Create REST APIs on YugabyteDB in 2 minutes
Build high-quality GraphQL APIs on YugabyteDB, instantly
GraphQL queries on YugabyteDB
Leverage the full power of GraphQL API to interact with your YugabyteDB database for all your read use cases.
Query exactly what you want from your YugabyteDB tables, views, and functions.
Relationships and nesting
The GraphQL API on YugabyteDB handles relationships between models, and queries can be nested to any depth if required.
Pagination
Easily manage large datasets with built-in pagination capabilities. Cursor-based, Relay-style, and offset-based pagination is supported natively.
Filtering
Filter query results on YugabyteDB using advanced WHERE clauses and Boolean / logical operators like _and / _or, etc.
Sorting
Sort data based on multiple fields in YugabyteDB tables and specify the sort direction (ascending or descending), making it easy to present your data.
Aggregation
Perform various aggregations to get detailed statistics about your YugabyteDB data directly within your GraphQL queries. Leverage aggregate functions in PostgreSQL like count, sum, min, max, avg, etc.
Vector search
Perform similarity / vector search using native queries.
query fetchUsersAndPosts {
users(where: { age: { _gt: 18 } }) {
id
name
posts {
title
comments {
text
}
}
}
}
GraphQL mutations on YugabyteDB
Perform robust data manipulation operations on your YugabyteDB database with GraphQL mutations. Insert, update, or delete data in YugabyteDB via Hasura’s native queries.
mutation {
insert_artist(id: 100, name: "New Artist") {
ArtistId
Name
}
}
High-performance GraphQL APIs, at scale
Hasura takes a domain-driven approach to GraphQL, where a GraphQL query is compiled to a query on a domain model (a database query or existing APIs) resulting in superior API performance.
Hasura leverages the goodness of PostgreSQL to create efficient GraphQL queries.
Compile vs. resolve
Hasura avoids the GraphQL N+1 query problem by compiling a query instead of resolving. This compiler-based approach allows Hasura to form a single SQL query for a GraphQL query of any depth and avoids the N+1 problem in GraphQL.
JSON aggregations in YugabyteDB
Hasura avoids the Cartesian product problem while fetching data from the underlying system by performing JSON aggregations in YugabyteDB.
Predicate pushdown SQL to YugabyteDB
Hasura filters data at the source with a predicate pushdown of SQL queries to YugabyteDB.
Hasura’s GraphQL APIs are 3x faster than handwritten subgraphs on top of PostgreSQL
Learn more about how Hasura does high-performance domain-driven APIs.
Distributed YugabyteDB with read-replicas
Maximize your YugabyteDB database performance and scalability with Hasura’s read replicas support.
Easily configure distributed read replicas in Hasura to offload read-intensive operations, achieve seamless load balancing, and perform real-time analytics without impacting your primary database.
Configure routing, connection pooling, and load balancing.
Add caching to existing YugabyteDB APIs for faster response times
Get up to 10x faster API performance on YugabyteDB with end-to-end caching, scaling vertically and horizontally.
Hasura has metadata about the data models across data sources, and the authorization rules at the application level, which helps provide end-to-end caching.
Production-ready APIs on YugabyteDB, from day one
Observability
Monitor for known issues by debugging and analyzing metrics from your Hasura instance.
API security
Secure your APIs with tools including allow list, multiple JWT secrets, API rate limits, and more.
Authorization
Make granular read and write access control easy to configure on your YugabyteDB database with a built-in authorization engine.
Frequently Asked Questions
Can’t find the answer you are looking for? Reach out to our team, and we can help you select the Hasura plan that’s right for you.
Contact Us
If you have any more questions about pricing, we’re here to help.
How to optimize GraphQL queries on YugabyteDB?
What security measures are in place when using GraphQL with YugabyteDB?
Can I combine data from YugabyteDB and other sources in a single GraphQL query?
Can I use GraphQL with existing YugabyteDB databases?
Contact Us
If you have any more questions about pricing, we’re here to help.