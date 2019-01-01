👋New product launches in July! Read our roundup
Instant REST API for MySQL

Get REST APIs for MySQL in minutes
  • tickPoint open-source Hasura Core to your MySQL database and get a REST API
  • tickUse our Docker containers to get started immediately.
  • tickNo need to migrate or move your data
  • tickConnect your existing MySQL database to apps written in React, Angular, Vue, and mobile frameworks with one REST endpoint.
  • tickJoin your data with other databases and APIs with remote joins
  • tickPowerful REST queries
  • tickFine grained authorization for your REST APIs
