Hasura 2.0 is out! Sign up for our launch webinar to learn all the new features.
PRODUCTS
Hasura Cloud
A fully managed, production ready, GraphQL API as a service
Hasura Enterprise
Advanced security, reliability and performance features for on-premise Hasura deployments
Hasura Open Source
All of the core features that make Hasura an integral part of your technology stack
Supported Databases
Auto-generate GraphQL & REST for your data
Webinar: Hasura 2.0
Our Biggest Release Since Launching Hasura
RESOURCES
Docs
Tutorials
Blog
Use Cases
Events
Community
GraphQL
Help
Learn with Hasura
Get started with GraphQL and Hasura from our selection of over 15 courses
GraphQL Asia
GraphQL Asia is happening online and free on 24th & 25th Feb 2021
PRICING
CONTACT SALES
LOG IN
GET STARTED FOR FREE
👋
Register for the first GraphQL conference of 2021!
Pricing
Blog
Docs
CONTACT SALES
LOG IN
GET STARTED FOR FREE
PRODUCTS
RESOURCES
Instant GraphQL for Yugabyte
Get GraphQL APIs for Yugabyte in minutes
Register for early access
This is currently in private beta. A public preview of Yugabyte will be available in Q1 2021.
Interested in joining our beta? Sign up to be contacted when this is available, or
contact sales
to learn more.
We’d love to connect with you at one of our many global events.
See all Events
Ready to get started?
Start for free on Hasura Cloud or you could contact our sales team for a detailed walk-through on how Hasura may benefit your business.
TRY HASURA CLOUD
CONTACT SALES
Stay in the know
Sign up for full access to our product and community highlights, new features, and occasional baby animal gifs! Oh, and we have a strict no-spam rule.
✌️