Create REST APIs on MySQL in 2 minutes

Get GraphQL APIs on MySQL in 2 minutes

Get REST APIs on MySQL in 2 minutes

Point Hasura to your MySQL database and get fully featured, secure, and performant GraphQL APIs with just a few clicks.
Learn more about MySQL support
Get started with MySQL
Everything you need to know about Hasura

Instant GraphQL APIs

The Hasura GraphQL Engine automatically generates your GraphQL schema and resolvers based on your MySQL tables and views. Get powerful, fully featured GraphQL APIs in minutes.

Instant GraphQL APIs

Supported features for MySQL

Instant API

Run Hasura and connect your MySQL database for a unified, production-ready GraphQL or REST API in an instant.

Queries

Query tables and views with filtering, sorting, pagination, aggregations, pattern search, and more.

Mutations

Easily insert, upsert, update, or delete records in your database over the GraphQL endpoint.

Subscriptions

Instantly pull any real-time changes to your data with live query and/or streaming subscription to power your real-time use cases. Coming Soon!

Caching

Reduce the number of requests to your MySQL database and improve application performance.

RESTified Endpoints

Quickly and easily create REST endpoints for MySQL without any need to write custom code.

Custom Logic

Write custom logic in any language or framework.

Actions

Connect to a REST endpoint to achieve business logic directly from your GraphQL API.

Remote Schemas

Merge remote GraphQL schemas with a single, unified GraphQL API for automated schema stitching.

Event Triggers

Automate asynchronous logic when changes are made in a connected database.

Scheduled Triggers

Run custom business logic on a schedule to automate tasks and integrate with other services.

Production Ready

Performance

Get up to 10x faster API performance on MySQL with end-to-end caching, scaling vertically and horizontally.

Observability

Monitor for known issues by debugging and analyzing metrics from your Hasura instance.

API Security

Secure your APIs with tools including allow list, multiple JWT secrets, API rate limits and more.

Authorization

Built-in authorization engine that makes granular read and write access control easy to configure on your MySQL database.

MySQL Documentation
Get started with MySQL
Learn MySQL
Super-fast introduction to learning about key concepts of MySQL.
Hasura Tutorials
Fullstack GraphQL Tutorials for the busy developer
