverages the goodness of Cosmos DB to create efficient GraphQL queries.
Compile vs. resolve
Hasura avoids the GraphQL N+1 query problem by compiling a query instead of resolving. This compiler-based approach allows Hasura to form a single database query for a GraphQL query of any depth and avoids the N+1 problem in GraphQL.
Predicate pushdown database query Azure Cosmos DB
Hasura filters data at the source with a predicate pushdown of queries to Azure Cosmos DB. Hasura can push down a majority of queries like projection, permissions, relationships and joins, arguments, and filtering.
Hasura’s GraphQL APIs are faster than handwritten subgraphs on top of Azure Cosmos DB
Learn more about how Hasura does high-performance domain-driven APIs.
Add caching to existing Azure Cosmos DB GraphQL APIs for faster response times
Get up to 10x faster API performance on Cosmos DB with end-to-end caching, scaling vertically and horizontally.
Hasura has metadata about the data models across data sources, and the authorization rules at the application level, which helps provide end-to-end caching.
Production-ready APIs on Azure Cosmos DB, from day one
Observability
Monitor for known issues by debugging and analyzing metrics from your Hasura instance.
API security
Secure your Cosmos DB APIs with tools including allow list, multiple JWT secrets, API rate limits, and more.
Authorization
Make granular read and write access control easy to configure on your Cosmos DB database with a built-in authorization engine.
Frequently Asked Questions
Can’t find the answer you are looking for? Reach out to our team, and we can help you select the Hasura plan that’s right for you.
Contact Us
If you have any more questions about pricing, we’re here to help.
Can I use GraphQL with existing Azure Cosmos DB?
How can I secure my GraphQL API for Azure Cosmos DB?
Can I combine and join data from Azure Cosmos DB and other sources in a single GraphQL query?
How does Hasura optimize GraphQL performance for Cosmos?
Contact Us
If you have any more questions about pricing, we’re here to help.