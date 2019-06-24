Last Updated on 24th Jun, 2019
THIS SUPPORT AND CONSULTING SERVICES AGREEMENT (“AGREEMENT”) IS A BINDING AGREEMENT BETWEEN HASURA, INC. (“HASURA”, THE “COMPANY”, OR “WE”) AND YOU ON BEHALF OF YOUR COMPANY. PLEASE READ IT CAREFULLY. IF YOU REGISTER FOR THE SERVICES OR USE OUR PLATFORM OR SERVICES, YOU AGREE TO COMPLY WITH AND BE BOUND BY THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS SET FORTH HEREIN. IF YOU DO NOT AGREE WITH THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS SET FORTH IN THIS AGREEMENT, DO NOT REGISTER FOR THE SERVICES OR USE OUR PLATFORM OR SERVICES. YOU REPRESENT THAT YOU HAVE THE AUTHORITY TO BIND YOUR COMPANY TO THIS AGREEMENT.
THIS Support and Consulting Services Agreement (the “Agreement”) is made between Hasura, Inc., a Delaware corporation, with its principal place of business at 3260 Hillview Avenue, Palo Alto, CA – 94304 (“Hasura”) and you (“You”). Hasura and You are hereinafter sometimes referred to collectively as the “Parties” and individually as a “Party”. You represent and warrant that you have the authority bind You to this Agreement.
WHEREAS, You have licensed the Hasura GraphQL Engine under the Open Source Software license Apache 2.0.
WHEREAS, Hasura provides, inter alia, licenses to its Hasura GraphQL Engine and related support Services (“Support Services”) and consulting Services (“Consulting Services” and, with Support Services, collectively the “Services”).
WHEREAS, You desire to engage Hasura to provide the Services under the terms and conditions set forth herein.
WHEREAS, Hasura is willing to provide the Services to You under the terms and conditions set forth herein.
WHEREAS, the Parties intend to fully comply with all applicable law.
NOW THEREFORE, in consideration of the mutual promises, covenants, and conditions hereinafter set forth, the receipt and sufficiency of which is hereby acknowledged, the Parties hereto agree as follows:
