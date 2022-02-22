Hasura’s mission is to provide instant GraphQL and REST APIs on any and every database. We want to eliminate the toil involved in building, securing and maintaining data APIs.
We started with Postgres in 2018, and have been chipping away at our mission 1 database at a time since then.
Help us prioritize the Azure Cosmos integration by filling this form. As we begin work on this, a Hasura team member will contact you to learn more about your use case for Azure Cosmos and Hasura. See the full list of supported databases and those we’re already working on.