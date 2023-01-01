Instant GraphQL APIs
The Hasura GraphQL Engine automatically generates your GraphQL schema and resolvers based on your AlloyDB tables and views. Get powerful, fully featured GraphQL APIs in minutes.
Supported features for AlloyDB
Instant API
Run Hasura and connect your AlloyDB database for a unified, production-ready GraphQL or REST API in an instant.
Queries
Query tables and views with filtering, sorting, pagination, aggregations, pattern search, and more.
Mutations
Easily insert, upsert, update, or delete records in your database over the GraphQL endpoint.
Subscriptions
Instantly pull any real-time changes to your data with live query and/or streaming subscription to power your real-time use cases.
Caching
Reduce the number of requests to your AlloyDB database and improve application performance.
RESTified Endpoints
Quickly and easily create REST endpoints for AlloyDB without any need to write custom code.
Custom Logic
Write custom logic in any language or framework.
Actions
Connect to a REST endpoint to achieve business logic directly from your GraphQL API.
Remote Schemas
Merge remote GraphQL schemas with a single, unified GraphQL API for automated schema stitching.
Event Triggers
Automate asynchronous logic when changes are made in a connected database.
Scheduled Triggers
Run custom business logic on a schedule to automate tasks and integrate with other services.
Production Ready
Performance
Get up to 10x faster API performance on AlloyDB with end-to-end caching, scaling vertically and horizontally.
Observability
Monitor for known issues by debugging and analyzing metrics from your Hasura instance.
API Security
Secure your APIs with tools including allow list, multiple JWT secrets, API rate limits and more.
Authorization
Built-in authorization engine that makes granular read and write access control easy to configure on your AlloyDB database.
